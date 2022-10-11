Read full article on original website
Kentucky County Repeatedly Deals With Trucks Stuck Under Low-Clearance Railroad Bridge
You're driving on U.S. 431 and you're approaching Central City, Kentucky. There are signs that warn drivers of a bridge with low clearance. There are also lights. And still, road crews are repeatedly called into action to free high profile trucks that get stuck as they attempt to pass under it. It's happened before, and it happened again on Wednesday.
WBKO
Octagon Hall provides haunting education of region’s history
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Renowned as one of the most haunted places in the south, Octagon Hall is one of the most revered locations for paranormal enthusiasts worldwide. It has been featured on various paranormal television shows and has been visited by hundreds of investigators. Construction began on the...
WBKO
Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland and UAW Local 2164 partner together to fight food insecurity in Warren County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “A lot of people do not actually know how bad food insecurity is in Warren County,” says Kaitlyn Jackson, Marketing and Communications Manager for Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland. According to Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland, Warren County has the highest rates of food...
WBKO
Midterm Election Guide 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Your guide to everything you need to vote in the upcoming Midterm election. All information has been provided by the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office. Warren County. Polling Locations. Dropbox location for mail ballot - Warren County Courthouse at 429 East 10th Street, Suite...
WBKO
Bowling Green residents share their concerns with Scott Waste’s new rules, regulations
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Keeping our city clean is very important to Bowling Green residents and that begins with trash pick up. Lately, residents have voiced their concerns about Scott Waste’s new rules and regulations, and the Bowling Green community is still adjusting. After the new rules went into...
WBKO
Bowling Green woman petitions for dialysis center to stay open
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Joyce Broyles has been getting dialysis for a year and a half now, three days a week, four hours a day. “I still do the same things that I always do,” Broyles said. “It’s just that now, I have to do it from a chair. I can’t get up and just walk and do whatever I want to do.”
wnky.com
Bowling Green man eats 43 slices of pumpkin pie in contest
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How many pieces of pumpkin pie could you eat? Local man Bartley Weaver can eat 43 slices, aka 10.75 lbs. in just eight minutes…. Weaver just finished fourth in the country in the 2022 World Pumpkin Pie Eating Contest in Ohio. He said last year he ate...
whvoradio.com
Western Kentucky Sees Frost And First Taste Of Fall
Western Kentucky experienced the first taste of fall Saturday night as temperatures around the region dropped into the upper 20’s in some areas. The National Weather Service reports the lowest temperature around Western Kentucky was in Cadiz where the mercury dipped to 29 degrees. Lows dipped to 30 degrees in Henderson, Calhoun, and Elkton. Mayfield recorded 31 degrees, with Princeton, Morganfield, and Greenville checking in at the freezing mark, 32 degrees. Temperatures in other cities around the region remained in the mid-30s.
WBKO
Pet of the Week: Scout
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Pet of the Week is Scout. For more information about how you can adopt visit the website or call 270-783-9404.
wnky.com
1 dead in accident on I-65 near Cave City
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says at least one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. Around 8 a.m., the area around the 51 mile marker southbound shutdown due to the crash, according to Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management.
WBKO
KSP: One dead in I-65 wreck in Park City
CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed that at least one person is dead in a wreck on I-65 south near the 50-mile marker near Cave City. Detours have been set up and the scene is still being processed. We have a reporter headed...
WBKO
Med Center is hosting their Health Annual Charity Ball on Nov. 12th
Visit www.jaforkids.com for tickets. 50th Golden Anniversary Celebration for the Hobson Grove takes place this Saturday, Oct. 15. The 50th Anniversary weekend of Warren County's only historic house museum, Riverview at Hobson Grove, takes place this weekend, Oct. 15th starting at 3:13 P.M. The Realtor Association of Soky is hosting...
WBKO
VIDEO: Goodwill Opportunity Expo set for Oct. 12
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will host a series of Opportunity Expos, with one in Bowling Green on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Bowling Green Opportunity Center. The center is located at 1806 U.S. 31-W in Bowling Green. The expo is a free expungement clinic for...
WBKO
Bowling Green family gets lawn mowed for Down Syndrome awareness
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This will be Rodney Smith Jr.’s 14th 50 state tour with Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service. “I’m traveling to all 50 states and I’m mowing a lawn or a strip of lawn with that person, which will symbolize raising awareness for that cause,” said Smith, founder of Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service.
WBKO
Norton Children's Hospital Home & BMW Raffle has started!
The aircrafts will be opened up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so those who visit can see the inside of the different warbirds on display. Haunted Lantern Tours providing a spooky time at Railpark Museum. Updated: 54 minutes ago. The Historic Railpark and Train Museum will begin Haunted Lantern...
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 to close in Kentucky this evening
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky will close this evening for about 30 to 45 minutes. At about 6 p.m., the lanes in the construction area on the other side of the state line will close for a guardrail replacement, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
WBKO
VIDEO: Junior Achievement of SOKY hosting Chili and Cheese Luncheon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Junior Achievement of Southcentral Kentucky will host a Chili and Cheese Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Montana Grille. The luncheon, sponsored by English Lucas Priest and Owsley and Wendy’s of Bowling Green, and presented by Junior Achievement...
WBKO
Sports Connection, 10-9-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This episode is dedicated to Sports Connection’s biggest fan, James L. “Jimmy” Meredith. Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb break down the four high school football games during Week 8 as many teams had bye weeks, and WKU’s heartbreaking loss to USTA. They are joined by two “super sophomores,” Sydney McClanahan of Lady Spartans golf alongside head coach Eric Holeman and Deca Burr of the Lady Raiders soccer team.
WBKO
Butler County issues burn ban as dry conditions continue
BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Butler County Judge-Executive Tim Flener has issued a countywide burn ban effective immediately. On Monday, Flener signed an executive order that bans an open fire at any location in Butler County. The ban is in effect until further notice.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Approaching 2,000-Foot Ordinance For Potential Solar Farms
Christian County continues to be a cauldron of discussion, surrounding the proposed 550-acre Oriden solar farm in Dogwood. A grassroots ordinance from the small community — steeped in research and outreach from Logan County — gained serious traction during Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, when magistrates unanimously approved for County Attorney John Soyars to pursue his due diligence in seeking a 2,000-foot easement for all solar farms potentially locating outside of the Hopkinsville city limits.
