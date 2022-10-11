ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Double Oak seeking forgiveness from federal government over misuse of COVID funding

The town of Double Oak is asking the federal government to forgive more than $75,000 of misused COVID-19 relief funding. Former Double Oak Mayor Von Beougher resigned in July after receiving heavy criticism because he used State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to give $25,000 bonuses to nine town employees. The Town Council requested an audit of the use of the funding, to make sure that it was allowed, and the audit found that not all of the employees were eligible under the SLFRF rules.
How Mississippi’s Governor Made the Jackson Water Crisis Worse

Hurrying to drop off her rent check near her home in Jackson, Mississippi, Jasmine Roberson took a deep breath and did the math: She was seven days late, which took an extra $70 out of her already empty bank account. She has a looming $500 car payment, three boys to feed, a gas tank to fill, utilities. And she has to cover all of this and more with a week less of wages in her pocket, all because a lack of drinking water forced her to make a choice: caring for her children after schools and daycares closed, or going to work.
Former Trump attorney representing Brett Favre in connection with Mississippi welfare scandal

JACKSON, Miss. — Brett Favre has hired an attorney who once represented former President Donald Trump. Favre is one of more than two dozen defendants in a civil lawsuit connected to Mississippi's welfare fraud scandal. Text messages from Favre and former Gov. Phil Bryant have been released as evidence in the case. Investigators said the text messages were behind the more than $4 million used to build a volleyball stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi, where Favre's daughter played at the time.
Senator John Kennedy’s ad, ‘The next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead,’ garners attention

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Senator John Kennedy ushered in the weekend with the release of a new political campaign ad that’s garnering quite a bit of attention. The 30-second spot, which appeared on the 70-year-old Republican Senator’s social media platforms this past Friday (September 30), includes the following language: Violent crime is surging […]
Brett Favre Breaks Silence On Mississippi Welfare Funds Scandal

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has finally addressed accusations of his role in a Mississippi welfare funds scandal. "I have been unjustly smeared in the media," Favre said in a statement provided exclusively to FOX News on Tuesday (October 11). "I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight.
Last Weekend for Flounder Fishing in Louisiana

As they say: there is a time and a place for everything. "To everything (turn, turn, turn) There is a season (turn, turn, turn) And a time to every purpose, under heaven" - The Byrds, "Turn! Turn! Turn!" via SongFacts. Well, maybe not everything, but for most things; fish included.
LA lawmakers divided over legalizing marijuana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are reacting to calls to legalize marijuana. It comes after President Joe Biden pardoned thousands convicted of federal possession charges and is reviewing how the drug is classified. “I have been pretty firm in my opposition to any recreational marijuana, and that hasn’t changed,”...
Judge rejects attempt to divert public tax dollars to private education

A federal judge has dismissed a legal challenge to Michigan’s constitutional prohibition on using public funds for private education. The decision, released Friday by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Michigan’s Western District, rejected the argument advanced by the free-market Mackinac Center Legal Foundation that Michigan’s prohibition on such expenditures violated the U.S. Constitution. The […] The post Judge rejects attempt to divert public tax dollars to private education  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
La. lawmakers, leaders discuss growing teacher certification backlog

Port Allen students learn to code to make interactive games for 1st graders. Port Allen Middle School 7th grader Christian McMillian is testing out his ABC games on 1st graders. Use of school safety smartphone app expands across Louisiana. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:00 AM UTC. West Baton Rouge...
For drought-plagued California diverting Columbia River water is a pipe dream … for now

Rather than conserve water, Golden Staters continue to hatch far-fetched schemes for importing it. They’re not going to stop anytime soon The post For drought-plagued California diverting Columbia River water is a pipe dream … for now appeared first on Columbia Insight. For drought-plagued California diverting Columbia River water is a pipe dream … for now was first posted on October 13, 2022 at 7:59 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
