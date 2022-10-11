Fayetteville, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Fayetteville.
The Pinecrest High School soccer team will have a game with Terry Sanford High School on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00.
Pinecrest High School
Terry Sanford High School
October 11, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Pinecrest High School soccer team will have a game with Terry Sanford High School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00.
Pinecrest High School
Terry Sanford High School
October 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0