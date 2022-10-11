Read full article on original website
Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after route-running gaffe ends game
Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams was clearly frustrated after Monday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. A bad route-running gaffe led to him taking it out on an unsuspecting person.
Raiders Wideout Davante Adams Banned From Amusement Park
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Devante Adams has endured disciplinary action for shoving a photographer following Monday’s Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it wasn’t the NFL or the Raiders who penalized the five-time Pro Bowler. On Tuesday, the well-known Kansas City amusement park, Worlds...
Raiders Adams charged for shoving photographer in KC
KANSAS CITY (AP)—Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field...
