FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
KMOV
University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis recruits largest freshman class in half a decade
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for black students. Parents who talked with News 4 said their children and others feel isolated and silenced.
KMOV
St. Louis City Department of Health launches Behavioral Health Bureau
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City’s Department of Health is launching a Behavioral Health Bureau. The goal of this bureau is to focus on the mental health needs and substance abuse problems within St. Louis. The Department of Health is looking to hire 14 salary positions for the Behavioral Health Bureau, which is funded in part from the city’s budget, with additional money from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
siue.edu
Metro East Residents Turnout for Free Computers, Distributed by East St. Louis Learning Resource Center and PCs for People
More than 200 desktop and laptop computers were given away to eligible Metro East residents on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville East St. Louis Center. The computer giveaway was made possible by PCs for People and the SIUE East St. Louis Learning Resource Center (LRC), according...
KMOV
The Saint Louis Science Center spotlights Jane Goodall
Saint Louis Public Schools picks interim superintendent, launches national search for permanent job
ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Public Schools system chose an interim superintendent to take over the job after current Superintendent Kelvin Adams retires at the end of the year. In a press release Monday, SLPS announced Nicole Williams will take over the position on Jan. 1, 2023, following...
Rosati-Kain alumnae proposing plan to keep school open
ST. LOUIS — Thousands of girls have been built up by Rosati-Kain and now the same women are fighting to prevent it from shutting down. "How much of an impact would it be? It would not be dropping a pebble, it is like a dropping a boulder and the chasm is vast if that happens," alumna Jeane Mitchell-Carr said.
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: Supporting the Old Newsboys
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week, News 4′s Steve Harris takes to a field in Defiance for a real treat: a charity match to raise money for a charity you might have heard of. The Old Newsboys raise money for more than 200 children’s charities. Watch the video to see how they make St. Louis Proud.
KMOV
Band directors, Explore St. Louis concerned about continued overgrowth and trash issues as regional band competition marches into town
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sounds of weed whackers roared along North 6th Street in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon. Contracted workers were in the middle of an emergency cleanup before thousands of band students and their families get ready to march into The Dome at America’s Center Friday and Saturday for the Bands of America Championships.
thekirkwoodcall.com
What your St. Louis high school says about you
If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
KSDK
Lincoln County elementary school is named Apple Distinguished School
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Hawk Point Elementary students and staff are celebrating being named an Apple Distinguished School for 2022–2025 for the school's hard work. Educators and facilitators believe using these Apple products are a way for students to think differently. Community Relations Specialist Audrey Henebry said the...
KMOV
Spire volunteers help St. Louis County resident
Advocates, families react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates found dead in 2019. The family of Daniel Stout won $1.2 million in a settlement against St. Louis County. However, advocates and other family members whose loved ones have died in that same jail said money isn’t justice.
KMOV
Advocates, families react to St. Louis County Jail settlement after 5 inmates found dead in 2019
Is St. Louis ready for an earthquake? A new survey seeks to find out
St. Louis is well-known for being in the New Madrid seismic zone, an area that saw a significant earthquake 110 years ago. So what would happen if the big one hit – and how prepared would we be?
KMOV
Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy in St. Charles
KMOV
Local organization holds march to oppose FBI attacks on Black liberation movement
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Uhuru Solidarity Movement will lead a march on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. The “March for Reparations to African People” is a response to the FBI raids that occurred on the homes and offices of Black Liberation leaders including Chairman Omali Yeshitela in North St. Louis. This event will be under the slogan, “Hands off the Uhuru Movement”.
stegenherald.com
Shelter In Place Orders Were Given
Ste. Genevieve R-II schools issued a “Shelter in Place” order for all campuses at 2:32 p.m., Oct. 5, lasting until 2:48 p.m. Ste. Genevieve High School administrators were made aware of a few anonymous posts on social media about a weapon. The district’s School Resource Officer and district and high school administration began an investigation regarding these posts. During the investigation, the two SG R-II campuses went into a Shelter in Place designation. The person who posted the content was identified, and no weapon was involved.
Washington Missourian
WHS principal to retire
Washington High School Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year, after 25 years with the district. “I have been afforded a fantastic career and a fantastic community and school,” McCallum said. “It has been a really positive experience and so I wish the district and the high school nothing but the best. Those teachers are amazing, the students are great and the families are wonderful.”
timesnewspapers.com
Ear, Nose & Throat Care Available at St. Louis ENT Health
St. Louis ENT Health, the physician practice of board-certified otolaryngologists Sean Bailey MD FACS, Rebecca Brandsted MD, Fred Pugliano MD FACS, and Tara Ramachandra MD, moved back to Kirkwood this summer. The practice was previously located in Kirkwood at the former St. Joseph Hospital location. When the hospital closed, they...
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
While Missouri Amendment 3’s passage may legalize recreational marijuana, the immediate impact on Missouri employers remains to be seen.
KMOV
Peabody to stay in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A major corporation is pledging to stay in downtown St. Louis. Peabody Energy executives say they’re confident in the changes being made by the Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative, known as DEPSI. Peabody officials announced on Tuesday their global headquarters will stay in St. Louis.
