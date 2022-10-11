Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another location in ArkansasKristen WaltersJacksonville, AR
Two Childhood Friends Vanished One Day Apart And DNA Confirms Leg Found In River Belongs To OneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNorth Little Rock, AR
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in ArkansasTravel MavenArkansas State
Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
KATV
After two-year hiatus, Central Arkansas Pride to return in colorful force
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Central Arkansas Pride announced Wednesday that Little Rock's 10th annual LGBTQ+ Pride celebration will happen this weekend after a two-year hiatus. According to the news release, the celebration will be Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Argenta Plaza bringing lots of family-friendly programs and events to the community.
KATV
NLR family speaks out after city government demolishes childhood home
North Little Rock (KATV) — A North Little Rock family is outraged that the city of North Little Rock demolished their childhood home and ruined a potential sale. Keith Chenault said he and his family did everything they could to save their home, even when he said some city officials agreed it shouldn't be destroyed.
KATV
Conway School Board approve policies, limits bathroom access and overnight trips on gender
CONWAY (KATV) — The Conway School Board last month suggested two policies that would impact bathroom access and accommodations on overnight school trips. On Tuesday that board voted unanimously in favor of those policies but did hear public comment before voting. The Conway High School auditorium was filled with...
KATV
Arkansas Stop the Violence pleads for Gov. Hutchinson to intervene
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Following the continued violence in our state over the weekend where two teens were injured and another killed the Arkansas Stop the Violence organization is asking for the Governor’s help. The organization wants the Governor to help in getting illegal guns off the streets.
KATV
Mills Middle Schoolers celebrate Hispanic Heritage month
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Channel 7's Brenda Lepenski visited and spoke to the students at Mills Middle School on Tuesday about Hispanic Heritage month. Prior to her coming upon the stage, the students played a trivia game on the prominent Hispanic figures throughout history. Brenda Lepenski and her family...
KATV
Helping Hand of Greater Little Rock serves hundreds a week
Little Rock (KATV) — Helping Hand of Greater Little Rock has been serving those in Central Arkansas since 1970. They focus on giving nutritious food and groceries to people who need a little help in tough times. Marquita Norment is one of the recipients of food for her family.
KATV
Lyon College planning to lock tuition costs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Inflation may be rising but one Arkansas college has locked its tuition costs for the next year. Lyon College has announced that it will not its tuition, in addition to housing costs for the 2023-2024 school year. Content partners at KAIT 8 news reported the...
KATV
Inmate found unresponsive during cell checks at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Reginal Detention Facility announced Wednesday that one of their inmates was found unresponsive. On Tuesday, a deputy was orchestrating cell checks at 8: 43 p.m. until he came upon inmate Floyd Jackson. The 48-year-old man of Little Rock was found slumped over...
KATV
1 dead, 1 in stable condition following Wednesday afternoon shooting in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one victim dead and another in stable condition. According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded at 4:42 p.m. to a shooting at a convenience store at 4423 W. 12th St. Once on...
KATV
3 people in critical condition following Tuesday afternoon shooting in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 8:30 p.m.:. Three people are in critical but stable condition after being shot near a cemetery south of downtown Tuesday afternoon, Little Rock police said. According to police, officers responded to the 2400 block of Booker Street following shots being reported around 3:10 p.m.
KATV
Little Rock recycling center reignites a year after flames were extinguished
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Firefighters of the Little Rock Fire Department are working to put out a fire to a building that caught fire in Sept. 2021. According to officials, fire crews were in process of removing metal from the Goldman Recycling Center when they stirred up other materials.
KATV
UAMS partnership creating a comprehensive care at home suite of service
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced Tuesday a partnership with Amedisys, a leading health care at-home company, and Contessa, an Amedisys company and the leading comprehensive care at-home provider, to bring a new at-home care option to Central Arkansas. This venture will offer...
KATV
UCA offering 'Know before you Go' workshop on the cost of college
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Central Arkansas Division of Outreach and Community Engagement will be hosting "Know Before You Go: Financial Pathways to College” on Oct. 25 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. The class is designed to help parents and future students learn the cost...
KATV
Benton police searching for the identity of home burglar
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in Benton are searching for the identity of a suspect they said burglarized a home last month. The suspect's name and age are unknown but a photo of the man was captured leaving a Bass Lane residence's carport area. According to police the suspect...
KATV
WATCH: Security footage shows daring escape of Saline County inmate
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Security footage from the daring escape of an inmate at the Saline County Detention Center was released Monday. Through a Freedom of Information Act request, we obtained footage showing the escape of Wuanya Smith on the morning of Sept. 11. In the videos, Smith is...
KATV
Overnight lane closures on Highway 67/229 for widening of Interstate 30
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday the construction of I-30 will cause lane closures on Hwy 67/229 in Saline County. According to the news release crews will close Hwy 67/229 below I-30 at exit 114 between Pawnee Drive and frontage road north of I-30 on these dates:
KATV
Suspect in Bryant shooting turns himself in; gets charged with first-degree murder
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 5:55 p.m.:. A 31-year-old suspect accused of shooting and killing someone at a Bryant apartment complex Monday morning turned himself in, police said. According to the Bryant Police Department, Tevin Turner was arrested at the Kroger Marketplace on Interstate 30 after calling the police...
KATV
23-year-old dead after shooting at apartment complex in Jacksonville; 3 others injured
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 5 p.m.:. A 23-year-old male was killed and three others were injured after a late Sunday evening shooting at an apartment complex in Jacksonville, police said. According to the Jacksonville Police Department, it happened some time before 10:15 p.m. at the Willowbend Apartments at...
