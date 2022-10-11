Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man dies after trying to clear debris from Ian off roof
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County residents in the Pine Hills community said they are saddened by the news that a 75-year-old man died while cleaning up debris left when Hurricane Ian passed over Florida last month. According to the Orange County Medical Examiner, Theodore Sims died after falling off a...
fox35orlando.com
Residents of Florida apartment complex complain of lack of communication following flood
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A pile of furniture, decorations, people’s lives, and memories fill up the dumpster at Lakeside Village Apartments. Last week, a woman reached out to FOX 35 News saying she wasn’t getting help any replacing items like that, and wasn’t getting any answers for what was going to happen next at the complex.
Areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian to see more storms through Friday
Showers and thunderstorms have returned to Florida. Unfortunately, those most impacted by Hurricane Ian are forecast to get hit by numerous storms through Friday.
WESH
Homes in Volusia County's Stone Island still filled with water
DELTONA, Fla. — Your street may be dry now, and your rain gear tucked away. Or, maybe it's not. Those who live in Stone Island in Volusia County are trekking through flood water every day to get back to their homes—the ones who still have homes to go back to, that is.
wmfe.org
A look at Volusia businesses after Hurricane Ian drenched the region
The National Weather Service reported that New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater saw more than 19 inches of rain when Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County. In East Central Florida, Volusia saw the most rainfall from the storm. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with Stephanie Ford, Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, about how businesses are doing now after the storm.
fox35orlando.com
Florida senior resident village unlivable after flooding from Ian
The floodwaters of Ian poured in the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. It has left many homes ruined and unlivable, which floors still wet and wall rotting.
fox35orlando.com
Executive order prioritizes debris clean up in Florida community after Ian
PORT ORANGE, Fla - People throughout Central Florida are already fed up with the debris piled on the side of roads after Hurricane Ian. The City of Port Orange is worried about vermin, disease, and fire hazards. Piles of people’s belongings are scattered along the side of the road on Ruth Street in Port Orange.
New redevelopment plans for Flea World site in Seminole County take shape
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A Dallas-based developer is pitching a new vision for the 110-acre site that was once home to Seminole County’s iconic Flea World marketplace. Lantower...
fox13news.com
Florida grandpa accused of leaving toddler in hot rental car at Daytona Beach airport
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida grandpa was arrested Monday after employees found a toddler in the back seat of the vehicle he returned to the Hertz car rental lot at the Daytona Beach International Airport, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Deputies assigned to the airport responded around 6...
fox35orlando.com
Hertz employees rescue toddler left in locked rental car
A Florida grandfather was arrested Monday after Hertz rental car employees found his 1-year-old grandchild in the back seat of the vehicle he returned to their lot at the Daytona Beach International Airport, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the girl had been left in the hot vehicle for at least 45 minutes. (Courtesy of Volusia Sheriff's Office)
fox35orlando.com
Tracking the Tropics: Oct. 12, 2022
The FOX 35 Storm Team continues to monitor Tropical Storm Karl. It will not have any direct impacts on Florida.
Hundreds of homes are already underwater, and this river is expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
After torrential rainfall in Hurricane Ian, forecasters warn the St. Johns River in Florida could stay above flood stage through Thanksgiving.
click orlando
Orange County man, 75, dies in fall from ladder while cleaning debris after hurricane, mayor says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 75-year-old man died after falling from a ladder while cleaning debris from his roof, marking the first hurricane-related death in Orange County, according to the mayor. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings held a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on Hurricane Ian...
villages-news.com
Officials worried about heavy traffic and impatient drivers at busy gate
Officials say they are worried about heavy traffic and impatient drivers at a busy entrance gate in The Villages. The unmanned gate serves as the entrance and exit to the Village of Ashland and the Village of Lynnhaven off County Road 472/Rainey Trail. That roadway gets a high-volume of non-Villager...
Neighbors near Rouse Road say they lost everything in Hurricane Ian floods
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Dumpsters full of belongings line the roads of an Orange County neighborhood near the University of Central Florida. Many of the homes off Rouse Road, which is not in an official flood zone, were flooded following Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
click orlando
Here’s when Central Florida schools will have Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORLANDO, Fla. – Students and teachers throughout Central Florida have all returned to school after Hurricane Ian barreled through the state nearly two weeks ago. Now, Central Florida districts are working to determine when students will make up the school days missed due to the hurricane. [TRENDING: Video game...
Deputies: Dozens of businesses busted for underage sales of alcohol, tobacco in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Workers at more than three dozen Volusia County stores are facing legal troubles after they allegedly sold alcohol and tobacco to people under 21. Over the course of a month, investigators said they sent underage people into 64 gas stations and stores throughout the county.
fox35orlando.com
Bikers pour into Daytona Beach for 30th annual Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Despite local impacts from Tropical Storm Ian, businesses and tourism officials are anticipating a big turnout for the annual Biketoberfest festival. Bobby Honeycutt, owner of Froggy’s Saloon, said he doesn’t think the major hurricane is scaring off Bike fans, anticipating a good crowd. "They’re...
