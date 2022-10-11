Read full article on original website
largo
2d ago
Stay home and fish in Miami !!! Did anyone notice in the film a big nurse shark being pulled from the water by its tail?? Another thing people do to nurse sharks because they think they are so docile… which they are until they are harassed ……
Reply
2
Related
marinelink.com
Commercial Fishing Vessel Strikes Anchored Boat in Florida
U.S. Coast Guard Sector Key West has issued a Captain of the Port order on a commercial fishing vessel involved in an allision with an anchored recreational vessel 2 miles northwest of the Seven Mile Bridge in Marathon, Fla. Based on witness statements collected by the Florida Fish and Wildlife...
Miami-Dade Rapid Deployment Force team returns from west coast
MIAMI - Twenty-five members of the Miami-Dade police department's Rapid Deployment Force, who have been assisting first responders on the west coast, returned home on Wednesday as a new group headed out."I am honored to be around such brave men and women, selfless men and women, who just went up there and did a week tour up there and a lot of humanitarian aid for a community that needed a lot of help," said police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III.Ramirez said they're going to continue sending teams as long as there is a need for them. The team that...
Click10.com
2 dead mice found inside Little Havana bakery
MIAMI – An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Division of Food Safety was at Victoria Bakery this week and found 17 violations. According to the inspection report, two dead mice were found in a storage area. A “Stop-Use” order was placed on the storage...
False reports: South Florida high schools locked down after ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters
Multiple high schools went into lockdown in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties Tuesday morning as police responded to false calls of active shooters. Police determined the calls to be false alarms. But that didn’t make the experience any less real for students and their parents. “Today was hell,” said Evelyn Anderson, whose son attends Boca High School in Palm Beach County. Anderson ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Florida house sales PLUMMET by up to 40% compared to last year as rising interest rates and soaring prices deterred buyers, with Miami, Palm Beach and Keys all seeing large slumps
House sales slumped in South Florida by a drastic 40 percent compared to this time last year, new real estate data has revealed - with rising rates and soaring asking prices keeping prospective buyers from pulling the trigger. Desirable locales that saw the most extreme dips in the Sunshine State...
Florida Outranked New York With 3 'Best Foodie Cities In America' & It Tastes Like Victory
Three Florida towns take the cake for the "'Best Foodie Cities In America" this year, and they outranked well-known food hubs, such as New York. The study done by Wallethub reveals that the Big Apple, quite frankly, didn't even make the top 15, and based on previous studies, it's not as surprising. Tampa's pizza scene alone has taken the crown over NY for 2022 back in March.
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Special Victims Bureau needs help finding man missing from treatment center in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau needs help locating a missing 56-year-old man from Miami. Roy Herrera, who walks with the assistance of a walker, left a treatment center located at the 16500 block of Northeast Fourth Avenue around 4 p.m., Tuesday. Herrera stands 6 feet...
Click10.com
Woman assaulted near train tracks in Miami Springs
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in an investigation Tuesday morning in Miami Springs. According to Miami Springs police, a woman was reportedly assaulted in the area between the train tracks and the 75th Street overpass. North Royal Poinciana Boulevard was shut down around 7...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Fumes From Carry-on Luggage Postpones American Airlines Flight at MIA
A plane never departed Miami International Airport Wednesday night due to fumes inside the cabin, officials said. Passengers evacuated Barbados-bound American Airlines flight 338 and were bussed back to the terminal to board another flight, MIA spokesperson Greg Chin said. American Airlines officials said the fumes were a "chemical odor"...
An immersive dining experience is coming to Miami
The owners of Atmos Immersive Dining are actively searching for locations.
fox13news.com
Multiple 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at several South Florida schools
MIAMI - Authorities in South Florida responded to multiple calls reporting active shooters in schools Tuesday morning, but they all turned out to be fake reports. WSVN reports the first call came in around 9 a.m., with someone reporting an adult male shooter in body armor at Miami Central High School.
Miami Frat Shut Down After Vile Chant Is Caught on Video
A 73-year-old University of Miami fraternity has been shuttered after its members were accused of drugging women who attended parties and were caught on video performing a pre-party chant in which they danced and sang about murdering and raping women. A slew of young women spoke to campus paper The Miami Hurricane to say they suspected they were roofied after attending a Coral Gables party on Oct. 1. Some reported seeing a white powder floating in their drinks while others fell extremely sick, throwing up or losing consciousness. “On Friday, the Sigma Phi Epsilon’s National Board of Directors unanimously decided to revoke the charter of the chapter at University of Miami,” Heather Matthews, chief communication officer of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, said in a statement. The video, obtained by the campus outlet, featured a crowd of fraternity brothers singing about digging a woman up to have sex with her.Read it at The Miami Hurricane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found the best restaurants serving up delicious barbecue.
10NEWS
Reports: University of Miami fraternity shut down after disturbing video surfaces
MIAMI — A fraternity at the University of Miami was shut down after a disturbing video showed members chanting about having sex with dead women and accusations of spiked drinks were reported, according to multiple sources. The Miami Hurricane, the university's student-led newspaper, first published the story saying that...
floridapolitics.com
South Florida Council of Firefighters backs ‘remarkably equipped’ Janelle Perez for Senate
‘Circumstances have already proven (she is) remarkably equipped with a fighting drive.’. Democratic business owner Janelle Perez’s just gained another union endorsement in her bid for Senate District 38. On Wednesday, Perez’s campaign announced the support of the South Florida Council of Firefighters (SFCFF), a collective bargaining group standing...
This Is Florida's Best Sandwich Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best sandwich shops in every state.
NBC 2
Homestead duo arrested for looting in Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Two homestead men arrested for looting a Fort Myers Beach business Sunday. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54, drove from Homestead to Fort Myers to assist in the cleanup after Hurricane Ian washed off part of SWFL coasts. Martinez and Morales were...
Click10.com
Landmark Keys restaurant ordered shut due to rodent droppings, other issues
Below is a list of places in South Florida that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no establishments in Miami-Dade County were ordered shut. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup...
CBS News
University of Miami fraternity closed after disturbing chants, allegations of drugged drinks
The Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity has revoked the charter of its University of Miami chapter after allegations of misogyny and spiking drinks, CBS Miami reports. A leaked video of an off-campus party on Oct.1 shows male students chanting about raping women, and what they'd do to their corpses, the station says.
Comments / 2