Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

St. Louis City Department of Health launches Behavioral Health Bureau

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City’s Department of Health is launching a Behavioral Health Bureau. The goal of this bureau is to focus on the mental health needs and substance abuse problems within St. Louis. The Department of Health is looking to hire 14 salary positions for the Behavioral Health Bureau, which is funded in part from the city’s budget, with additional money from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

The Saint Louis Science Center spotlights Jane Goodall

Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for black students. Parents who talked with News 4 said their children and others feel isolated and silenced.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
City
Creve Coeur, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Saint Louis County, MO
Education
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Education
County
Saint Louis County, MO
5 On Your Side

Rosati-Kain alumnae proposing plan to keep school open

ST. LOUIS — Thousands of girls have been built up by Rosati-Kain and now the same women are fighting to prevent it from shutting down. "How much of an impact would it be? It would not be dropping a pebble, it is like a dropping a boulder and the chasm is vast if that happens," alumna Jeane Mitchell-Carr said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Supporting the Old Newsboys

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week, News 4′s Steve Harris takes to a field in Defiance for a real treat: a charity match to raise money for a charity you might have heard of. The Old Newsboys raise money for more than 200 children’s charities. Watch the video to see how they make St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Band directors, Explore St. Louis concerned about continued overgrowth and trash issues as regional band competition marches into town

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sounds of weed whackers roared along North 6th Street in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon. Contracted workers were in the middle of an emergency cleanup before thousands of band students and their families get ready to march into The Dome at America’s Center Friday and Saturday for the Bands of America Championships.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Person
Jane Goodall
thekirkwoodcall.com

What your St. Louis high school says about you

If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Lincoln County elementary school is named Apple Distinguished School

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Hawk Point Elementary students and staff are celebrating being named an Apple Distinguished School for 2022–2025 for the school's hard work. Educators and facilitators believe using these Apple products are a way for students to think differently. Community Relations Specialist Audrey Henebry said the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Spire volunteers help St. Louis County resident

Advocates, families react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates found dead in 2019. The family of Daniel Stout won $1.2 million in a settlement against St. Louis County. However, advocates and other family members whose loved ones have died in that same jail said money isn’t justice.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
#Rockwood School District#Intrepid#Linus School District#Linus K12
KMOV

Local organization holds march to oppose FBI attacks on Black liberation movement

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Uhuru Solidarity Movement will lead a march on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. The “March for Reparations to African People” is a response to the FBI raids that occurred on the homes and offices of Black Liberation leaders including Chairman Omali Yeshitela in North St. Louis. This event will be under the slogan, “Hands off the Uhuru Movement”.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stegenherald.com

Shelter In Place Orders Were Given

Ste. Genevieve R-II schools issued a “Shelter in Place” order for all campuses at 2:32 p.m., Oct. 5, lasting until 2:48 p.m. Ste. Genevieve High School administrators were made aware of a few anonymous posts on social media about a weapon. The district’s School Resource Officer and district and high school administration began an investigation regarding these posts. During the investigation, the two SG R-II campuses went into a Shelter in Place designation. The person who posted the content was identified, and no weapon was involved.
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
NewsBreak
Education
Washington Missourian

WHS principal to retire

Washington High School Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year, after 25 years with the district. “I have been afforded a fantastic career and a fantastic community and school,” McCallum said. “It has been a really positive experience and so I wish the district and the high school nothing but the best. Those teachers are amazing, the students are great and the families are wonderful.”
WASHINGTON, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Ear, Nose & Throat Care Available at St. Louis ENT Health

St. Louis ENT Health, the physician practice of board-certified otolaryngologists Sean Bailey MD FACS, Rebecca Brandsted MD, Fred Pugliano MD FACS, and Tara Ramachandra MD, moved back to Kirkwood this summer. The practice was previously located in Kirkwood at the former St. Joseph Hospital location. When the hospital closed, they...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Peabody to stay in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A major corporation is pledging to stay in downtown St. Louis. Peabody Energy executives say they’re confident in the changes being made by the Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative, known as DEPSI. Peabody officials announced on Tuesday their global headquarters will stay in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

