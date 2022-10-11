Read full article on original website
Men's Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3
Men's Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against Wisconsin
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State's 52-21 win over Wisconsin
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State's 52-21 rout of Wisconsin
Odyssey celebrates 20 years of helping non-traditional students
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An organization celebrated 20 years of helping non-traditional students receive education, financial help and more. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway declared today as Odyssey Day. Wednesday night’s celebration focused on voting and the experiences of Odyssey members. Some students read poems or recited literature to start off the night.
Teacher shortage forces MMSD to shift some classes to virtual
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District shifted some classes from in-person to virtual due to a teacher hiring shortage. Select language, math and health science courses will temporarily transition to virtual while MMSD tries to hire more teachers. Students taking these classes will still be in the...
NBC15 Team Volunteers at Design for a Difference
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With only days left until the final reveal, volunteers were hard at work on the interior makeover of the Common Threads School Program. The Common Threads Family Resource Center School Program serves autistic and neurodivergent students from across South Central Wisconsin. The Executive Director of Common Threads Kate Poppe said the nonprofit organization uses identity-first language because many people in the autism community prefer terminology such as “autistic” or “autistic person” versus “person with autism” as they feel autism is an inherent part of their identity. On the Common Threads website, this article is listed as an explanation as to why the organization uses identity-first language.
Madison sends first $500 guaranteed income payments
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 150 low-income households across Madison have been sent their $500 guaranteed income payments that they can spend however they think is best. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s office announced Wednesday the first round of monthly distributions from the Madison Forward Fund have gone out. The nearly million-dollar pilot program will offer monthly payments to the households for the next year. Rhodes-Conway expects the funds “will open up so many doors for people who are facing turbulent times.”
UW Odyssey Project: 20 years of amplifying student voices
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Overcoming adversity and achieving their dreams through higher education — it’s what many students have successfully done over the past 20 years through the UW-Madison Odyssey Project. Wednesday, October 12 marks 20 years of the program, and in honor of the anniversary, Gov. Tony...
Madison family strives to prevent suicide after personal losses
Monday’s event was held at Meyer Oak Grove Park and featured Ho-Chunk food, historical displays and Indigenous artisans and vendors. The Badgers wrapped up a difficult and emotional week on a high note with a 42-7 win against Northwestern. Homeless woman claims her service dog is the reason she’s...
First look inside temporary men's homeless shelter opening at Zeier Road
Janesville police did not indicate which law enforcement agency owned the items. Eighty-seven veterans from Madison visited war memorials built to honor their service in Washington, D.C. First solar panels installed at Yahara Solar Project. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The Yahara Solar Project, which is being built on county-owned...
Madison mayor releases the second of her two budgets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A month after Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway detailed her plan for upcoming capital expenditures, she detailed how she envisions using city services to help Madison recover from the pandemic and deal with its growing pains. On Tuesday, the mayor’s office released its operating budget and highlighted some...
Veterans return to Madison after completing their Honor Flight
Janesville police did not indicate which law enforcement agency owned the items. The Yahara Solar Project, which is being built on county-owned land in the Town of Cottage Grove, will create 70 jobs during construction this fall. One man faces charge in Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident. Updated:...
Wisconsin veterans make their way home after spending the day in D.C.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eighty-seven veterans from Madison visited war memorials Tuesday in Washington D.C. built to honor their service during the Badger Honor Flight. They started at Arlington National Cemetery before moving on to tour the Korean and Vietnam war memorials Tuesday afternoon. During the day-long excursion, Vietnam War...
Sun Prairie teacher accused of federal charges for recording students in the bathroom
With only days left until the final reveal, volunteers were hard at work on the interior makeover of the Common Threads School Program. An organization celebrated 20 years of helping non-traditional students receive education, financial help and more. Flex lane statistics show early success. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Since...
Temporary men’s homeless shelter set to open on Madison’s East Side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The city-owned facility located on Zeier Road will serve as a new temporary location for single men facing homelessness starting Thursday. This move marks the third temporary shelter the city of Madison will be transitioning to since the pandemic began. Starting in March 2020, a temporary men’s shelter was set up at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center and then moved to the city’s former Fleet Services building on First Street.
Fmr. state parole commission chair selected as Madison Independent Police Monitor
Monday’s event was held at Meyer Oak Grove Park and featured Ho-Chunk food, historical displays and Indigenous artisans and vendors. The Badgers wrapped up a difficult and emotional week on a high note with a 42-7 win against Northwestern. Homeless woman claims her service dog is the reason she’s...
Wisconsin Alumni Foundation announces events for 112th homecoming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison will celebrate its 112th homecoming with a variety of activities and traditions, the Wisconsin Alumni Association said Monday. “The Wisconsin Alumni Association takes great pride in offering this array of spirited events,” chief alumni officer and executive director Sarah Schutt said. This year’s itinerary...
Sauk City hosts Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration
SAUK CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk City hosted the county’s celebration of Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday. Monday’s event was held at Meyer Oak Grove Park and featured Ho-Chunk food, historical displays and Indigenous artisans and vendors. The event honored the Sauk people, who had a large...
Janesville police officers help with Hurricane Ian cleanup
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Janesville Police Department officers took time away from their families and jobs to help with cleanup efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian. JPD officers Joseph Sanovich and Carmen Roche headed to Florida after the hurricane to help with humanitarian efforts following the devastation. Officers Sanovich...
Ho-Chunk Nation leaders call on U.S. DOJ to investigate Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Ho-Chunk Nation is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate an incident where a group of high school students were allegedly forced out of a vehicle with a “torch like device” last week, noting that one of the youth involved was a young tribal member.
NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Eva!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The NBC15 Pet of the Week this week wants nothing more than a chance to get outside and explore with her pal. And that could be you!. Meet Eva, a 4-year-old, all-black retriever/labrador mixed breed pup who can’t wait to be your best bud!. Eva...
Flex lane statistics show early success
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Since opening in July, the beltline’s flex lane has seen early success. During the last three months, the new lane has reduced peak traffic times by 22%. “We don’t think it’s reached its peak (success),” Wisconsin Department of Transportation southwest region operations chief John Steiner...
Madison woman says she can’t find a place to live because she has a service dog
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Living out of her car now for four months, a Madison woman is having a hard time securing housing, and she believes the challenge has something to do with her service dog. “This is this definitely discrimination,” Cheri Sloniker said. She has had her service dog...
