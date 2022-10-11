ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

WBKO

Octagon Hall provides haunting education of region’s history

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Renowned as one of the most haunted places in the south, Octagon Hall is one of the most revered locations for paranormal enthusiasts worldwide. It has been featured on various paranormal television shows and has been visited by hundreds of investigators. Construction began on the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Midterm Election Guide 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Your guide to everything you need to vote in the upcoming Midterm election. All information has been provided by the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office. Warren County. Polling Locations. Dropbox location for mail ballot - Warren County Courthouse at 429 East 10th Street, Suite...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green woman petitions for dialysis center to stay open

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Joyce Broyles has been getting dialysis for a year and a half now, three days a week, four hours a day. “I still do the same things that I always do,” Broyles said. “It’s just that now, I have to do it from a chair. I can’t get up and just walk and do whatever I want to do.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green man eats 43 slices of pumpkin pie in contest

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How many pieces of pumpkin pie could you eat? Local man Bartley Weaver can eat 43 slices, aka 10.75 lbs. in just eight minutes…. Weaver just finished fourth in the country in the 2022 World Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest in Ohio. He said last year he ate...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall

Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Pet of the Week: Scout

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Pet of the Week is Scout. For more information about how you can adopt visit the website or call 270-783-9404.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

1 dead in accident on I-65 near Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says at least one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. Around 8 a.m., the area around the 51 mile marker southbound shutdown due to the crash, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management.
CAVE CITY, KY
WBKO

KSP: One dead in I-65 wreck in Park City

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed that at least one person is dead in a wreck on I-65 south near the 50-mile marker near Cave City. Detours have been set up and the scene is still being processed. We have a reporter headed...
PARK CITY, KY
WBKO

Med Center is hosting their Health Annual Charity Ball on Nov. 12th

Visit www.jaforkids.com for tickets. 50th Golden Anniversary Celebration for the Hobson Grove takes place this Saturday, Oct. 15. The 50th Anniversary weekend of Warren County's only historic house museum, Riverview at Hobson Grove, takes place this weekend, Oct. 15th starting at 3:13 P.M. The Realtor Association of Soky is hosting...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
News Break
Politics
WBKO

VIDEO: Goodwill Opportunity Expo set for Oct. 12

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will host a series of Opportunity Expos, with one in Bowling Green on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Bowling Green Opportunity Center. The center is located at 1806 U.S. 31-W in Bowling Green. The expo is a free expungement clinic for...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green family gets lawn mowed for Down Syndrome awareness

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This will be Rodney Smith Jr.’s 14th 50 state tour with Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service. “I’m traveling to all 50 states and I’m mowing a lawn or a strip of lawn with that person, which will symbolize raising awareness for that cause,” said Smith, founder of Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Norton Children's Hospital Home & BMW Raffle has started!

The aircrafts will be opened up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so those who visit can see the inside of the different warbirds on display. Haunted Lantern Tours providing a spooky time at Railpark Museum. Updated: 54 minutes ago. The Historic Railpark and Train Museum will begin Haunted Lantern...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
clarksvillenow.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 to close in Kentucky this evening

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky will close this evening for about 30 to 45 minutes. At about 6 p.m., the lanes in the construction area on the other side of the state line will close for a guardrail replacement, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WBKO

VIDEO: Junior Achievement of SOKY hosting Chili and Cheese Luncheon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Junior Achievement of Southcentral Kentucky will host a Chili and Cheese Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Montana Grille. The luncheon, sponsored by English Lucas Priest and Owsley and Wendy’s of Bowling Green, and presented by Junior Achievement...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Sports Connection, 10-9-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This episode is dedicated to Sports Connection’s biggest fan, James L. “Jimmy” Meredith. Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb break down the four high school football games during Week 8 as many teams had bye weeks, and WKU’s heartbreaking loss to USTA. They are joined by two “super sophomores,” Sydney McClanahan of Lady Spartans golf alongside head coach Eric Holeman and Deca Burr of the Lady Raiders soccer team.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Butler County issues burn ban as dry conditions continue

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Butler County Judge-Executive Tim Flener has issued a countywide burn ban effective immediately. On Monday, Flener signed an executive order that bans an open fire at any location in Butler County. The ban is in effect until further notice.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Christian County Approaching 2,000-Foot Ordinance For Potential Solar Farms

Christian County continues to be a cauldron of discussion, surrounding the proposed 550-acre Oriden solar farm in Dogwood. A grassroots ordinance from the small community — steeped in research and outreach from Logan County — gained serious traction during Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, when magistrates unanimously approved for County Attorney John Soyars to pursue his due diligence in seeking a 2,000-foot easement for all solar farms potentially locating outside of the Hopkinsville city limits.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

