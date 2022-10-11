Read full article on original website
SFGate
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime radio DJ Art Laboe dies at 97
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ who read heartfelt song dedications to generations of loyal listeners and was credited with helping end segregation in Southern California during an eight-decade broadcast career, has died. He was 97. Laboe died Friday night at home in Palm Springs,...
Ramsey Lewis, renowned jazz musician who became a pop star, dies
Lewis' career included crossover pop hits such as 'The "In" Crowd' and 'Hang On Sloopy,' as well as compositions for the ballet and hosting a TV show.
Art Laboe Dies: Los Angeles Radio Legend Who Spun & Promoted “Oldies But Goodies” Was 97
Art Laboe, a revered Los Angeles radio mainstay for more than half a century who delighted local fans and a syndicated audience by playing those “oldies but goodies,” has died. He was 97. A post on his official Twitter account said Laboe died October 7 of pneumonia at his home in Palm Springs. Born Art Egnoian on August 7, 1925, in Salt Lake City, Laboe served in the Navy during World War II and arrived on the L.A. airwaves in 1955 as rock ‘n’ roll was taking hold. Having worked as a DJ since the mid-’40s, including stints in San Francisco and...
10 of the Best Anthem Rock Songs That Came Out of the 1980s
Back in the ’80s, pop music was ignited through new wave, romantics, and other formulations, just as rock began diverging across assorted paths—from raging Back in Black metal and songs that slipped into iconic movie soundtracks to more stadium-filling anthems. The 1980s fueled some of the biggest rock songs in history.
soultracks.com
Donny and Lalah Hathaway brought together on new release of a classic
(October 7, 2022) They are soul music royalty: an iconic singer who left us far too soon, and a Grammy-winning daughter who has created her own dynamic musical career over the past two decades. Of course, we’re talking about the legendary Donny Hathaway and his daughter Lalah Hathaway. Fans have loved them each separately, and now, through the miracles of technology, they are together in a new duet version of the father’s most famous song.
Music Legend Quincy Jones Officially Joins TikTok And Sends Inspiring Message
Legendary impresario Quincy Jones has officially joined all the fun on TikTok. The legendary music executive, producer and social activist surprisingly posted his first video on Tuesday (Oct. 4), and has since then posted two others. The Grammy-winning musician’s first video delivered a powerful message about following your dreams.More from VIBE.comLil Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award At BMAC GalaTikTok Star Khaby Lame Receives Up To $750K Per PostTikTok Executive, Shavone Charles, Merges The Creative Worlds Of Music, Style And Tech With A Futuristic Flair “If you can see it, you can be it,” he started. “Most of your dreams don’t get achieved...
soultracks.com
The Isley Brothers, Earth Wind & Fire and El DeBarge team to restore a classic
(October 8, 2022) Back in 2021, when The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire teamed on the television and web show Versuz, they posted on social media - to great fanfare on our pages - that they would be going into the studio together. We never heard more about the collaboration, but the result is buried ten songs deep in the new Isleys album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, and includes El DeBarge, to boot.
TODAY.com
Former ‘Bachelorette’ star Clare Crawley is engaged to Ryan Dawkins
The former “Bachelorette” star is engaged to her boyfriend, Ryan Dawkins. Crawley confirmed the exciting news in an Instagram post on Oct. 10. The photo shows the Mascot Sports CEO down on one knee. Crawley appears to be shocked, with her hands covering her face. "He has held...
TODAY.com
Family decorates their house with a different Halloween scene every day of the month
One family's home is a Halloween destination for its artistic and revolving decor. Steven and Danielle Dinote are the proud owners of "The Skeleton House," a nickname for their home in the San Antonio neighborhood of Stone Oak. Each October, the couple and their teen children decorate their front lawn...
BET
Sade Is Recording New Music
According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
13 Times Celebs Got Fed Up With Invasive Interview Questions And Walked Out
When a radio host made a joke about her close friend Drew Barrymore's childhood experiences with addiction, Cameron Diaz called him out on it, then swiftly ended the chat.
‘King of Latin Music’ Tito Puente Remembered With Heart-Warming Google Doodle
The legendary Tito Puente did it all: He was a percussionist, a bandleader, a songwriter, and a producer responsible for some of the most renowned mambo, Latin jazz, and salsa classics in music history. Today, fans get to celebrate his life achievements with a heart-warming Google Doodle that shows off and animates his iconic career. Illustrated by Carlos Aponte and timed with Hispanic Heritage Month, the Doodle shows Puente as a kid in Spanish Harlem, where he was born in 1923. He showed in interest in music from the time he was young, often banging on pots and pans...
TODAY.com
Angela Lansbury, ‘Murder, She Wrote’ star, dies at 96
Angela Lansbury, the legendary star of television, movies and the Broadway stage, died Oct. 11 at the age of 96. The former "Murder, She Wrote" star's passing was announced in a statement by her family members. "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died...
How a ‘Loud, Psychedelic’ Ride Helped Bring Toro y Moi’s World into Focus
All Chaz Bear wanted was a vehicle. By early January 2021, he’d spent ten months cloistered in his home studio in Oakland, California, putting the finishing touches on his seventh album as Toro y Moi, and the time had come to think about a way of presenting it to the world in an ongoing pandemic. “Say, hypothetically, I can’t play venues,” he remembers asking himself. “What are you gonna do?” His mind turned to transportation — something guerrilla, preferably open-air — so he went to eBay and typed in “jeep.” Between the large-tread off-roaders and beach cruisers, Bear stumbled...
withguitars.com
EFG London Jazz Festival present “Generations of Chicago Weekender
Generations of Chicago Weekender at the Barbican on 12th and 13th November. A special weekend at the Barbican bringing together generations of the Chicago and London avant-garde including shows from Alabaster DePlume, Angel Bat Dawid, Ben LaMar Gay, Henry Threadgill’s Zooid and Anthony Braxton’s Fusion Quartet. EFG London...
An anchor again: Ted Koppel hosts show on US divisions
Ted Koppel will anchor a special edition of "CBS Sunday Morning" this weekend probing the nation's divisions
TODAY.com
Reina Rebelde founder on how makeup celebrates Latina culture
After immigrating to the United States at 10-years-old from Mexico, Regina Merson left a law career to start her own makeup company called Reina Rebelde. TODAY lifestyle and commerce contributor Jill Martin-Brooks reports on how Merson’s statement makeup brand celebrates the Latina community.Oct. 11, 2022.
Norah Jones Makes Your Wishes Come True by Announcing New Christmas Album, Podcast
Fans of Norah Jones will be having themselves a merry little Christmas this holiday season (assuming they celebrate on December 25) with the release of a new Norah Jones album. That’s right, Jones has announced a new festive deluxe LP, which is slated to drop on October 21. Her new...
Essence
‘Lady Sings The Blues’ At 50: The Classic Film That Captured The Essence Of An Icon
Starring Diana Ross, Billy Dee Williams, and Richard Pryor, this 1972 film was a portrayal of Black excellence through the eyes of the troubled and talented singer, Billie Holiday. Throughout the course of the 20th century, the public has long been enamored with the life and legacy of Billie Holiday....
NME
Sam Austins: outspoken R&B star spearheading Detroit’s musical renaissance
Sam Austins makes music in the service of one thing: a desire to communicate. Creating immersive and genre-fluid sonic worlds as conduits for his stories about growing up between the Michigan suburbs and the roaring city of Detroit, Austins’ music buzzes with a propulsive energy and has been described by Pusha T as “a mix between ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ and Prince”.
