WCAX
On first day of sales, Stowe parking pass plan gets chilly reception
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Passes went on sale Tuesday for a controversial new parking plan at Stowe Mountain Resort this season. And based on reactions from skiers and riders we spoke with, the proposal is getting a frosty reception. Leaf peepers may be crowding the Mountain Road in Stowe now,...
WCAX
Burlington beach still closed following chemical spill
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Leddy Beach remains closed 19 days after a chemical spill into a nearby tributary that connects to Lake Champlain. At the time, the city said the beach was closed out of an abundance of caution while they waited on test results. Those results were...
WCAX
Bethlehem works to restore historic train station
BETHLEHEM, N.H. (WCAX) - Community members in Bethlehem, New Hampshire, are working to bring a historic train station back to life. In a patch of woods adjacent to a golf course, Maplewood Station used to be a bustling with daily trains from New York and Boston. Bethlehem, a vacation hotspot in the White Mountains, was the place to be for city slickers in the 19th century.
WCAX
New Plattsburgh parking fees greeted with contempt
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Downtown Plattsburgh is abuzz after the city began enforcing new paid parking measures this month. Now, businesses and patrons are working to adjust to the changes. If you’re headed to Plattsburgh, you might be surprised to see a ticket on your vehicle if you’re parking in...
Burlington Interior Designer Juliet Palmer Levels Up Living Spaces With Abode VT
The front door opens into a bright, airy living room adorned with gray and soft-blue furnishings and a natural-wood-topped coffee table. On it, a shallow basket holds a small plant and an antique cigar box that hides the TV remote control. A stack of terrazzo coasters sits on a book entitled Lake Champlain: Reflections on Our Past. A shiplap wall behind the sofa adds visual interest while camouflaging a door that hides storage space. Vintage wooden milking stools serve as side tables. Artwork on the wall features drawings of owls and hummingbirds.
mynbc5.com
Fire destroys business in Cumberland Head
Fourbital Factory Is Bringing Apparel Manufacturing and Job Training Back to Vermont
At first glance, the squiggles printed on bolts of blue, green, yellow and black fabric look like abstract patterns. But if you're a frequent hiker of Vermont's tallest peaks, you might recognize that the wavy white lines mimic the topographic maps of Camel's Hump, Mount Mansfield and Mount Ellen. These...
WCAX
Fire destroys Plattsburgh spa
WCAX
Police recover body in Au Sable River
mynbc5.com
Thousands of leaf-peepers take to Vermont for fall foliage adventure
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Paul Brown, co-owner of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury, Vermont, keeps the apple cider donut conveyer belt rolling during one of their busiest weekends of the year. “The fall foliage time is our busiest time. so, how many thousands today? I don’t know —we measure...
Man’s body recovered from North Country river after 13 day search, troopers say
Wilmington, N.Y. — A team of divers recovered a man’s body from the Ausable River Wednesday after he crashed into the water on Sept. 29, troopers said. George M. Thevis, 68, of Atlanta, fell 25 feet when he lost his balance near the Flume Trail System in the town of Wilmington in Essex County, State troopers said in a news release.
WCAX
USDA officials visit Upper Valley rural health grant recipients
After months of delays, Burlington’s $1.5 million low-barrier shelter pod community is taking shape in the Old North End. Funding boost for some Vermont farms growing specialty crops. Updated: 6 hours ago. Funding boost for some Vermont farms growing specialty crops. New York earmarks millions in grants for abortion...
mynbc5.com
Fire officials respond to structure fire in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — Multiple fire crews worked to put out a structure fire in Essex Junction on Sunday night. The incident happened at a home on Sugartree Lane. The Essex Junction Fire Department said the fire was contained to a dryer and that no one was injured.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire National Guard helicopter called to assist injured 77-year-old hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. — A man from Salisbury, Massachusetts, is recovering after suffering serious injuries when he fell while hiking. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the 77-year-old was about a quarter-mile from the summit...
WCAX
Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community
A federal investment in rural health care across the country will impact several organizations in the Upper Valley. Funding boost for some Vermont farms growing specialty crops. Updated: 6 hours ago. Funding boost for some Vermont farms growing specialty crops. New York earmarks millions in grants for abortion clinics. Updated:...
WMUR.com
Driver, cow dead after collision on New England road; surviving passenger tells police car was traveling 100+ mph
SHELDON, Vt. — Vermont State Police say the driver of a car traveling at a high rate of speed died after his vehicle hit a cow in the roadway. Investigators said the 48-year-old driver was heading west on Route 105 in Sheldon just before 11 p.m. Sunday when the crash occurred.
WCAX
Plattsburgh Common Council plucking away at livestock ordinance
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh common councilors are plucking away at changing the city’s livestock ordinance. Next week, they’ll vote on whether to allow residents to keep backyard chickens. The new ordinance would permit up to six hens in a coop, no larger than 144-square feet. The coop...
Vermont driver dead after hitting cow at 100 miles per hour
A driver in Northern Vermont was killed Sunday after crashing his car into a cow at 100 miles per hour, police said. The crash on Route 105 — about seven miles from the Canadian border — killed 48-year-old Jason St. Pierre, of nearby Enosburg, and the cow, according to the Vermont State Police. St. Pierre’s passenger, a 30-year-old man, told state troopers the pair was traveling down the rural two-lane state highway at speeds above 100 miles per hour before colliding with the animal.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look.
WCAX
Five people arrested in Plattsburgh narcotics drug bust
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will be showing off the city’s new homeless pod community to the public Wednesday afternoon. Cannabis retailers struggling to keep shelves stocked. Updated: 3 hours ago. Retail cannabis has now been available for consumers in Vermont since the beginning of the month. Reporter Adam Sullivan...
