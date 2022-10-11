Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where to Get the Best Cuban Sandwich in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel EuropeanL. CaneSarasota, FL
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patientMedia TVTampa, FL
Related
Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning
Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night.
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady gets new title: Team owner
Tom Brady seems to be always looking for more to do. That was proved when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback came out of retirement in the offseason, and it’s further displayed with his new business venture. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Brady is now part owner...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady recruits Yankees’ Aaron Judge
Yankees fans know what’s coming. Amid playoff excitement, an offseason in which Aaron Judge becomes a free agent looms. Will the slugging outfielder stay in New York?. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Well it looks like the Yankees will have to worry about more than just...
Washingtonian.com
A Brief Guide to the New Faces on the 2022-23 Washington Capitals
The Washington Capitals begin their 2022-23 season Wednesday night when the puck drops at Capital One Arena against the Boston Bruins. Alex Ovechkin leads a veteran core of T.J. Oshie, John Carlson, and others as the Caps search for their first Stanley Cup since 2018. Washington will start the season without Tom Wilson, who is out until at least November while he is recovering from an ACL injury, and without center Nicklas Backstrom, who is recovering from hip surgery and doesn’t have a projected return yet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
Hurricanes win opener over Columbus to kick off 25th anniversary season
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Quite the start to the Carolina Hurricanes 25th anniversary season. They got to start it at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets and they eventually got it to where they want it to be. The Canes got in a hole early but they were able to...
Yardbarker
Penguins’ Special Teams Get Early Test in Season Opener
On Thursday, Oct. 13 the Pittsburgh Penguins will open their regular season at home against the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes had their fair share of struggles last season, but they are hoping they did enough in the offseason to improve their game. The Penguins also made some big moves over the summer so it should be an interesting regular-season opener. Here are some things to expect from both teams.
Pittsburgh Penguins to host Arizona Coyotes for 2022-23 season opener at PPG Paints Arena
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh! The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready to hit the ice and kick off a new season at PPG Paints Arena.The Penguins will begin their quest for 6th Stanley Cup at home tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. And for the 17th season, the Pens return Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. To put that in perspective, there are players on the team who have no memory of the core trio being the face of the franchise that has made the postseason every year, dating back to 2006!Last season ended in a first-round...
Sporting News
Patrik Laine injury update: Latest news on Blue Jackets winger, who left opener vs. Hurricanes
Blue Jackets winger Patrik Laine left the team's season opener against the Hurricanes on Wednesday with what was termed an upper-body injury. Columbus announced that he would not return to the game. The Finn appeared to injure his right arm when he collided with Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce while on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Penguins Lineup Will Likely Look Like for Opener
The Pittsburgh Penguins final 23-man roster was submitted, now we look at how each player will be lined up.
NHL
Projected Lineup: October 12 vs. Columbus
RALEIGH, NC. - Featuring newcomers Brent Burns, Ondrej Kase and Paul Stastny, the Carolina Hurricanes are set to open their 25th anniversary season against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Burns will be paired with Jaccob Slavin on the team's top pair, followed by the trusty combination of Brady Skjei and Brett...
FOX Sports
Necas helps Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets in opener
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night. Seth Jarvis, Brady Skjei and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won four consecutive opening games....
NHL
Stamkos, Hedman star in funny new commercial together
Longtime Lightning teammates are in new ad for MassMututal. Last time we saw Carter Stamkos, he begged his dad, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, to ride the Zamboni during a 2022 All-Star press conference. Carter is 3 now, and ready to take the ice on skates. In a new...
NHL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Talk of changes mean nothing for Tampa Bay Rays…yet
Another year, another disappointing result for the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays found themselves in the postseason once again, their fourth consecutive trek to the playoffs. And once again, that journey ended in disappointment as they were unable to capture the first championship in franchise history. They went out with a whimper in the Wild Card round as the Guardians held them to one run over 24 innings.
ng-sportingnews.com
ESPN NHL broadcast lineup: Schedule, play-by-play, analysts and hosts for 2022-23 season
The NHL is underway, and that means more coverage from ESPN on the game of hockey. The company is in its second season after gaining the rights to broadcast the league, fresh off broadcasting the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2002. That means we are...
NHL・
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0