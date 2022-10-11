ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drivers across the Country are feeling the pinch at the pump

By Darcie Ortique
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
Many drivers across the country are voicing their concern about the prices at the pump.

Some residents of Acadiana told KATC, the price of fuel is astronomical.

John Lewis works as a construction worker and sells his own seasoning, Uncle John's Rub, but he says the gas prices aren’t in his budget.

“Too high,” Lewis said. “I think the gas prices are extremely high. Two and a half years ago I was filling this truck up for maybe seventy bucks and it costs me one-hundred and fifty to fill it up now.”

Lewis is not alone. According to AAA, the price of gas is going up because the demand and price of oil is also on the rise.

OPEC+ announced major oil-producing nations like Saudi Arabia and Russia and cutting back their oil-production by two million barrels per day.

“It’s kind of outrageous right now,” Lewis said.

Lewis says there’s only a few solutions to being unable to afford the price of fuel right now.

“Get another job or sell your car,” Lewis said. “I don’t know what to tell them, just budget well or just try to supplement your income some kind of way because gas it’s a dent in your pocket.”

Keri Bruno works as a Cook at Mel’s Diner and drives a Toyota Sienna XL-E.

“It’s difficult,” Bruno said. “I could’ve filled my gas with forty dollars, now it takes me eighty now.”

Experts at AAA say drivers can get more for their money by slowing down, driving the speed limit and minimizing the use of the air conditioner.

According to AAA, the national average pump price for a gallon of gas increased 12 cents over the past week, hitting $3.91.

David Klein Peter works as a Custodian for Goodwill and says he saves a fortune by walking.

“I probably save about a hundred and fifty dollars when it comes to gas for myself,” Klein Peter said.

