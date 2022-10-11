ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dodgerblue.com

2022 NLDS: Padres Limiting Petco Park Ticket Sales To Select Counties

San Diego Padres tickets to the National League Division Series and potential NL Championship Series games are being limited to fans in select counties. If visiting the Padres’ postseason hub on their official website and attempting to follow links to buy tickets, a disclaimer indicates sales are only open to “Verified Fans, Padres Insiders and the public will be limited to the following counties and areas:
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers leave big name off NLDS roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a rather bold decision as they set their roster for the National League Division Series. The Dodgers released their full 26-man roster for their series against the San Diego Padres. One notable name was missing in the form of Craig Kimbrel, who had been the team’s closer as recently as three weeks ago.
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Regrets Public Criticism Of Freddie Freeman, But Thankful For ‘Eye-Opening’ Conversation

When Freddie Freeman was introduced with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch, it was easily apparent how emotional of a process free agency was. The whirlwind period after the MLB lockout ended saw the Atlanta Braves quickly move on from a franchise pillar to acquire Matt Olson in a trade with the Oakland Athletics.
News 8 KFMB

Padres vs. Dodgers | What tickets cost for the NLDS this week

LOS ANGELES — The Padres will face the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday night for Game 1 of the National League Division Series. CBS 8's Jasmine Ramirez talked with fans about the process of getting tickets and explains what's still available. "I'm so anxious. I can't focus. Can we go...
True Blue LA

Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for the Dodgers in NLDS Game 2

After taking Game 1 behind a dominant performance from the Dodgers bullpen, Dave Roberts hands the ball to Clayton Kershaw with an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead in the NLDS. Kershaw was in the conversation to start Game 1, as he has done for the Dodgers 11 times before, but Julio Urías received the nod. That being said, Kershaw’s numbers suggest that if he were to start the game, he earned it. In what was somewhat of a career resurgence, Kershaw posted a 2.28 ERA and 12-3 record in 126⅓ innings.
NBC San Diego

New Postseason, Same Old Story for Padres Against the Dodgers

The San Diego Padres were hoping for a different trend to start the NLDS against the Los Angles Dodgers. So far, it's just been more of the same. In the regular season, the Dodgers dominated the Padres, winning 14 of 19 games against and outscoring their National League West division rivals 109-47.
dodgerblue.com

2022 NLDS: Padres Vs. Dodgers Schedule & Start Times

All start times for the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the evening, beginning Tuesday with Game 1 at 6:37 p.m. PT. The NLDS shifts to Petco Park for Game 3 on Friday. The playoff game at Petco Park is the first...
