October 12, 2022 (Photos: Broiler Show, Broiler Sale) - The 2022 East Texas Poultry Festival Broiler Show started off the day at the Shelby County Expo Center. Seventy-seven Shelby County 4-H and FFA youth exhibited at this year's show, with 45 pens of broilers making the sale. We would like to give special thanks to Judge Daniel De Leon for taking the time to come judge the show. Mr. De Leon spoke to several of the exhibitors and gave them several tips on how to grow an outstanding broiler.

