The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning improvements in Webster County for 2025, and they are looking for input from members of the public. MoDOT will hold a public hearing which allows people to view the proposed improvements for the intersection of U.S. Route 60 and Webster County Route A in Diggins, as well as an interconnecting South Outer Road between Webster County Route A/NN in Diggins and Webster County Route Z in Fordland. The project includes removing 9 railroad crossings and building a bridge over Route 60 and BNSF Railroad. It also includes removing 9 Route 60 highway intersections and private accesses, and construction of an outer road between Route Z in Fordland and Route A in Diggins. The public hearing will be held on October 25th from 4 to 6pm at Diggins Baptist Church at 3700 Normandy Road in Seymour. For those who can’t make it to that meeting, a virtual public hearing will be online at modot.org/southwest October 25th to November 8th. The estimated cost of the project is around $28.4-million-dollars and construction is scheduled to begin in the Summer of 2025.

WEBSTER COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO