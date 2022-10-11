East Hampton, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Asset Forfeiture Unit reports the arrest of a Smithtown woman for Trademark Counterfeiting. According to Detectives, in April 2021 an extensive investigation with the assistance of the United States Postal Inspectors was conducted at Linny’s Boutique located at 1032 Old Country Road in Plainview. It was determined that the Defendant Lindsay Castelli, 31, of 10 Colonial Drive was the sole owner of a storefront that contained thousands of synthetic heat-sealed counterfeit labels along with assorted clothing and jewelry.

PLAINVIEW, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO