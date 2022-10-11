ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

WOWT

Improvements possible for stretch of Omaha’s 180th Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City officials are looking to discuss potential improvements to a busy road. Normally busy during the evening rush, 180th Street, south of West Dodge, is potentially getting some improvements. It’s specifically about the stretch between Harney and Arbor streets, or roughly West Dodge to West Center...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Habitat Omaha works to save vacant homes in Belvedere Point

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Change is finally coming to a run-down vacant home that’s been an eyesore for years for people in a north Omaha neighborhood. Habitat for Humanity is saving the home built in the 1920′s and helping to clean up the neighborhood. From the view from...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Overcoming home buying hurdles in Omaha

Health care for underserved communities in Omaha-metro. Updated: 12 hours ago. Creighton University plans to bridge the gap in health care services.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

MLK Pedestrian Bridge partially reopens temporarily

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular bridge will particularly reopen as construction work continues. The Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge near the CHI Health Center is temporarily open and construction is ongoing on the east side of the bridge at the Lewis & Clark Landing. Riverfront officials are asking...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Two from Omaha arrested after multi-county pursuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people from Omaha were arrested after allegedly taking state troopers on a 30-minute, multi-county chase in a stolen vehicle. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Monday evening a trooper saw a Honda Insight speeding on I-80 west near 56th Street in Lincoln. The trooper...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

34-year-old identified in Omaha homicide

OMAHA, Neb. -- The OPD Homicide Unit said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at 38th and Maple Street Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m. and located the victim, 34-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., behind 3827 Maple Street. Authorities said Omaha Fire...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Habitat for Humanity rehabbing neighborhood landmark

Overcoming home buying hurdles in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Omaha man sentenced for drug trafficking that caused overdoses

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Darnell L. Polite, 43, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine. United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Polite to 180 months’ imprisonment. Following his release, Polite will begin a 5-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Mutual of Omaha tower to be its hometown's tallest building

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha will have a new tallest building once Mutual of Omaha completes its planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown in 2026. Mutual CEO James Blackledge told the Omaha World-Herald that it recently became clear that the insurance company's new skyscraper would eclipse the 45-story First National Bank tower to become the city's tallest building after Mutual finalized its plans.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Neighbors concerned with RV parked under west Omaha bridge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors are concerned about what’s happening on public property in a west Omaha neighborhood that’s hidden from view. It’s not a resort where a recreational vehicle was parked, but under a busy bridge near 168th and Nicholas that hundreds of vehicles pass over every day. An area out of sight but not out of mind for nearby neighbors.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha nonprofit hires kids aging out of foster care

Are you planning to get your child vaccinated with a COVID-19 booster?. Soon you'll likely be able to get boosters that target new COVID-19 strains for kids as young as five.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska troopers arrest 2 following multi-county pursuit

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following a pursuit that crossed three counties Monday evening. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday., a trooper observed a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
LINCOLN, NE

