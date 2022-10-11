Gambrills, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Gambrills.
The Glen Burnie High School soccer team will have a game with Crofton High School on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00.
Glen Burnie High School
Crofton High School
October 11, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Glen Burnie High School soccer team will have a game with Crofton High School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00.
Glen Burnie High School
Crofton High School
October 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
