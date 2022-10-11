ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver charged with assault

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams created headlines Monday night when he shoved a media member to the ground following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss to their longtime rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs. That photographer alleges that the fall injured him, and he filed a police report shortly thereafter....
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
State
Kansas State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
Porterville Recorder

Vegas 4, Los Angeles 3

Los Angeles102—3 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Vilardi 1 (Iafallo, Byfield), 10:36. Second Period_2, Vegas, Marchessault 1 (Karlsson), 1:41. Third Period_3, Vegas, Eichel 1 (Smith, Stephenson), 1:27. 4, Los Angeles, Kempe 1 (Durzi, Kopitar), 4:02. 5, Vegas, Karlsson 1 (Roy, Pietrangelo), 7:17 (pp). 6, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 1 (Vilardi, Moore), 12:58. 7, Vegas, Stone 1, 19:34.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Goals#American Football#Kc Kelce#Laskc First Downs1829#Rushes Yards24 15523 103#Edwards Helaire#Smith Schuster 3 33
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Sports In Brief

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Porterville Recorder

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-flied out for Bellinger in the 8th. 1-ran for Profar in the 8th. E_T.Turner (1). LOB_San Diego 8, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Machado (1), Betts (1), Freeman (1). HR_Machado (1), off Kershaw; Cronenworth (1), off Treinen; Freeman (1), off Darvish; Muncy (1), off Darvish; T.Turner (2), off Darvish. RBIs_Machado 2 (2), Cronenworth 2 (2), Profar (1), Freeman (1), Muncy (2), T.Turner (2). SB_Azocar (1). CS_Betts (1).
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Can The Las Vegas Raiders Save Their Season?

In a close AFC divisional showdown with the Kansas City Cheifs, the Las Vegas Raiders lose a crucial game 30-29. Las Vegas enter Arrowhead with a 1-3 record, hoping to upset the division leaders. The Raiders played well in the first half, holding down Kansas City. The offense was doing well, with Derek Carr performing well and Josh Jacobs rushing for 154 yards. Las Vegas’ defense also played well in the game despite the loss. This game also had terrible calls from the referees against both the Chiefs and Raiders during the game. Along with the bad calls from the refs, a costly mistake in the fourth quarter from the Raiders may have cost them the season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma City 115, Detroit 99

OKLAHOMA CITY (115) Jal.Williams 7-10 1-2 16, Mann 5-12 0-0 12, Robinson-Earl 3-9 0-0 6, Dort 6-10 2-2 16, Giddey 6-14 0-2 16, Bazley 5-7 5-8 15, Dieng 5-6 0-0 13, Jay.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Omoruyi 3-4 0-0 6, Pokusevski 4-7 3-4 11, Wiggins 1-4 0-0 3, Nwaba 0-1 1-2 1, Gaddy 0-0 0-0 0, Waters III 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 45-86 12-20 115.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Vancouver at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Florida at N.Y....
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy