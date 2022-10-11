ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Bucs tied for the lead at Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate

By Kenny Hawkins
 2 days ago

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (Oct. 10, 2022) – The ETSU men’s golf team has some company atop the leaderboard as second round play of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate concluded on Monday from the Blackthorn Club in Jonesborough, Tenn.

The Bucs, who started the day with a two-shot lead over Georgia Southern and Cincinnati and a seven-stroke advantage over Missouri, carded a 6-under-par 282 en route to moving to 17-under-par 559 for the tournament. Missouri went low to move among the leaders as the Tigers fired a 13-under 275, while Georgia Southern – who held the outright lead late in the second round – posted an 8-under 280.

Cincinnati ended the day the same way they started it, as the Bearcats are still two strokes back at 15-under-par 561 and Furman rounded out the top five teams at 8-under-par 568.

A trio of Bucs registered a 2-under 70 on Monday, while Remi Chartier (Montreal, Canada) provided the fourth countable score with another even-par 72.

#Georgia Southern#Canada#The Blackthorn Club#Tigers#Bearcats
