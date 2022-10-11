ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Smile’ leads box office tallies for 2nd straight weekend with $17.6M

By City News Service Inc.
 2 days ago
The horror film “Smile” kept its backers smiling this weekend, taking in $17.6 million to lead all films at the North American box office, according to industry estimates released Sunday.

One week after opening in first place, “Smile” beat out the family film “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” which opened with $11.5 million, Comscore reported.

“Amsterdam,” a comedy/drama set in the 1930s and directed by David O. Russell, debuted with $6.5 million Friday through Sunday for third place.

“The Woman King” was fourth with $5.3 million in its fourth weekend, followed by “Don’t Worry Darling” with $3.4 million in its third week.

Rounding out the top 10 domestic releases, as estimated by Comscore, were the re-release of 2009’s “Avatar” ($2.5 million), “Barbarian” ($2.18 million), “Bros” ($2.15 million), “Ponniyin Selvan: Part One” ($910,000) and “Terrifier 2” ($825,000).

This weekend’s overall three-day box office haul was estimated at $59.4 million. The year-to-date total is up to $5.798 billion — an increase of 117% over the figure at this time last year, according to Comscore.

This weekend also marked the first time since its release 20 weeks ago that “Top Gun: Maverick” fell out of the top 10. The sequel to 1986’s blockbuster starring Tom Cruise has grossed more than $714 million in the United States and Canada, the fifth-highest total in movie history.

