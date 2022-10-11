Read full article on original website
Huntersville provides positive feedback on Beatties Ford facility proposal
HUNTERSVILLE – Disrupting a pattern where just about every local development plan – residential or commercial – has stirred controversy and triggered debates, a proposed senior living project neighboring established single-family subdivisions and a nature preserve received a favorable reception. At the town board’s Oct. 3 meeting,...
Pineville Town Council Member faces censure vote over intimidation and interference
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A town council member in Pineville is set to face a censure vote after his actions with the town’s police department. An investigation lasting several months revealed long-term acts of intimidation and interference by that council member. Pineville residents tell WBTV they’re stunned by the...
The Town of Harrisburg announces new Public Works Director, Mallory Hodgson
HARRISBURG, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Harrisburg has announced their new Public Works Director, Mallory Hodgson. Ms. Hodgson has been an employee of the Town for four years. She was originally hired as a Project Manager for The Town’s Engineering Department. Ms. Hodgson has played a vital role in both the growth and success of The Town’s Public Works and Engineering Departments.
4 NC cities, including Charlotte, named among best places to drive in the US
CHARLOTTE — It may or may not be hard to believe, but multiple cities in North Carolina have been named the best places to drive in the United States. According to a new report this week from WalletHub, three NC cities were ranked in the top five places to drive based on driver behaviors and local infrastructure.
Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
66-year-old woman, husband play waiting game to get concealed-carry permits
CHARLOTTE — Joyce Upchurch said she doesn’t feel safe in her northeast Charlotte community and decided to get a concealed-carry permit for a gun. However, she said the process has been long. Upchurch contacted Channel 9 anchor Jonathan Lowe who investigated why it is taking so long for...
York County district seeks to tax new homeowners for new schools, upgrades
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County school district seeing tremendous growth wants to pass on the cost of building new schools to new homeowners. Channel 9′s Tina Terry learned leaders at York School District 1 want to charge an “impact fee” on new homes in the area.
Gaston County's new drug diversion program starts in three months
Gaston County's new drug diversion program starts in three months
Salisbury physician, former congressional candidate and RNC Committeewoman for NC has passed away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A familiar face at both the local and national political level on behalf of North Carolina has passed away. Dr. Ada Fisher, a former Salisbury physician, was 74. “Dr. Ada Fisher was an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution who fought harder than anyone to support...
Gym to be renamed after Charles McCullough Sr.
Gym to be renamed after Charles McCullough Sr.
City of Concord welcomes Jaime Brown as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategist
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is excited to welcome Jaime Brown as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Strategist. Brown will work closely with city leadership and community partners to develop and implement trainings, programs, and activities that ensure Concord remains a vibrant community where everyone feels they are valued and belong.
City of Kannapolis announces Christmas activities
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis Christmas will officially kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Celebration of Lights at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 19. The Celebration of Lights will then run thru December 30. The Kannapolis Christmas Parade returns on December 10. The Celebration...
Black-owned business shutters, citing disputes with neighbors and landlord
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular minority-owned business in west Charlotte has closed its doors, claiming ongoing disputes with its landlord and neighbors as the reason. The Good Life at Enderly Park in Wesley Park released the following statement on its Instagram account, saying:. “Due to recent disputes with our...
Charlotte manufacturing company’s $34 million expansion plan will add 60 jobs
Solve Industrial Motion Group is investing $34 million to nearly quadruple its Charlotte headquarters and operations, and more than double its workforce. Solve is going to build a 282,000-square-foot distribution center off Westinghouse Boulevard in Steele Creek, Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte said in news releases Wednesday. The company makes bearings and metric power transmission components used in industries such as food and beverage, and industrial and textile production.
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
Cellphone lot, curbside ticket counters reopen at CLT Airport
Cellphone lot, curbside ticket counters reopen at CLT Airport
Groundbreaking for Yadkin River Trailhead happening Monday in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer will hold a Groundbreaking Ceremony for its planned Trailhead at Yadkin River Park on Monday, October 17. The event will take place on the southern end of the Wil-Cox Bridge at 2 p.m. Designed to complement the Yadkin River Park being developed...
521 Litter: Indian Land resident voluntarily cleaning highway trash
Every week, one of the busiest highways in Indian Land gets some tender, love, and care, but it's the person who's keeping it clean that may surprise you -- an 81-year-old woman named Joan.
Community mourns of the passing of Dr. Ada Fisher
Community mourns of the passing of Dr. Ada Fisher
No threat found, Atrium Health office cleared in suspicious package investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department cleared Atrium Health Corporate Operations of any threat following a suspicious package investigation Tuesday afternoon. CMPD tweeted about the investigation on Golf Acres Drive in Charlotte, saying the office building had been evacuated prior to the arrival of CMPD’s Bomb Squad Unit....
