Stowe, VT

On first day of sales, Stowe parking pass plan gets chilly reception

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Passes went on sale Tuesday for a controversial new parking plan at Stowe Mountain Resort this season. And based on reactions from skiers and riders we spoke with, the proposal is getting a frosty reception. Leaf peepers may be crowding the Mountain Road in Stowe now,...
Burlington beach still closed following chemical spill

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Leddy Beach remains closed 19 days after a chemical spill into a nearby tributary that connects to Lake Champlain. At the time, the city said the beach was closed out of an abundance of caution while they waited on test results. Those results were...
Bethlehem works to restore historic train station

BETHLEHEM, N.H. (WCAX) - Community members in Bethlehem, New Hampshire, are working to bring a historic train station back to life. In a patch of woods adjacent to a golf course, Maplewood Station used to be a bustling with daily trains from New York and Boston. Bethlehem, a vacation hotspot in the White Mountains, was the place to be for city slickers in the 19th century.
New Plattsburgh parking fees greeted with contempt

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Downtown Plattsburgh is abuzz after the city began enforcing new paid parking measures this month. Now, businesses and patrons are working to adjust to the changes. If you’re headed to Plattsburgh, you might be surprised to see a ticket on your vehicle if you’re parking in...
Burlington Interior Designer Juliet Palmer Levels Up Living Spaces With Abode VT

The front door opens into a bright, airy living room adorned with gray and soft-blue furnishings and a natural-wood-topped coffee table. On it, a shallow basket holds a small plant and an antique cigar box that hides the TV remote control. A stack of terrazzo coasters sits on a book entitled Lake Champlain: Reflections on Our Past. A shiplap wall behind the sofa adds visual interest while camouflaging a door that hides storage space. Vintage wooden milking stools serve as side tables. Artwork on the wall features drawings of owls and hummingbirds.
Fire destroys business in Cumberland Head

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at StoneWorks Massage and Skincare on Route 9 in Cumberland Head on Tuesday morning, resulting in the business being deemed a loss. The fire is believed to have originated in the front room of the business, and one of...
Fire destroys Plattsburgh spa

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fire destroyed a Plattsburgh spa early Tuesday morning. Firefighters told the owners of StoneWorks Massage & Skincare it was likely electrical. It was ruled an accident. The owners were just about to move into a new building, but now all of their equipment and belongings that...
Police recover body in Au Sable River

WILMINGTON, NY. (WCAX) - New York State Police recover a body in the Au Sable River Wednesday. Rescue crews identified the body as 68-year-old George Thevis of Atlanta, Georgia. They say Thevis fell into the water on September 29th, and went missing, near the Hungry Trout Resort on NY 86 in Wilmington.
Thousands of leaf-peepers take to Vermont for fall foliage adventure

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Paul Brown, co-owner of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury, Vermont, keeps the apple cider donut conveyer belt rolling during one of their busiest weekends of the year. “The fall foliage time is our busiest time. so, how many thousands today? I don’t know —we measure...
USDA officials visit Upper Valley rural health grant recipients

After months of delays, Burlington’s $1.5 million low-barrier shelter pod community is taking shape in the Old North End. Funding boost for some Vermont farms growing specialty crops. Updated: 6 hours ago. Funding boost for some Vermont farms growing specialty crops. New York earmarks millions in grants for abortion...
Fire officials respond to structure fire in Essex Junction

ESSEX, Vt. — Multiple fire crews worked to put out a structure fire in Essex Junction on Sunday night. The incident happened at a home on Sugartree Lane. The Essex Junction Fire Department said the fire was contained to a dryer and that no one was injured.
Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community

A federal investment in rural health care across the country will impact several organizations in the Upper Valley. Funding boost for some Vermont farms growing specialty crops. Updated: 6 hours ago. Funding boost for some Vermont farms growing specialty crops. New York earmarks millions in grants for abortion clinics. Updated:...
Plattsburgh Common Council plucking away at livestock ordinance

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh common councilors are plucking away at changing the city’s livestock ordinance. Next week, they’ll vote on whether to allow residents to keep backyard chickens. The new ordinance would permit up to six hens in a coop, no larger than 144-square feet. The coop...
Vermont driver dead after hitting cow at 100 miles per hour

A driver in Northern Vermont was killed Sunday after crashing his car into a cow at 100 miles per hour, police said. The crash on Route 105 — about seven miles from the Canadian border — killed 48-year-old Jason St. Pierre, of nearby Enosburg, and the cow, according to the Vermont State Police. St. Pierre’s passenger, a 30-year-old man, told state troopers the pair was traveling down the rural two-lane state highway at speeds above 100 miles per hour before colliding with the animal.
Five people arrested in Plattsburgh narcotics drug bust

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will be showing off the city’s new homeless pod community to the public Wednesday afternoon. Cannabis retailers struggling to keep shelves stocked. Updated: 3 hours ago. Retail cannabis has now been available for consumers in Vermont since the beginning of the month. Reporter Adam Sullivan...
