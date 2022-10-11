ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CSPD on priority dispatch Monday evening due to high call volume

By Aidan Hulting
 2 days ago
The City of Colorado Springs Police Department announced that as of 9:00 pm Monday evening the police department was on priority dispatch.

As of 10:00 pm, CSPD was no longer on priority dispatch.

In a statement on the CSPD Police Blotter , they wanted residents to know that due to the large volume of calls Monday evening the department will be responding to high-priority calls first.

"Citizens with emergencies should call 911, citizens with non-emergency issues should wait to call CSPD until we return to normal operations. Drivers are reminded if they are involved in a traffic accident with no fatality or injury requiring medical attention, no driver involved is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and all drivers are present with license, registration and insurance information drivers should exchange their information and follow the procedure for completing a counter report. When damage to any vehicle requires a wrecker, counter reports can still be made providing the previous criteria is met. Drivers can either pick up a traffic accident report form at any of the police department substations or they can go on line at Springsgov.com , go to the CSPD homepage and select “report a minor traffic accident” for instructions."
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

