16-year-old girl reported missing, last seen in Inglewood

| Photo courtesy of the Inglewood Police Department

Police Monday sought the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Inglewood.

Esmeralda Mendoza was

about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of 111th Street, near Morningside High School, according to the Inglewood Police Department.

Esmeralda is Hispanic, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, with blue hair and brown eyes. Inglewood police also noted she is suicidal and has a history of leaving at night and returning early in the morning.

Anyone with information on Esmeralda’s whereabouts was asked to contact Inglewood Police Department Detective Thompson at 310-412-4386 or jthompson@cityofinglewood.org. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.