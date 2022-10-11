Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Padres Limiting Petco Park Ticket Sales To Select Counties
San Diego Padres tickets to the National League Division Series and potential NL Championship Series games are being limited to fans in select counties. If visiting the Padres’ postseason hub on their official website and attempting to follow links to buy tickets, a disclaimer indicates sales are only open to “Verified Fans, Padres Insiders and the public will be limited to the following counties and areas:
Dodgers leave big name off NLDS roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a rather bold decision as they set their roster for the National League Division Series. The Dodgers released their full 26-man roster for their series against the San Diego Padres. One notable name was missing in the form of Craig Kimbrel, who had been the team’s closer as recently as three weeks ago.
Ticket prices soar for Padres vs. Dodgers game at Petco Park
All the ear bending has Padres fans rallied up for the home team ahead of Friday's game against the the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Freddie Freeman has trash talk for Padres ahead of playoff series
Despite it being just his first career season in the NL West, Freddie Freeman is fully embracing the intradivisional hatred. Addressing reporters on Monday, a day before the start of the NLDS, the Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Freeman was asked about the challenge of facing the San Diego Padres in the series.
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
Much has been said about how the New York Yankees received the short end of the stick in their trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery go the other way in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader just before the 2022 trade deadline. However, it seems...
dodgerblue.com
Manny Machado: ‘Everybody Wanted’ Padres To Play Dodgers In NLDS
The 2022 National League Division Series matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres is only the second time they have met in the postseason, with both taking place since 2020. Whereas the Dodgers and Padres both needed to win a Wild Card Series in order to play...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Regrets Public Criticism Of Freddie Freeman, But Thankful For ‘Eye-Opening’ Conversation
When Freddie Freeman was introduced with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch, it was easily apparent how emotional of a process free agency was. The whirlwind period after the MLB lockout ended saw the Atlanta Braves quickly move on from a franchise pillar to acquire Matt Olson in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.
Padres beat Dodgers in Game 2 of NLDS
The matchup now heads back to San Diego for Game 3 on Friday with the series tied 1-1.
News 8 KFMB
Padres vs. Dodgers | What tickets cost for the NLDS this week
LOS ANGELES — The Padres will face the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday night for Game 1 of the National League Division Series. CBS 8's Jasmine Ramirez talked with fans about the process of getting tickets and explains what's still available. "I'm so anxious. I can't focus. Can we go...
PHOTOS - Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers rally behind Trea Turner's leadoff home run, beat Padres in NLDS Game 1
Trea Turner's leadoff home run set the tone for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who defeated their NL West rival San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday night.
Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series is now tied at 1-1 after the Padres took Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.
True Blue LA
Dodgers NLDS roster notes: Chris Taylor, Blake Treinen, Dustin May, Craig Kimbrel
LOS ANGELES — Rosters are due for the National League Division Series on Tuesday morning, the day of Game 1 between the Dodgers and Padres. Before a workout on Monday at Dodger Stadium, manager Dave Roberts said there are still a few roster decisions to be finalized. This could...
Dodgers To Face Padres in Game 2 of Division Series at Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek to take a two games-to-none lead when they face the San Diego Padres Wednesday in Game 2 of a National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.
NBC San Diego
MLB Twitter Confused by Duck-Goose Hybrid Interrupting Padres-Dodgers Game
MLB Twitter confused by duck-goose hybrid interrupting Padres-Dodgers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a…duck? Or is it a goose?. That was the question on top of MLB fans’ minds after a greater white-fronted goose interrupted Game 2...
True Blue LA
Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for the Dodgers in NLDS Game 2
After taking Game 1 behind a dominant performance from the Dodgers bullpen, Dave Roberts hands the ball to Clayton Kershaw with an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead in the NLDS. Kershaw was in the conversation to start Game 1, as he has done for the Dodgers 11 times before, but Julio Urías received the nod. That being said, Kershaw’s numbers suggest that if he were to start the game, he earned it. In what was somewhat of a career resurgence, Kershaw posted a 2.28 ERA and 12-3 record in 126⅓ innings.
NBC San Diego
New Postseason, Same Old Story for Padres Against the Dodgers
The San Diego Padres were hoping for a different trend to start the NLDS against the Los Angles Dodgers. So far, it's just been more of the same. In the regular season, the Dodgers dominated the Padres, winning 14 of 19 games against and outscoring their National League West division rivals 109-47.
NBC San Diego
When Was the Last Time the San Diego Padres Played in the Playoffs? What About the World Series?
San Diego is all about baseball right now. Padres fans are getting some much-needed playoff baseball for the first time since 2020. That year, because of the pandemic, fans were not able to see the action in-person. Needless to say, there is some making up to do. When Were the...
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Padres Vs. Dodgers Schedule & Start Times
All start times for the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the evening, beginning Tuesday with Game 1 at 6:37 p.m. PT. The NLDS shifts to Petco Park for Game 3 on Friday. The playoff game at Petco Park is the first...
