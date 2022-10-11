ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbnb rolls out defenses to prevent disruptive Halloween parties in Nevada

By Justine Verastigue
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
An official from Airbnb announced the rollout of platform defenses and policies aimed to reduce disruptive parties over Halloween weekend.

In Nevada, officials say over 800 people were deterred by Airbnb's various anti-party defenses from booking entire home listings over Halloween 2021.

"We understand that a majority of our guests are respectful of their host’s homes and the neighborhood surrounding them," the company said. "We continue to believe these defenses help support safer travel, combat disruptive behaviors and parties while allowing guests, Hosts, and neighbors to enjoy the Halloween weekend safely."

Airbnb said they will take action on certain local reservations made by guests without a history of positive reviews, as part of our ongoing mission to promote responsible behavior and crack down on parties.

How things will work:

  • For one-night reservations -- Guests without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will be prohibited from making one-night reservations in entire home listings.

    For two-night reservations -- Guests attempting to book entire home listings without a history of positive reviews, within a certain locale, and/or last-minute reservations, will be redirected to listings that are not entire home listings or blocked altogether.

Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to these restrictions.

  • For all guests attempting to make local reservations during the Halloween weekend, they must affirmatively attest that they understand that Airbnb bans parties and if they break that rule, they may be subject to legal action from the company.

These measures for holidays like Halloween are part of Airbnb's larger strategy to partner with our Hosts to combat disruptive parties. The company previously announced that following the introduction of our party ban in 2020, they saw a 77 percent year-over-year reduction in party reports in Nevada.

