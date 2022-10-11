ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floral Park, NY

Floral Park, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Valley Stream South Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Floral Park Memorial High School on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

Valley Stream South Senior High School
Floral Park Memorial High School
October 11, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
High School Soccer PRO

New Brunswick, October 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Perth Amboy High School soccer team will have a game with New Brunswick High School on October 13, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

Solid progress for Long Beach

No matter what happens in the playoffs this season, the future of the Long Beach girls’ volleyball team appears very bright. Roster turnover has resulted in some lean years for the Marines since they captured their first Long Island championship in 2018, but this rebuilding phase appears to be near its end thanks to some young talent that has helped the team build a 5-3 record at press time, with all of the wins strung together at the end of September.
LONG BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Floral Park, NY
Bassey BY

BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Greenburgh, NY, officially opens on Oct 28 at 9 am. Location:379 Tarrytown Road, White Plains, NY 10607. (914) 448-0102. 379 Tarrytown Rd., White Plains, NY 10607 Mon. – Sat.: 9AM – 7PM; Sun.: 10AM – 5PM (914) 448-0102 BJ's Wholesale store officially opens on Oct 28 at 9am.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Linus K12#Linus High School#Girls Soccer#Highschoolsports
eastnewyork.com

East New York Welcomes Kingsborough College to the Neighborhood In Its First Satellite Location

Kingsborough Community College President Dr. Claudia V. Schrader summed it up best by saying “It’s a special day to celebrate.” KCC unveiled its first satellite location on Tuesday, October 4 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony of Chestnut Commons, a 14-story building at 110 Dinsmore Place in East New York/Cypress Hills Brooklyn that will provide 275 permanently affordable homes, retail space and a community center. It is one of the first developments from the East New York Neighborhood Plan.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
longisland.com

Four Queens Men Arrested after Attempting to Break into North New Hyde Park Residence

The Major Case Bureau reports the arrests of four Queens men for Burglary that occurred in North New Hyde Park on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm. According to detectives, members of the Burglary Pattern Team and the Bureau of Special Operations were conducting an extensive investigation into recent burglaries when they observed defendant Jimenez – Carrillo, Daniel Esteban, 30 of 149-52 124th Street South Ozone Park knock on the front door of a South Street residence and then walk away and circled the block multiple times after no one answered.
NORTH NEW HYDE PARK, NY
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy