Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flagChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) before warm ups at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
BBC
Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders as Travis Kelce makes 'Monday Night Football' history
Travis Kelce became the first player to catch four touchdown passes in 'Monday Night Football' history as the Kansas City Chiefs came from 17-0 down to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes found the tight end with two passes of one yard, plus four and eight-yard throws.
Yardbarker
Kelce, Kansas City Offense Create Comeback Surge
After a dominant showing the week before, the Kansas City Chiefs faced adversity on offense against the Las Vegas Raiders. Minimal yardage, missed throws and horrific blocking helped put the Chiefs in a 17-0 hole in the first half. Eventually, Kansas City would awaken and begin to put commanding drives together. It was far from a perfect night. But for the offense, the Chiefs were able to hit on explosive plays and extend drives via rare effort that can simply not be taught.
What Derek Carr said After the Raiders' Loss to the Chiefs
After the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs last night at Arrowhead Stadium, the Silver and Black QB Derek Carr spoke and we have it for you.
Porterville Recorder
Vegas 4, Los Angeles 3
Los Angeles102—3 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Vilardi 1 (Iafallo, Byfield), 10:36. Second Period_2, Vegas, Marchessault 1 (Karlsson), 1:41. Third Period_3, Vegas, Eichel 1 (Smith, Stephenson), 1:27. 4, Los Angeles, Kempe 1 (Durzi, Kopitar), 4:02. 5, Vegas, Karlsson 1 (Roy, Pietrangelo), 7:17 (pp). 6, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 1 (Vilardi, Moore), 12:58. 7, Vegas, Stone 1, 19:34.
Porterville Recorder
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-flied out for Bellinger in the 8th. 1-ran for Profar in the 8th. E_T.Turner (1). LOB_San Diego 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Machado (1), Betts (1), Freeman (1). HR_Machado (1), off Kershaw; Cronenworth (1), off Treinen; Freeman (1), off Darvish; Muncy (1), off Darvish; T.Turner (2), off Darvish. RBIs_Machado 2 (2), Cronenworth 2 (2), Profar (1), Freeman (1), Muncy (2), T.Turner (2). SB_Azocar (1). CS_Betts (1).
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Dodgers leads series 1-0
E_Myers. LOB_L.A. Dodgers 12, San Diego 8. 2B_T.Turner, Smith 2, Lux, Nola, Kim. HR_T.Turner, Myers. RBIs_T.Turner, Smith, Muncy, Lux, Nola, Grisham, Myers. SF_Nola. S_Martin. Umpires_(Game 1) Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, John Tumpane; Right, Scott Barry; Left, Lance Barksdale. T_Game 1 at Los Angeles, 3:21.
'Pawn Stars' spinoff to premiere on History Nov. 9
The "Pawn Stars" spinoff series, "Pawn Stars Do America," is slated to premiere on the History Channel Nov. 9.
Porterville Recorder
Giants punter Gillan resolves visa issue, leaves London
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan has left the United Kingdom and is returning to the United States after having a visa issue resolved. Gillan, who was born in Scotland, departed from London on Wednesday and is expected back in the U.S. for practice on Thursday, the team said.
NFL・
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Florida at N.Y....
NHL・
‘Fowl!’ Goose interrupts Dodgers-Padres playoff game
The goose was a hit on social media, with one man scolding the game broadcasters for incorrectly calling it a duck.
