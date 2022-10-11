Read full article on original website
Ozark Sports Zone
Athlete of the Week: Adrian Ortega, Ozark
Ozark’s Adrian Ortega is climbing up the school’s all-time scoring ranks. Earlier this season he passed his brother for 12th place. “He knows that,” Adrian said. “I made sure, I made sure that he was the first person who knew I passed him.”. A few...
Laclede Record
State ranked show-down at Camdenton
A battle of two state-ranked teams will take place at Bob Shore Stadium on Friday night when the Class 5 No. 3 ranked Lebanon Yellowjackets square off against the No. 4 ranked Camdenton Lakers. Both teams enter the Highway 5 rivalry game with a 7-0 record. Including district playoff matchups, the Yellowjackets have won three-straight games after losing the previous four matchups against the Lakers and will need to play a complete game after a tough win against West Plains on Friday night, 45-42. “I’m not trying to make excuses,” head coach Will Christian said about the team’s close win on Friday. For more on this story see the LCR.
Ozark Sports Zone
Missouri State to host basketball open practices for fans
SPRINGFIELD – The Missouri State men’s and women’s basketball teams announced today multiple preseason events designed to engage fans and give them an opportunity to catch a glimpse of the Bears and Lady Bears in action prior to the start of the 2022-23 season. On Oct. 18...
Expansion coming to Highway 86 near Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, Big Cedar
The Taney County Commission and Circuit Court approved a sales tax increase at Big Cedar Properties for road improvements on Highway 86 near Thunder Ridge Nature Arena.
sgfcitizen.org
Racing community says goodbye to local legend Dale Roper
Dale Roper owned a school bus that delivered kids to Fair Grove High School. Sometimes he filled in as a driver. That was more than 50 years ago and Rick Sharp, one of the students catching a ride, remembers it well. It was cool being chauffeured by a local legend...
Ozark Sports Zone
Art Hains moving to new facility as his recovery continues
Ozarks radio legend, Art Hains, will be moved to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln, Nebraska Thursday. That’s according to Hains’ son Chris, who spoke with KY3 Sports Wednesday afternoon. Chris Hains says the new location should help Art get off of a ventilator and make physical progress and...
myozarksonline.com
Ozark Man Killed In Wright County Accident
An Ozark, Missouri, man was killed in a single-vehicle accident at 11:03 Monday morning on U.S. 60, two miles east of Norwood in Wright County. 42-year-old Christopher S. Thompson was a passenger in a pickup truck driven by 68-year-old Sarah A. Thompson when the pickup ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, and then ran off the right side of the highway. Christopher Thompson was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Wright County Coroner Ben Hurtt. He was not wearing a safety device. Sarah Thompson was life-flighted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with moderate injuries.
Did you know Tiger Woods designed a Golf Course in Missouri?
Do you want to play on a golf course that was designed by the GOAT? Well, if you do, you don't have to travel all the way to Florida, there is a golf course in the Show-Me State designed by Tiger Woods. According to the website travelandleisure.com, there is a...
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time
Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
WIBW
The Golden Crappie: Webster County woman catches unusual fish in a pond
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The catch of the day is quite unusual. The Missouri Department of Conservation reported Holly Hadden caught the unique-colored crappie in a private pond in Webster County. The golden color is an occurrence known as xanthochromism, a genetic condition causing unusually yellow or orange pigmentation in...
myozarksonline.com
$25-Million project planned in Webster County
The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning improvements in Webster County for 2025, and they are looking for input from members of the public. MoDOT will hold a public hearing which allows people to view the proposed improvements for the intersection of U.S. Route 60 and Webster County Route A in Diggins, as well as an interconnecting South Outer Road between Webster County Route A/NN in Diggins and Webster County Route Z in Fordland. The project includes removing 9 railroad crossings and building a bridge over Route 60 and BNSF Railroad. It also includes removing 9 Route 60 highway intersections and private accesses, and construction of an outer road between Route Z in Fordland and Route A in Diggins. The public hearing will be held on October 25th from 4 to 6pm at Diggins Baptist Church at 3700 Normandy Road in Seymour. For those who can’t make it to that meeting, a virtual public hearing will be online at modot.org/southwest October 25th to November 8th. The estimated cost of the project is around $28.4-million-dollars and construction is scheduled to begin in the Summer of 2025.
15-year-old Carthage boy found safe
CARTHAGE, Mo — A Carthage teenager reported missing earlier today by the Carthage Police Department, has been found. Carthage PD says 15-year-old Macen M. Routh was located and is reported to be safe. Earlier this afternoon (10/11), Carthage Police sent out a missing child alert, asking for help locating the male teen. Routh was listed […]
933kwto.com
Authorities Find Remains in Springfield
Springfield Police are working to identify the remains of a body found on Monday. Officers uncovered the remains on South Lone Pine Avenue in southeast Springfield. According to reports, some within the department believe it could be the remains of missing Springfield resident Anatoli Dvorschi. Dvorschi has been missing since...
KYTV
Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam
Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
KYTV
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While it may be fall, it won’t take long for winter to arrive across the Ozarks. With many wondering how the upcoming winter will unfold, many have started to crack open persimmon seeds and search for wooly worms for any possible signs about the upcoming winter season. Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says that while this is quite a folklore tradition for the Ozarks, other uses for the persimmon seeds can go back to the 1800s.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. contractor sentenced to prison in Oklahoma
(KY3) - A Bolivar business owner is now behind bars in Oklahoma. We started telling you about Jerry Shane Fellers with Build Tech Structures more than a year ago. His company builds pole barns. Dozens of customers told us they paid thousands. Many waited months and nothing. Others got what they call shoddy work.
Pedestrian hit by SUV while crossing S. National Wednesday morning
Springfield Police said someone crossing South National Avenue Wednesday morning has life-threatening injuries after being hit by an SUV.
Report: Springfield named 4th most dangerous college town in America
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As summer ends and a new school year begins, students look for the safest college towns to call home for the next four years. Statistically, Springfield may not be your best choice. According to an August report by SafeWise, Springfield ranks fourth among the 10 most dangerous college towns in America. The ranking […]
ksmu.org
SoundCheck: A heavy metal band from Springfield, Missouri pours their energy into the studio
For October’s SoundCheck, we’re bringing you a fun and spooky treat in the form of Transylvania. This heavy metal band features Trent Wilson, Chris Blades, James Craven, Mike Rumsey, Reed Herron, and Ran Cummings, the band’s vocalist who also works at KSMU. KSMU’s Jess Balisle sat down with Trent for a talk about the recording process for the band’s new upcoming record and Ran provided commentary later, which has been mixed into the interview.
Truck crash in Wright County kills 1
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after being ejected from a truck near Norwood in Wright County today, Oct. 10. Sarah A. Thompson, 68, and Christopher S. Thompson, 42, of Ozark were riding in a 2005 GMC 1500 light-duty pickup on US Highway 60 two miles east of Norwood. Around 11:03 a.m., Missouri […]
