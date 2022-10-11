ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

K2 Radio

Natrona Library Hosts Forum for School Board Candidates

On Wednesday, the Casper League of Women voters hosted a candidate forum for the 15 people running for the Natrona County School District board of trustees. All the candidates showed up, along with a crowd of around 60 people, and were asked questions ranging from their philosophy on the school board, to how to improve the special language program.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Rewrites Zoning Code

Natrona County is rewriting the 2000 zoning code. This is not to change current zones or boundaries. It is strictly to adjust the language of the current Zoning Code. Steering committees have held meetings to develop and review draft language which meets the goals of the Natrona Land Use Plan as well as the current needs of the community since April 2021.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona School Board Interviews: Cornia Taylor and Dean

Here is the second of several interviews featuring two of the 15 candidates running to be members of the Natrona County School District board of trustees. Lisa Cornia Taylor, who has taught for the past 27 years and most recently left the Natrona County School District after teaching as an English teacher to go work for two companies that help schools retain teachers.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Casper, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
K2 Radio

Casper Council Talks Discusses how to Keep City Pools Afloat

At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, the council heard from Zulima Lopez, Parks, Recreation, and Public Facilities Director, about how the city could get more money out of the five pools operated by the city. Across the different pools in the 2022 fiscal year, the Aquatics Center had...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

NCSD to Test new Notification System on October 11

The Natrona County School District (NCSD) recently announced that on Oct. 11 at 4:00 p.m., it will be conducting a test of the Infinite Campus Notification System. The test will consist of parents and/or guardians receiving a phone call and text message with the following message "This is a test message of NCSD's Notification System. This is only a TEST. Thank you."
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (10/5/22 – 10/10/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Welding Equipment Started Structure Fire in Vacant Casper Apartment

Welding equipment led to a small fire in a Casper apartment on Monday. That's according to Toph Steinhoff, the Public Information Officer with Casper Fire-EMS. Steinhoff wrote in a press release that at approximately 5:15 p.m., Casper Fire-EMS received a call and were dispatched to a reported structure fire in the of the 600 block of Walsh Drive in Casper.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Man Who Drove Truck In Casper Chase Pleads Guilty To 3 Felonies

The man charged with six felonies after driving a box truck from north Casper to Garden Creek Road in July pleaded guilty to three of those counts during his arraignment in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Eduardo Bonilla-Bravo, communicating through a translator, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Gillette Man Charged With Six Felony Drug Offenses

A Gillette man heard charges of six felony counts of drug possession during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Zachary Stott, 29, is charged with three counts of possession of felony weights of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and buprenorphine hydrochloride, each of which is punishable by up to seven years of imprisonment, Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen said.
GILLETTE, WY
K2 Radio

Fuel Tank Explosion on Highway 487 in Natrona County

Update: Kiera Grogan, public information officer with the sheriff's office, said that at around 11:15 a.m. their deputies and multiple fire departments responded to a report of a fuel tank explosion on Highway 487. While the road was closed at the intersection of Highway 220, 487, and Highway 487 and...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Photos: Car Accident on Wyoming Boulevard and Poplar

On Sunday, a crash happened on Wyoming Boulevard and Poplar street around 9 a.m. that involved one vehicle and led to minor injuries. Casper Fire-EMS public information officer Toph Steinhoff said that a power company was called to fix the damage to the guy lines, which secure the pole to the ground, on the utility pole that was damaged.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona Sweeps Legler Cross Country Meet in Casper

The annual Glen Legler cross-country meet featured the Casper schools, Wyoming Indian plus a few runners from Moorcroft and Wright. In the girl's race, Ally Wheeler of Natrona took the tape with a time of 19.37.41 with her teammate Ashley Gross 2nd in 20.03.59. Natrona's Nichole Clark placed 3rd in 20.07.76 and fellow Fillie runners Cierra Daniels and Lexie Ranson were 4th and 5th respectively. Mallory Jones of Moorcroft who took 2nd place at last year's 2A State meet was 6th in 20.57.45. In the team standings for the ladies, Natrona was first with 15 points, Kelly Walsh 2nd with 48, and Wyoming Indian 3rd with 85.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

