Florida State

fox35orlando.com

Florida man dies after trying to clear debris from Ian off roof

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County residents in the Pine Hills community said they are saddened by the news that a 75-year-old man died while cleaning up debris left when Hurricane Ian passed over Florida last month. According to the Orange County Medical Examiner, Theodore Sims died after falling off a...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

A look at Volusia businesses after Hurricane Ian drenched the region

The National Weather Service reported that New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater saw more than 19 inches of rain when Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County. In East Central Florida, Volusia saw the most rainfall from the storm. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with Stephanie Ford, Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, about how businesses are doing now after the storm.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hertz employees rescue toddler left in locked rental car

A Florida grandfather was arrested Monday after Hertz rental car employees found his 1-year-old grandchild in the back seat of the vehicle he returned to their lot at the Daytona Beach International Airport, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the girl had been left in the hot vehicle for at least 45 minutes. (Courtesy of Volusia Sheriff's Office)
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Bikers pour into Daytona Beach for 30th annual Biketoberfest

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Despite local impacts from Tropical Storm Ian, businesses and tourism officials are anticipating a big turnout for the annual Biketoberfest festival. Bobby Honeycutt, owner of Froggy’s Saloon, said he doesn’t think the major hurricane is scaring off Bike fans, anticipating a good crowd. "They’re...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

