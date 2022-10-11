Lindenhurst, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Cliffside Park High School soccer team will have a game with St. Joseph Regional High School on October 13, 2022, 13:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
The Perth Amboy High School soccer team will have a game with New Brunswick High School on October 13, 2022, 15:00:00.
Continuing its bounce-back from last season’s anomalous 6-10 finish, the East Meadow girls’ volleyball team drew a line in the sand, and then undersigned it, notching a 3-0 statement win against visiting Nassau Conference AA/B2 foe Hicksville Oct. 6. In battling to a 26-24, 25-22, 25-23 victory over...
Garden City showed its still the team to beat in Nassau Conference II football with a 35-18 victory over visiting Mepham last Saturday, but the Pirates took some positives away from their first loss of 2022. The Trojans scored a minute into the game and needed just 14 minutes to...
No matter what happens in the playoffs this season, the future of the Long Beach girls’ volleyball team appears very bright. Roster turnover has resulted in some lean years for the Marines since they captured their first Long Island championship in 2018, but this rebuilding phase appears to be near its end thanks to some young talent that has helped the team build a 5-3 record at press time, with all of the wins strung together at the end of September.
An investigation by Hampton Bays School District and Southampton Town Police officials into a stabbing at the high school on Friday, October 7, determined, according to School Superintendent Lars Clemensen,... more. The news that Kent Feuerring was the pilot killed in the crash of a small ... by Michael Wright.
Feeding off the energy of its overflow Homecoming crowd Friday night, Carey orchestrated an impressive opening drive covering 74 yards on 10 plays to get the early jump on Wantagh in a Nassau Conference III football showdown. However, the rest of the unseasonably warm fall evening belonged to the visiting...
After 35 years, Gator’s restaurant, a fixture in downtown Hampton Bays, closed its doors just after Labor Day. With a rapid sale of the building pending, owner Richard Gise said... more. Not since the heady days of the original “Cops and Cones” program during the 2004 ... by Joseph...
Samantha Bruno to Serve on NYSED Blue Ribbon Commission Eastport-South Manor Jr.-Sr. High School senior Samantha Bruno was selected as one of 64 New York State Education Department members of... more. Nineteen AP Scholars Named In recognition of their exceptional achievement on national Advanced Placement exams, ... 3 Oct 2022...
When the Ponquogue Avenue building in Hampton Bays where his grandmother, then his mother, and then he ran a salon was put up for sale, Darren Ottati called his friend... more. Not since the heady days of the original “Cops and Cones” program during the 2004 ... by Joseph P. Shaw.
A Long Island seafood restaurant and chophouse has abruptly closed its doors. Hooks & Chops, located at 6330 Jericho Turnpike in Commack, is closed, the restaurant announced on Friday, Oct. 7. The restaurant initially announced a temporary closure due to flooding on Tuesday, Oct. 4, before making the announcement on...
A stretch of the Long Island Expressway is set to close for pavement resurfacing. The westbound LIE (I-495) will be closed to traffic between Exit 51 (State Route 231) and Exit 48 (Round Swamp Road) in Huntington beginning Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., the New York State Department of Transportation said.
OAKDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A school board’s decision to remove LGBTQ Pride and progress flags from its classrooms is causing quite a stir on Long Island. Hundreds of parents, teachers and students showed up Tuesday night to protest at a Connetquot School District board meeting for enforcement of the ban in schools. The meeting itself […]
Among the leaf blower complaints, parking complaints, speeding tickets, car lockouts and loose dogs that typically pepper the Southampton Village Police blotter, one stood out this week: 78-year-old Nancy Polis... more. The news that Kent Feuerring was the pilot killed in the crash of a small ... by Michael Wright.
