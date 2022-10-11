Read full article on original website
Former Auburn star on Tuberville’s ‘reparation’ remark: ‘Unnecessary, dead wrong, ugly’
This is an opinion column. I’m not at all convinced Tommy Tuberville even knows the meaning of reparations. Not even in the context of the criminal justice system. Last Saturday, our junior senator (God help us) spewed an inane and racist rant at a place where he felt safe doing so—a Donald Trump rally.
Doug Jones: Tuberville’s ‘racist rant ... harkens back to a really dark time’
Former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones went live on Twitter Sunday night to discuss his successor Sen. Tommy Tuberville and his criticism of “pro-crime” Democrats at a rally over the weekend. “This is a bridge too far. This racist rant at a MAGA rally just can’t go uncalled out....
Tommy Tuberville gives bull excrement a bad name
Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s crude, ignorant, racist, fear-mongering rant about reparations is bull excrement. Apologies to bull excrement. It should be an embarrassment to Alabamians. Sadly, we’ve come to expect it. As a former Auburn football coach, walking into Black family homes to recruit players must have been hellish...
John Wahl: Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s record shows ‘integrity and character’
Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl weighed in on Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) comments about crime and reparations during Saturday’s Save America rally in Nevada, commending Tuberville’s character. “I did not watch the rally, so I don’t know the exact context of Senator Tuberville’s remarks. However, Coach...
Tuberville remains silent after days of outcry over ‘reparation’ comment
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is remaining silent amid a wave of criticism over comments he made at a weekend rally. Speaking at a Trump rally in Nevada, Tuberville, R-Alabama, said Democrats were in favor of “reparation” because they are “pro-crime.”. “They want crime. They want crime because...
In early January 2021, the Munn family hitched their camper to the back of a pickup truck, loaded it, and set out from their hometown of Borger, Texas, for a trip back east. The family outing was to be less vacation and more of a field trip, focusing on civics. Former President Donald Trump had called his supporters to Washington DC to protest the results of what he deemed a stolen election, and the Munns counted themselves among his loyal followers. With dreams of an alternate reality guiding them — one in which Mr Trump retained power and the Democrats...
Alabama lawmakers react to ‘racist’ comments made by Sen. Tuberville
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville made a series of public comments at a recent Trump-sponsored rally in Nevada that some Alabama leaders are calling "racist" and "divisive."
Dignity Index facing new challenge after debate
