ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Tommy Tuberville gives bull excrement a bad name

Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s crude, ignorant, racist, fear-mongering rant about reparations is bull excrement. Apologies to bull excrement. It should be an embarrassment to Alabamians. Sadly, we’ve come to expect it. As a former Auburn football coach, walking into Black family homes to recruit players must have been hellish...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Government
The Independent

The Capitol riot was a family affair for the Trump-loving Munns — and now so are the punishments

In early January 2021, the Munn family hitched their camper to the back of a pickup truck, loaded it, and set out from their hometown of Borger, Texas, for a trip back east. The family outing was to be less vacation and more of a field trip, focusing on civics. Former President Donald Trump had called his supporters to Washington DC to protest the results of what he deemed a stolen election, and the Munns counted themselves among his loyal followers. With dreams of an alternate reality guiding them — one in which Mr Trump retained power and the Democrats...
BORGER, TX
ABC4

Dignity Index facing new challenge after debate

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Representative Burgess Owens did not attend the Fourth Congressional District Debate, presenting a unique challenge for a new pilot program.  The program is called the Dignity Index. It rates the public messages of Utah’s Federal Senate and House Candidates. The group planned to rank the Fourth Congressional District Candidates this […]
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy