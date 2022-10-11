ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NJ.com

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets new title: Team owner

Tom Brady seems to be always looking for more to do. That was proved when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback came out of retirement in the offseason, and it’s further displayed with his new business venture. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Brady is now part owner...
NJ.com

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady recruits Yankees’ Aaron Judge

Yankees fans know what’s coming. Amid playoff excitement, an offseason in which Aaron Judge becomes a free agent looms. Will the slugging outfielder stay in New York?. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Well it looks like the Yankees will have to worry about more than just...
Washingtonian.com

A Brief Guide to the New Faces on the 2022-23 Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals begin their 2022-23 season Wednesday night when the puck drops at Capital One Arena against the Boston Bruins. Alex Ovechkin leads a veteran core of T.J. Oshie, John Carlson, and others as the Caps search for their first Stanley Cup since 2018. Washington will start the season without Tom Wilson, who is out until at least November while he is recovering from an ACL injury, and without center Nicklas Backstrom, who is recovering from hip surgery and doesn’t have a projected return yet.
Yardbarker

Penguins’ Special Teams Get Early Test in Season Opener

On Thursday, Oct. 13 the Pittsburgh Penguins will open their regular season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes had their fair share of struggles last season, but they are hoping they did enough in the offseason to improve their game. The Penguins also made some big moves over the summer so it should be an interesting regular-season opener. Here are some things to expect from both teams.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins to host Arizona Coyotes for 2022-23 season opener at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh! The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready to hit the ice and kick off a new season at PPG Paints Arena.The Penguins will begin their quest for 6th Stanley Cup at home tonight against the Arizona Coyotes.  And for the 17th season, the Pens return Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang.  To put that in perspective, there are players on the team who have no memory of the core trio being the face of the franchise that has made the postseason every year, dating back to 2006!Last season ended in a first-round...
NHL

Projected Lineup: October 12 vs. Columbus

RALEIGH, NC. - Featuring newcomers Brent Burns, Ondrej Kase and Paul Stastny, the Carolina Hurricanes are set to open their 25th anniversary season against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Burns will be paired with Jaccob Slavin on the team's top pair, followed by the trusty combination of Brady Skjei and Brett...
FOX Sports

Necas helps Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets in opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night. Seth Jarvis, Brady Skjei and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won four consecutive opening games....
NHL

Stamkos, Hedman star in funny new commercial together

Longtime Lightning teammates are in new ad for MassMututal. Last time we saw Carter Stamkos, he begged his dad, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, to ride the Zamboni during a 2022 All-Star press conference. Carter is 3 now, and ready to take the ice on skates. In a new...
FanSided

Talk of changes mean nothing for Tampa Bay Rays…yet

Another year, another disappointing result for the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays found themselves in the postseason once again, their fourth consecutive trek to the playoffs. And once again, that journey ended in disappointment as they were unable to capture the first championship in franchise history. They went out with a whimper in the Wild Card round as the Guardians held them to one run over 24 innings.
