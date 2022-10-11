Read full article on original website
Tri-County Fall Resource Festival
October 10, 2022 - Tri-County Early Head Start and Head Start presents Fall Resource Festival on Thursday, October 27 from 5pm until 7pm. The event is free to the community. Enjoy food, costumes, and games. Tri-C Early Head Start and Head Start is located at 214 Nacogdoches Street, Center, Texas...
Shelby County Ag Mechanics Has Great Second Year; 87 Entries on Display
October 12, 2022 - (Photo Album) - The Shelby County Ag Mechanics celebrated a great second year at the 46th Annual East Texas Poultry Festival. They were proud to display 87 entries that were built by approximately 215 students from Center, Joaquin, Timpson, and Shelbyville schools. The entries were auctioned...
2022 East Texas Poultry Festival Broiler Show Official Results (Photo Album Links Updated)
October 12, 2022 (Photos: Broiler Show, Broiler Sale) - The 2022 East Texas Poultry Festival Broiler Show started off the day at the Shelby County Expo Center. Seventy-seven Shelby County 4-H and FFA youth exhibited at this year's show, with 45 pens of broilers making the sale. We would like to give special thanks to Judge Daniel De Leon for taking the time to come judge the show. Mr. De Leon spoke to several of the exhibitors and gave them several tips on how to grow an outstanding broiler.
Shelbyville 1st UMC Building Turning 125; Birthday Celebration Set for Oct. 23
October 11, 2022 - Shelbyville First United Methodist Church - “the one with the tall steeple” in downtown Shelbyville - will celebrate our church building’s 125th year birthday October 23, 2022!. Early visitation coffee with friends will begin at 9am. Our worship service will begin at 11am...
Shelby County Outreach Ministries Announces Winner, Extends "Thanks"
October 12, 2022 - Shelby County Outreach Ministries would like to extend our gratitude to all who purchased raffle tickets for the ATV this year. Because of you, this fundraiser was a success!. The winner of the 2022 Kawasaki Mule 4x4 was Mrs. Debrah Worsham! Congratulations!. We would also like...
It’s Time for the Pineywoods Fair in Nacogdoches, Texas
The biggest fair in Nacogdoches County is October 12-16 at the Nacogdoches Expo Center on Northwest Stallings Drive. The annual Pineywoods Fair will feature numerous events and exhibits for the entire family. The price of admission to the Pineywoods Fair is $5 per person. There is no charge for parking....
Piney Woods Photographic Society to Meet October 15
October 10, 2022 - The Piney Woods Photographic Society will be holding their October meeting this Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9 a.m. - 12 noon at the First United Methodist Church, 211 Cora St., Center, TX. The PWPS is a club for camera enthusiasts of all skills and interests....
Patroon Cemetery Homecoming
October 10, 2022 - Patroon Cemetery Association will hold it’s annual meeting and lunch at 12:30pm on October 16, 2022 at Patroon Baptist Church Fellowship Hall located on FM 2261 in Patroon. The annual business meeting will begin at 12:30pm and lunch will follow. Please bring your favorite covered...
Marshall High School cancels school after fire in automotive shop
UPDATE (Oct. 12) — Marshall High School will be closed to students on Thursday and Friday to continue with restoration from a fire in the automotive shop on Tuesday. According to Marshall ISD, the 200 hall and the CTE wing will be cleaned and have the air filters replaced. All MHS staff will need to […]
Quilts of Valor Ceremony Honors 10 Veterans During Poultry Festival
October 12, 2022 (Photo Album) - The Shelby Sewcial Bee and Shelby County 4-H Heart to Hands Project presented 10 veterans with quilts during East Texas Poultry Festival activities under the big tent on Thursday, October 6, 2022, during their Quilts of Valor presentation. Presenting the quilts were AgriLife County...
The Rainbow Family Once Again Descends On Zavalla, Texas
What do you think of when I say the Rainbow Family is back in town? Bearded hippies? Nudists? That would be generalizing, and hopefully, we are more open-minded than in 1988 when our grandparents’ disapproval of their gathering of about 5,000 individuals in the Angelina National Forest made the news all over the country.
Rae Sterling Celebrates New Business Location
October 11, 2022 - Rae Sterling celebrated their new location just off the Center square with a ribbon cutting event September 16, 2022. Members of the community, as well as Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors were at the business to applaud its relocation. Stephanie Elswick, Shelby County Chamber of...
2022 East Texas Poultry Festival Car Show
The 2022 East Texas Poultry Festival was alive with many events this year and among them was the 2022 ETPF Car Show. Many participants, including locals from the Shelby County Cruisers Organization. The event had around 3 dozen classic cars competing. The quality of the entrants and their classic vehicles...
Justin Lynn McSwain
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Dathan Tipton and Brandon Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Old Salem Cemetery in Shelby County.
SCSO Seeking Whereabouts of Shelbyville Woman
October 12, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Inga Lout, 68, of Shelbyville. Lout is described a white female, 5’3” tall, and weighs approximately 165 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes. She was last seen around 5 a.m. on...
Corrigan, Texas Native To Serve East Texas as Nurse Practitioner
I love posting a story like this. When someone from our Deep East Texas family is able to use his or her talents to help and serve folks in the Pineywoods, that's a good thing. Amanda Allen is a Corrigan native who will be bringing her medical expertise to serve...
KTRE
‘CannaBus’ makes pit stop in Nacogdoches during medical cannabis education tour
A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent. |. WKimberlyn Ann Snider faces charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child...
KTBS
East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash
DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
KLTV
Gilmer man leads law enforcement on chase from Hallsville to Louisiana
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports joining Hallsville and Waskom police in pursuing a stolen vehicle that ran into Louisiana. Tuesday morning, around 7:30 a.m. HCSO dispatch received a stolen vehicle report, in the 200 blk of N. Cypress St., inside the city of Hallsville. Hallsville PD responded while continuously relaying information regarding the possible location of the stolen vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Altima, according to HCSO.
