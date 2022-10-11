ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

After two-year hiatus, Central Arkansas Pride to return in colorful force

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Central Arkansas Pride announced Wednesday that Little Rock's 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride celebration will happen this weekend after a two-year hiatus. According to the news release, the celebration will be Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Argenta Plaza bringing lots of family-friendly programs and events to the community.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
KATV

Mills Middle Schoolers celebrate Hispanic Heritage month

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Channel 7's Brenda Lepenski visited and spoke to the students at Mills Middle School on Tuesday about Hispanic Heritage month. Prior to her coming upon the stage, the students played a trivia game on the prominent Hispanic figures throughout history. Brenda Lepenski and her family...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Helping Hand of Greater Little Rock serves hundreds a week

Little Rock (KATV) — Helping Hand of Greater Little Rock has been serving those in Central Arkansas since 1970. They focus on giving nutritious food and groceries to people who need a little help in tough times. Marquita Norment is one of the recipients of food for her family.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Lyon College planning to lock tuition costs

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Inflation may be rising but one Arkansas college has locked its tuition costs for the next year. Lyon College has announced that it will not its tuition, in addition to housing costs for the 2023-2024 school year. Content partners at KAIT 8 news reported the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Henderson
Person
Scott Frank
KATV

UAMS partnership creating a comprehensive care at home suite of service

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced Tuesday a partnership with Amedisys, a leading health care at-home company, and Contessa, an Amedisys company and the leading comprehensive care at-home provider, to bring a new at-home care option to Central Arkansas. This venture will offer...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#The Ron Robinson Theater
KATV

UCA offering 'Know before you Go' workshop on the cost of college

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Central Arkansas Division of Outreach and Community Engagement will be hosting "Know Before You Go: Financial Pathways to College” on Oct. 25 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The class is designed to help parents and future students learn the cost...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Benton police searching for the identity of home burglar

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in Benton are searching for the identity of a suspect they said burglarized a home last month. The suspect's name and age are unknown but a photo of the man was captured leaving a Bass Lane residence's carport area. According to police the suspect...
BENTON, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy