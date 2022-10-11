ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 1

Related
news9.com

Watch: Lori Fullbright Details Ben Montgomery Cold Case

Only one murder in Tulsa remains unsolved from 2019. Ben Montgomery was shot and killed in his apartment and no one has been arrested yet. News On 6 anchor Lori Fullbright has been working on an Oklahoma's Own Original Report on this case, which airs tonight at 9 and 10 p.m.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Public safety calls, arrests up this year at Tulsa State Fair, sheriff’s office says

TULSA, Okla. — With this year’s Tulsa State Fair officially over, the people in charge of keeping everyone safe are reflecting about how things went this year. Since Expo Square--where the fair is held--is a Tulsa County public trust, the task to keep everyone safe and maintain order at the fair falls under the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Watch: Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum Discusses Crime Prevention In The City

We're certainly heard of some unthinkable crime stories lately, specifically the recent shooting of a high school student after a football game. It makes us ask, what's being done to prevent such violence?. Wednesday morning, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum joined News On 6 at 9 a.m to talk about it.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tps#Tps Discusses Safety At
news9.com

Parents Plead For Answers In 2019 Murder Of Ben Montgomery

The only Tulsa murder that wasn't solved in 2019 is the murder of 22-year-old Ben Montgomery. It's a tough case because Ben was a random victim with no connection between him and the killer. Ben was the youngest of three kids for OHP trooper Tom Montgomery and his wife Michelle.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

TPD Dive Team Searches Pond Near Homicide Scene For Murder Weapon

Tulsa Police were back on the scene Tuesday at an apartment complex where an 18-year-old was shot and killed more than a week ago. TPD's dive team was searching the pond outside the Echo Trails Apartment for a gun they believe was used in the homicide. No word yet on...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

New VR Gaming Center To Open Soon In Downtown Tulsa

A new virtual reality gaming center is opening its doors in downtown Tulsa. The new Aaru gaming center includes a VR arcade, a café and bar, and an Omnideck, which gives gamers a full immersion into the VR world on a 16-sided motorized treadmill. It's located near Archer and...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news9.com

TCSO Discusses Crime At The Tulsa State Fair

The Tulsa State fair has come and gone, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, which was in charge of safety at the fair, was pleased with how everything turned out. Tulsa County Sheriff, Vic Regalado, said that he doesn't have exact attendance numbers from the fair just yet, but he wouldn't be surprised if there was record-breaking attendance.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

City Of Jenks To Install Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier At Veterans Park

The City of Jenks is installing special plaques to honor those who have served the country. A Tomb of the Unknown Solder will soon be installed at Veterans Park in Jenks. The city will install four monuments. Two will be blank, one will have a "never forget" garden plaque, and the other will have markers commemorating the event.
JENKS, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds drivers to pull over after trooper-involved crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is sharing another example of the dangers involved with drivers don't move over for flashing lights on the roadway. Early Tuesday morning, an OHP trooper was providing traffic control assistance on a jackknifed semi-truck on I-35 in Cleveland County, when his vehicle was struck by another semi-truck pulling double trailers.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Emergency Crews Respond To Deadly House Fire In Tulsa

Emergency crews responded to a deadly house fire that broke out in the early morning hours on Monday. Crews are currently on the scene near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive in Tulsa. Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out. Officials have not yet identified the individual killed...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Several Counties Under Burn Ban Despite Scattered Showers

We're finally seeing some rain in Green Country, but several counties are still extending their burn bans. Tulsa County and Wagoner Country extended their burn bans for at least another week. On Tuesday, McIntosh County Commissioners extended the burn bat until Oct. 25. Rogers, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Ottawa, Delaware, Adair,...
TULSA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy