Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
What does ‘added you back’ mean on Snapchat?
On Snapchat, you may have received a notification informing you that a user has ‘added you back’ — here’s what the notification means. For many people, Snapchat is one of the social media platforms they use almost every day, using the app to send messages, pictures, and videos to friends, as well as post stories for their contacts and followers to check out.
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Tag Someone in Your Instagram Story Without Their Name Showing
It’s fun to share snippets of your life with family and friends via Instagram Stories. You can mention people in your story so that they can re-share those captured moments in their story as well. But how do you mention others in your story, without the usernames crowding the...
Digital Trends
Twitter experiments with a major change to hashtags
Clickable hashtags are kind of important to how people experience Twitter. Clicking through hashtag links is a convenient way to find more tweets related to specific and niche topics. And they’re so useful for browsing content that other popular social media platforms (like Instagram and TikTok) have them too.
NBC Los Angeles
Help! My Employee Blocked Me on Instagram. Should I Be Offended?
So I found out my employee blocked me on Instagram yet followed me on LinkedIn. I think I get it, but make me feel better about it?. Here's something I feel pretty strongly about: With very few exceptions, bosses should not follow their employees on personal social media. If you've ever heard that gifts in a professional setting should only flow down the managerial ladder, on social media, especially Instagram and Facebook, it goes the other way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dexerto.com
xQc baffled by Pokimane video doing viral TikTok trend
Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel was left scratching his head after trying to understand one of Pokimane’s most popular TikToks, with his fellow streamer doing the viral ‘Mask Off’ trend. xQc is one of the biggest names in Twitch, always topping viewership and subscriber charts,...
WDW News Today
Viral Video Shows Family Reportedly Attempting to Sneak Older Child into the Magic Kingdom Using Infant Car Seat
A viral video on TikTok claims to show a family sneaking a child into the Magic Kingdom. Poor kid was in an infant car seat #theyaregoingtoknow #disney #onlyindisney #theywillneverknow. ♬ how would they know bad girls club – Chris Gleason. The video, posted by @myfrienditsmebarbie, shows a family with...
wanderwisdom.com
Baby Says His First Word at 'Disney World' and Mom's Reaction Is Everything
The Disney parks are well known as magical places to those who love them, for both children and adults alike. It makes sense, when you consider how many families know it as the place where so many happy memories are made. And once in awhile, something special like a marriage proposal or major childhood milestone takes place at Disney, too.
Grown Adult At Disney The Worst, Interrupts Chewbacca And Rey Having A Fun Moment With Kids At Galaxy's Edge
As somebody who would have to classify himself as a “Disney Adult,” I generally would come to the defense of other adults at Disneyland or Walt Disney World. While some seem to feel that there’s something wrong with adults having fun in the Disney parks, nothing is further from the truth. There is, however, a line, and when you cross it, all bets are off.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, October 12: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#480)
Trying to solve Wordle #480 for October 12, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. It’s Wednesday, Wordle fans. We’re halfway through the work week and onto a brand new Wordle. How’s that win streak looking? Whatever your record looks like, we’re positive you’ve got today’s Wordle in the bag.
Digital Trends
How to watch Meta’s Quest Pro launch today (and what to expect)
Update: The keynote event has officially ended. See everything Meta announced Meta Connect 2022 for a full rundown, or watch the rerun below. The Meta Quest Pro is rumored to be officially unveiled today at the Meta Connect keynote. This is the Project Cambria headset that Meta has been teasing since its last conference in 2021, featuring a more powerful chip and a brighter, sharper display in a lighter, slimmer body that could make wearing a VR headset comfortable for hours.
Digital Trends
Legs are coming to Zuckerberg’s metaverse
Mark Zuckerberg announced at Meta Connect 2022 that avatars will soon include legs in Horizon Worlds, using the built-in Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro tracking technology. Meta will also include more tools for developers to tie into headset tracking so they, too, can include legs. “Avatars will be...
Digital Trends
Can you watch Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi for free?
The latest installment in the Star Wars franchise is a new animated series called Tales of the Jedi. If you’re a big Star Wars fan, there’s no doubt that you’re eager to dive into this new piece of the Star Wars universe. So, how can you watch Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi when it hits Disney+ at the end of October? Keep reading to find out.
Digital Trends
This 75-inch TV is a steal at $550 in the Best Buy’s Prime counter-sale
Even though Amazon’s Prime Day has been and gone this summer, there’s a second chance for you to score some Prime Day deals this year with Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale. This week will see a ton of offers including some great Prime Day TV deals which make this the ideal time to pick up a new TV. And if you’re looking for a TV that is large in size but small in price, then this 75-inch Insignia F30 TV could be just what you’re after. Normally $850, this TV has an impressive $300 off at Best Buy for a sale price of just $550.
Digital Trends
The Best Prime Early Access Amazon Echo Deals for 2022
Tomorrow is an exciting time for anyone keen to save big on technology, with the Prime Early Access sale officially launching for the first time ever. The two-day event is a lot like Prime Day but at a different time of year. The thinking is that it means you can do all your holiday shopping earlier than usual, while saving plenty of cash, too. In particular, it’s going to be a great time of year for anyone seeking out highly sought-after technology as Amazon often provides the deepest of discounts on this kind of stuff. When it comes to Amazon Echo devices on sale, we’re already ahead of things by highlighting some of the best Prime Early Access Amazon Echo deals from the sale that you can shop right this very second.
WDW News Today
Higher Date-Based Pricing Already in Use for Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane at Walt Disney World
Just a day after it was revealed, date-based variable pricing has already begun for Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane selections at Walt Disney World. When we checked the My Disney Experience app today, Genie+ was being sold for $20.00 per guest, up five dollars from its previous $15.00/guest rate. With date-based variable pricing, the price of the service can fluctuate from day to day, ranging from $15.00 up to $22.00.
techaiapp.com
Snapchat’s New Lenses Have Arrived Just in Time for Halloween: ‘Harry Potter, ‘Stranger Things,’ and More
Snapchat launches new features that lets users find costumes in time for Halloween through its new augmented reality lenses. Engadget writes that this new set of lenses will give users the option to try on costumes from famous shows in the virtual space. Shows That Define Pop Culture Are Now...
Vox
The Instagram capital of the world is a terrible place to be
This time last week I was wandering the stony streets of Positano, a small village on Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Positano rests almost vertically on the steep cliffside, with peachy pastel houses stacked on top of one another against zigzagging streets where local vendors sell sips of limoncello and colorful ceramics. At the bottom there is a pebbly beach where, if it’s warm enough (which it usually is), you can swim in the clear, turquoise waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea.
Digital Trends
Apple Watch SE 2 review: simple, cheap, and brilliant
Apple Watch SE 2 review: simple, cheap, and brilliant. The Apple Watch SE 2 is the cheapest way into Apple wearable ownership. It’s surrounded by technically more advanced models at higher prices, meaning it’s at risk of being overlooked. This would be a mistake, as what it should be doing is reminding you to really think about what you need from your smartwatch before settling on which model to buy. When you do this, there’s a good chance you’ll find the Apple Watch SE 2 is a stronger proposition than the others. Here’s why the Apple Watch SE 2 could be the smartwatch for you.
Comments / 0