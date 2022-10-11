Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Candidates for governor go head-to-head on controversial issues of abortion, gun control
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The candidates for governor are accusing each other of inciting fear and being misinformed on heated issues. As the front-runner, Democrat Josh Green has gotten aggressive on the abortion issue by attacking Republican Duke Aiona, who calls himself pro-life from conception to death, but says he respects the law giving a woman a right to choose.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Campaign 2022: HNN sits down with Republican candidate for governor Duke Aiona
Polls show toss-up for Arizona governor, Dems hold edge for Senate
If the last few election cycles have taught us anything, it's that polling is far from an exact science. The 2016 and 2020 elections were notorious for polling that was off the mark in presidential and U.S. Senate races. Yes, but: It's still the primary way people measure how competitive...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Head of Hawaii’s biggest public workers union blames bureaucracy for hiring shortages
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The leader of the state’s biggest public workers unions has heard enough, and he’s pushing back at officials who blame the unions for staff shortages in state and city government. There is widespread agreement that that essential city and state services, from sanitation to public...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: How Aiona and Green would communicate as governor
hawaiinewsnow.com
New order protects women who fly to Hawaii for abortions from other states seeking penalties
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige signed an executive order Tuesday mandating access to reproductive health care services in Hawaii. The order comes after the Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade in June, which has allowed 18 states to enact full or partial abortion bans. “Abortion is legal...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After 2 years without a strategic plan, BOE seeks input on Hawaii public schools
AZFamily
Former President Trump hosts rally in Mesa for Arizona GOP candidates
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii sees dramatic increase in fentanyl-related overdoses reported in September
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN Digital Team members make a special appearance on the Today Show
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii stunt car driver competes in thousand-mile, all-female race through desert
hawaiinewsnow.com
City joins state in enforcement of illegal concrete pour at North Shore beachfront property
hawaiinewsnow.com
Aiona and Green differ on 2 major unfinished projects: Aloha Stadium and Honolulu rail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has thrown the stadium redevelopment a curve by turning against the idea of having a partnership with private developers of an adjoining entertainment district. But the men out to replace him have other ideas. Supporters of the public-private partnership say it will provide both...
hawaiinewsnow.com
15 Hawaii airport websites breached as part of nationwide Russian hack
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s Office of Homeland Security said Hawaii Airport System websites were targeted by a Russia-based hacker group. It was part of the nationwide hack on U.S. airports that happened on Monday. The hacker group known as “Killnet” took control of the landing page for 15...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Head of VA vows to hire 45,000 nurses in 3 years to address shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of Veterans Affairs was in Honolulu last week to share how the government is working to better serve those who served. One of the biggest challenges is to reducing wait times, meaning addressing the current shortage of nurses and medical practitioners. VA Secretary Denis McDonough...
Hawaii reports 1,047 COVID cases, 5 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,047 COVID cases and five deaths in the last week. There are 767 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 89 on the Big Island, 80 on Kauai, 88 on Maui, one on Lanai, three on Molokai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The cumulative state total is now […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - 10 PM
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii's agricultural industry set to receive multi-million dollar boost
hawaiireporter.com
Hawaii health care ‘an undeniable human tragedy’
The greatest takeaway from three forums last week about Hawaii’s doctor shortage was the realization that we are dealing with an undeniable human tragedy. Sponsored by the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii, the forums on Maui, Oahu and Hawaii island made it clear that the state’s acute shortage of physicians — estimated at more than 1,000 — is not just about doctors, but also our families, friends and neighbors throughout the islands who are desperate for affordable and easily accessible healthcare.
How Hawaii is preparing for possible Mauna Loa eruption
Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, is stirring, with now daily updates coming from the volcano observatory due to much more frequent earthquake activity there lately. Talmadge Magno is the Hawaii County Civil Defense administrator and joins the KHON2 News at 7 on KHII to talk about how the county is preparing for a possible […]
