A driver in Northern Vermont was killed Sunday after crashing his car into a cow at 100 miles per hour, police said. The crash on Route 105 — about seven miles from the Canadian border — killed 48-year-old Jason St. Pierre, of nearby Enosburg, and the cow, according to the Vermont State Police. St. Pierre’s passenger, a 30-year-old man, told state troopers the pair was traveling down the rural two-lane state highway at speeds above 100 miles per hour before colliding with the animal.

SHELDON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO