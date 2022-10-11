ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, TX

scttx.com

Tri-County Fall Resource Festival

October 10, 2022 - Tri-County Early Head Start and Head Start presents Fall Resource Festival on Thursday, October 27 from 5pm until 7pm. The event is free to the community. Enjoy food, costumes, and games. Tri-C Early Head Start and Head Start is located at 214 Nacogdoches Street, Center, Texas...
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

2022 East Texas Poultry Festival Broiler Show Official Results (Photo Album Links Updated)

October 12, 2022 (Photos: Broiler Show, Broiler Sale) - The 2022 East Texas Poultry Festival Broiler Show started off the day at the Shelby County Expo Center. Seventy-seven Shelby County 4-H and FFA youth exhibited at this year's show, with 45 pens of broilers making the sale. We would like to give special thanks to Judge Daniel De Leon for taking the time to come judge the show. Mr. De Leon spoke to several of the exhibitors and gave them several tips on how to grow an outstanding broiler.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Shelby County Outreach Ministries Announces Winner, Extends "Thanks"

October 12, 2022 - Shelby County Outreach Ministries would like to extend our gratitude to all who purchased raffle tickets for the ATV this year. Because of you, this fundraiser was a success!. The winner of the 2022 Kawasaki Mule 4x4 was Mrs. Debrah Worsham! Congratulations!. We would also like...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

It’s Time for the Pineywoods Fair in Nacogdoches, Texas

The biggest fair in Nacogdoches County is October 12-16 at the Nacogdoches Expo Center on Northwest Stallings Drive. The annual Pineywoods Fair will feature numerous events and exhibits for the entire family. The price of admission to the Pineywoods Fair is $5 per person. There is no charge for parking....
NACOGDOCHES, TX
scttx.com

Piney Woods Photographic Society to Meet October 15

October 10, 2022 - The Piney Woods Photographic Society will be holding their October meeting this Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 9 a.m. - 12 noon at the First United Methodist Church, 211 Cora St., Center, TX. The PWPS is a club for camera enthusiasts of all skills and interests....
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Patroon Cemetery Homecoming

October 10, 2022 - Patroon Cemetery Association will hold it’s annual meeting and lunch at 12:30pm on October 16, 2022 at Patroon Baptist Church Fellowship Hall located on FM 2261 in Patroon. The annual business meeting will begin at 12:30pm and lunch will follow. Please bring your favorite covered...
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
Shelbyville, TX
scttx.com

Quilts of Valor Ceremony Honors 10 Veterans During Poultry Festival

October 12, 2022 (Photo Album) - The Shelby Sewcial Bee and Shelby County 4-H Heart to Hands Project presented 10 veterans with quilts during East Texas Poultry Festival activities under the big tent on Thursday, October 6, 2022, during their Quilts of Valor presentation. Presenting the quilts were AgriLife County...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

The Rainbow Family Once Again Descends On Zavalla, Texas

What do you think of when I say the Rainbow Family is back in town? Bearded hippies? Nudists? That would be generalizing, and hopefully, we are more open-minded than in 1988 when our grandparents’ disapproval of their gathering of about 5,000 individuals in the Angelina National Forest made the news all over the country.
ZAVALLA, TX
scttx.com

Rae Sterling Celebrates New Business Location

October 11, 2022 - Rae Sterling celebrated their new location just off the Center square with a ribbon cutting event September 16, 2022. Members of the community, as well as Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors were at the business to applaud its relocation. Stephanie Elswick, Shelby County Chamber of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

2022 East Texas Poultry Festival Car Show

The 2022 East Texas Poultry Festival was alive with many events this year and among them was the 2022 ETPF Car Show. Many participants, including locals from the Shelby County Cruisers Organization. The event had around 3 dozen classic cars competing. The quality of the entrants and their classic vehicles...
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Justin Lynn McSwain

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Dathan Tipton and Brandon Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Old Salem Cemetery in Shelby County.
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

SCSO Seeking Whereabouts of Shelbyville Woman

October 12, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Inga Lout, 68, of Shelbyville. Lout is described a white female, 5’3” tall, and weighs approximately 165 pounds. She has black hair and green eyes. She was last seen around 5 a.m. on...
SHELBYVILLE, TX
KTBS

East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash

DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
BIVINS, TX
KLTV

Gilmer man leads law enforcement on chase from Hallsville to Louisiana

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports joining Hallsville and Waskom police in pursuing a stolen vehicle that ran into Louisiana. Tuesday morning, around 7:30 a.m. HCSO dispatch received a stolen vehicle report, in the 200 blk of N. Cypress St., inside the city of Hallsville. Hallsville PD responded while continuously relaying information regarding the possible location of the stolen vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Altima, according to HCSO.
HALLSVILLE, TX

