Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
TPS Board Member Frustrated With Administration Communication
TULSA, Okla. - Another Tulsa School Board member is frustrated with the district's administration and fellow board members. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live downtown with the story.
news9.com
Watch: Lori Fullbright Details Ben Montgomery Cold Case
Only one murder in Tulsa remains unsolved from 2019. Ben Montgomery was shot and killed in his apartment and no one has been arrested yet. News On 6 anchor Lori Fullbright has been working on an Oklahoma's Own Original Report on this case, which airs tonight at 9 and 10 p.m.
Mythic Press prints new t-shirt to support McLain High School students after deadly shooting
TULSA, Okla. — Mythic Press released a new t-shirt design Tuesday to support McLain High School students after a deadly shooting at their homecoming football game last month. “Tulsa is coming together to support McLain’s students. They deserve to know that our city is behind them,” Mythic Press said...
Some TPS Board Members Call On District To Do Even More To Improve Student Safety
Some Tulsa Public Schools board members are calling for the district to do more following the McLain homecoming game shooting. The shooting has school safety on everyone's mind. TPS already has safety measures in place, but some of the district's board members say it's time to ask the question: is it enough?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Public safety calls, arrests up this year at Tulsa State Fair, sheriff’s office says
TULSA, Okla. — With this year’s Tulsa State Fair officially over, the people in charge of keeping everyone safe are reflecting about how things went this year. Since Expo Square--where the fair is held--is a Tulsa County public trust, the task to keep everyone safe and maintain order at the fair falls under the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction.
news9.com
Watch: Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum Discusses Crime Prevention In The City
We're certainly heard of some unthinkable crime stories lately, specifically the recent shooting of a high school student after a football game. It makes us ask, what's being done to prevent such violence?. Wednesday morning, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum joined News On 6 at 9 a.m to talk about it.
Prayer Rally being held for Broken Arrow couple still fighting to reunite with their grandson
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A prayer rally is being held this weekend for a Broken Arrow couple fighting to reunite with their grandson. T-shirts are also being sold for the Woolley’s legal funds, and a new billboard is up at the intersection of Highway 51 and Highway 69 in Wagoner to promote the upcoming prayer rally.
Tulsa man wants answers after receiving State Fair parking tickets
A Tulsa man wants answers from the city after getting ticketed five times for things he said he didn't do.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news9.com
Father Of Parkland Mass Shooting Victim To Visit Tulsa On Gun Violence Awareness Tour
Jury deliberations begin on Wednesday in Florida to decide the fate of Nikolas Cruz, the man convicted of killing 17 people in a school shooting in 2018. The father of one of those victims won't be in the courtroom though. Manuel Oliver, whose son, Joaquin, was killed in the Parkland...
news9.com
Parents Plead For Answers In 2019 Murder Of Ben Montgomery
The only Tulsa murder that wasn't solved in 2019 is the murder of 22-year-old Ben Montgomery. It's a tough case because Ben was a random victim with no connection between him and the killer. Ben was the youngest of three kids for OHP trooper Tom Montgomery and his wife Michelle.
news9.com
TPD Dive Team Searches Pond Near Homicide Scene For Murder Weapon
Tulsa Police were back on the scene Tuesday at an apartment complex where an 18-year-old was shot and killed more than a week ago. TPD's dive team was searching the pond outside the Echo Trails Apartment for a gun they believe was used in the homicide. No word yet on...
news9.com
New VR Gaming Center To Open Soon In Downtown Tulsa
A new virtual reality gaming center is opening its doors in downtown Tulsa. The new Aaru gaming center includes a VR arcade, a café and bar, and an Omnideck, which gives gamers a full immersion into the VR world on a 16-sided motorized treadmill. It's located near Archer and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news9.com
TCSO Discusses Crime At The Tulsa State Fair
The Tulsa State fair has come and gone, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, which was in charge of safety at the fair, was pleased with how everything turned out. Tulsa County Sheriff, Vic Regalado, said that he doesn't have exact attendance numbers from the fair just yet, but he wouldn't be surprised if there was record-breaking attendance.
news9.com
City Of Jenks To Install Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier At Veterans Park
The City of Jenks is installing special plaques to honor those who have served the country. A Tomb of the Unknown Solder will soon be installed at Veterans Park in Jenks. The city will install four monuments. Two will be blank, one will have a "never forget" garden plaque, and the other will have markers commemorating the event.
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds drivers to pull over after trooper-involved crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is sharing another example of the dangers involved with drivers don't move over for flashing lights on the roadway. Early Tuesday morning, an OHP trooper was providing traffic control assistance on a jackknifed semi-truck on I-35 in Cleveland County, when his vehicle was struck by another semi-truck pulling double trailers.
Muscogee Nation To Offer Surgery Services At Former CTCA Building
The Muscogee Creek Nation is now going to be offering surgery services to its Council Oak Comprehensive Healthcare Center. This is all thanks to a partnership with the OU-TU School of Community Medicine. In addition to offering Muscogee Nation citizens surgery here, the funding will also help train residents. Adding...
News On 6
Emergency Crews Respond To Deadly House Fire In Tulsa
Emergency crews responded to a deadly house fire that broke out in the early morning hours on Monday. Crews are currently on the scene near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive in Tulsa. Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out. Officials have not yet identified the individual killed...
OKCFD On The Street Looking To 'Fill The Boot'
This week you'll be seeing Oklahoma City firefighters standing at busy intersections all over the city this week. Last year the department won an award for being one of the largest donation-collecting fire departments in the nation, and right now they are asking for donations for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Rogers County Sheriff named Oklahoma Sheriff of the Year
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — The Rogers County Sheriff has been named Oklahoma’s Sheriff of the Year. Scott Walton was named at an awards ceremony in Oklahoma City where two of his deputies also won awards. He said the credit goes to his deputies and the community. “This one...
news9.com
Several Counties Under Burn Ban Despite Scattered Showers
We're finally seeing some rain in Green Country, but several counties are still extending their burn bans. Tulsa County and Wagoner Country extended their burn bans for at least another week. On Tuesday, McIntosh County Commissioners extended the burn bat until Oct. 25. Rogers, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Ottawa, Delaware, Adair,...
Comments / 1