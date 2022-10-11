Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
Related
WESH
Volusia County homeowner receives assistance after helping community impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days after Hurricane Ian hit, people in flooded-out Geneva say a Deltona man gave them much-needed medical supplies. After learning that man was dealing with issues of his own at his house in Deltona, some of those people from Geneva decided to return the favor.
‘It’s concerning’: Coastal Volusia Co. residents worry erosion from Ian could threaten property
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Craig Payne is one of several Daytona Beach Shores residents worried about ongoing erosion issues since Hurricane Ian blew through the area two weeks ago. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “When you see that sand sliding out underneath the building it’s…concerning,” Payne...
Biketoberfest to rev up this week despite damage to many Daytona Beach hotels
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is getting ready to welcome thousands of bikers to the 30th annual Biketoberfest, even as the area deals with damage from Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The storm damaged many hotels and businesses along the coast, but the...
wmfe.org
A look at Volusia businesses after Hurricane Ian drenched the region
The National Weather Service reported that New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater saw more than 19 inches of rain when Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County. In East Central Florida, Volusia saw the most rainfall from the storm. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with Stephanie Ford, Southeast Volusia Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, about how businesses are doing now after the storm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Florida man dies after trying to clear debris from Ian off roof
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County residents in the Pine Hills community said they are saddened by the news that a 75-year-old man died while cleaning up debris left when Hurricane Ian passed over Florida last month. According to the Orange County Medical Examiner, Theodore Sims died after falling off a...
Deputies: 39 stores sold alcohol or tobacco to a customer who was under 21 in undercover bust
Workers at more than three dozen Volusia County stores are facing legal troubles after they allegedly sold alcohol and tobacco to people under 21. Over the course of a month, investigators said they sent underage people into 64 gas stations and stores throughout the county. More than half the time,...
fox35orlando.com
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
WESH
Daytona Beach rental car workers discover toddler left in hot vehicle for nearly an hour
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A grandfather is facing charges after Volusia County Sheriff's officials said a toddler was left in the backseat of a returned rental car. Sixty-two-year-old David Towner appeared before a judge at the Volusia County jail Tuesday on one charge of child neglect. Deputies say he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Florida grandfather accused of leaving toddler in hot rental car at Daytona Beach airport
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida grandfather was arrested for allegedly leaving his 1-year-old grandchild in a rental car he returned to the Daytona Beach International Airport Monday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the girl had been left in the hot vehicle for at least 45 minutes.
WESH
‘Living in chaos’: Flooded Oviedo neighborhood starts long clean-up process
OVIEDO, Fla. — It’s been exactly two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall. But some folks in Oviedo are in it for the long haul. Massive piles of debris line Turnberry Drive in the Twin Rivers community. For some people, the damage was so extensive that they had to move out of their homes.
fox35orlando.com
Bikers pour into Daytona Beach for 30th annual Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Despite local impacts from Tropical Storm Ian, businesses and tourism officials are anticipating a big turnout for the annual Biketoberfest festival. Bobby Honeycutt, owner of Froggy’s Saloon, said he doesn’t think the major hurricane is scaring off Bike fans, anticipating a good crowd. "They’re...
fox35orlando.com
Executive order prioritizes debris clean up in Florida community after Ian
PORT ORANGE, Fla - People throughout Central Florida are already fed up with the debris piled on the side of roads after Hurricane Ian. The City of Port Orange is worried about vermin, disease, and fire hazards. Piles of people’s belongings are scattered along the side of the road on Ruth Street in Port Orange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
FDOT to replenish coquina rocks along eroded segments of shoreline near A1A
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will begin work to replenish coquina rocks along eroded segments of shoreline near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach. The work will begin on Wednesday between South 9th Street and South 23rd Street in Flagler Beach. "As part of the...
fox35orlando.com
Port Orange issues order over Ian debris
The City of Port Orange is making the clean-up from Ian a priority. The emergency management director signed an executive order stating the city and its employees or contractors are responsible for cleaning debris from the storm and in a timely manner.
Hundreds of homes are already underwater, and this river is expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
After torrential rainfall in Hurricane Ian, forecasters warn the St. Johns River in Florida could stay above flood stage through Thanksgiving.
WESH
Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
click orlando
FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Volusia County
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Volusia is the latest county to get a FEMA disaster recovery center. FEMA opened a DRC Wednesday at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia office at 1845 Holsonback Drive in Daytona Beach. [TRENDING: Video game leads Orlando man on 200-mile journey to rescue stranger during Ian...
palmcoastobserver.com
Waste Pro and Phillips & Jordan to begin debris collection in Flagler County
Waste Pro, at the request of Flagler County, will begin Hurricane Ian debris collection in residential neighborhoods in the unincorporated areas of the County, including private homeowners’ associations and gated communities to aid cleanup efforts as early as Tuesday, Oct. 11. “We ask that all vegetative debris that isn’t...
click orlando
Orange County man, 75, dies in fall from ladder while cleaning debris after hurricane, mayor says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 75-year-old man died after falling from a ladder while cleaning debris from his roof, marking the first hurricane-related death in Orange County, according to the mayor. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings held a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update on Hurricane Ian...
fox35orlando.com
Florida bicyclist found with enough fentanyl to kill 4,000 people, deputies say
FLAGER COUNTY, Fla. - A 53-year-old man who was riding a bike in Flagler County was arrested after a deputy found enough fentanyl on the man to kill 4,000 people. Deputies arrested James Donald Forbes Jr. on Tuesday around 9 p.m. after he was spotted riding his bicycle on the wrong side of the road with no reflectors, deputies said.
Comments / 1