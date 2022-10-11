Read full article on original website
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Mom Has Message For Chiefs Fans
Despite being down as much as 17 points on Monday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs mounted a comeback to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders. Following the Chiefs' win over the Raiders, Mahomes' mother Randi posted a positive message on Twitter for the rest of the fan base.
Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs top Las Vegas Raiders in a Monday night thriller
Here are the highlights from the “Monday Night Football” matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
NFL world reacts to Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver charged with assault
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams created headlines Monday night when he shoved a media member to the ground following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to their longtime rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs. That photographer alleges that the fall injured him, and he filed a police report shortly thereafter....
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation for the first time in his NFL career this week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation this week for the first time in his NFL career. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on Wednesday morning that Mahomes, for the first time as an NFL player, is a home underdog this week in the Chiefs’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders
Grandview police change strategy as they struggle to fill officer positions. Scott Reiss, Dezman Moses recap Chiefs win on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Travis Kelce discusses his 4-touchdown performance against the Raiders. Kelce also tied the Chiefs record...
BBC
Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders as Travis Kelce makes 'Monday Night Football' history
Travis Kelce became the first player to catch four touchdown passes in 'Monday Night Football' history as the Kansas City Chiefs came from 17-0 down to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes found the tight end with two passes of one yard, plus four and eight-yard throws.
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’...
Can The Las Vegas Raiders Save Their Season?
In a close AFC divisional showdown with the Kansas City Cheifs, the Las Vegas Raiders lose a crucial game 30-29. Las Vegas enter Arrowhead with a 1-3 record, hoping to upset the division leaders. The Raiders played well in the first half, holding down Kansas City. The offense was doing well, with Derek Carr performing well and Josh Jacobs rushing for 154 yards. Las Vegas’ defense also played well in the game despite the loss. This game also had terrible calls from the referees against both the Chiefs and Raiders during the game. Along with the bad calls from the refs, a costly mistake in the fourth quarter from the Raiders may have cost them the season.
Mahomes, Kelce shine in comeback win vs. Raiders
On Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs proved once again that no lead is safe against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
