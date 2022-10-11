ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida man dies after trying to clear debris from Ian off roof

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County residents in the Pine Hills community said they are saddened by the news that a 75-year-old man died while cleaning up debris left when Hurricane Ian passed over Florida last month. According to the Orange County Medical Examiner, Theodore Sims died after falling off a...
fox35orlando.com

Kissimmee police officer arrested on grand theft charges

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An officer of the City of Kissimmee Police Department was arrested Wednesday on two counts of grand theft and one count of scheme to defraud, the police department said in a statement. Officer Plenio Massiah reportedly turned himself into the Osceola County Jail after a warrant...
FloridaDaily

FEMA Includes Brevard, Orange, Osceola Counties for Public Assistance as Florida Recovers From Hurricane Ian

On Monday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Florida’s request to amend the Major Disaster Declaration issued on September 29, to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The amendment extends the declaration to Brevard, Orange, and Osceola counties to get assistance to all counties in need. A Major Disaster Declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals, as well as funds for both emergency and permanent work and public infrastructure.
WESH

16-year-old in critical condition after Brevard County shooting

MIMS, Fla. — A shooting in Mims Monday night has left a teenager in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said that it took place at about 9 p.m. when a group of teenagers was approached by two suspects. It happened on Cypress Avenue, and according to deputies, the...
fox35orlando.com

2 arrested in deadly shooting in Orlando shopping plaza

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two people have been arrested following a shooting at an Orlando shopping plaza that left a man dead and another person hurt last month, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said Alfredo Torres-Eusebiom 40, and Francisco Arismendi Giraldi Baez, 19, each face first-degree murder and...
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida schools announce Hurricane Ian makeup days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida school districts have announced when students will makeup days lost due to Hurricane Ian. Students in Orange County will lose seven early dismissal days and one holiday in order to makeup lost classroom days. Orange County Public Schools announced storm makeup days on social media.
WESH

Central Florida residents frustrated by FEMA application process

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Mims residents whose homes flooded out during Hurricane Ian are finally getting individual FEMA assistance and they say it’s thanks partly to WESH 2 News. Video from the Volusia County sheriff's office shows dozens of homes on Baxter Point submerged in water. Stacy...
mynews13.com

Residents get first look at damage in Kissimmee senior community

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – As floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village, some residents and their loved ones are getting a first look at the damage. Floodwaters continue to recede at Good Samaritan Society Kissimmee Village. Residents, loved ones evacuated from flooded homes get first look at...
KISSIMMEE, FL

