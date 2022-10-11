ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

20-foot vessel crashed Saturday sending two boaters to hospital, leaving another dead

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dc5yH_0iTyQRVb00

VENICE, La. ( WGNO ) — A boater is reportedly dead while two others are recovering in a New Orleans hospital, after their boat crashed Saturday in Venice.

According to the Coast Guard, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office made a call just after 8:40 p.m. reporting that a 20-foot recreational vessel struck a rock jetty. The Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew along with the Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew was launched.

WATCH: Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from shark-infested water off Louisiana coast

Two boaters were spotted from the air. they were taken to University Medical Center for treatment. They are reported to be in stable condition. A third boater was later found by the Plaquemines Parish Fire Department but was reported unresponsive.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

St. Bernard firefighters investigate Chalmette fire

CHALMETTE, La. — St. Bernard Parish firefighters are investigating a fire that happened Monday in Chalmette. The fire was reported Monday night around 8 p.m. off Evangeline Drive. Fire crews said they found smoke coming from the front door of a two-story duplex. All residents were out of the...
CHALMETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
County
Plaquemines Parish, LA
Plaquemines Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Venice, LA
New Orleans, LA
Accidents
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed. Louisiana – On October 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 at West 133rd Street. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
CUT OFF, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boaters#Traffic Accident#The Coast Guard Station#Jayhawk#University Medical Center#Apple#Nexstar Media Inc
calcasieu.info

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI on the Water Following a Two-Vessel Collision

Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI on the Water Following a Two-Vessel Collision. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on October 11, 2022, that agents arrested a Violet, Louisiana man for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI) after a two-vessel boating incident in St. Bernard Parish on October 4.
VIOLET, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Google
WGNO

New Orleans road rage! Try a temporary tattoo

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – If your car could travel, beyond the basic bumper sticker, it might just pull into a parking space you’ll spot only in New Orleans. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is saving the spot for you. And your car. And if the problem you’re out to solve is […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD: Woman shot, injured in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in St. Roch. A woman was shot on Spain Street and Treasure Street around 9:20 p.m. Police say she was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to her body. This...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy