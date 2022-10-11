ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

FOX Carolina

TRAFFIC: Crash causes delays on I-85N

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash on I-85 North is causing some delays. The crash happened between exits 46A, 46B and 46C - South Carolina 291-Augusta Road and Mauldin Road- Greenville and Exit 48B-US-276 Northbound Greenville. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Crash shuts down N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has shut down a busy highway in Greenville County. The crash happened at 7:51 a.m. on North Pleasantburg Driver near Worley Road. Troopers said injuries were reported but the coroner’s office has...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCDOT demolishes Golden Acres Road bridge, new bridge to come

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews demolished a bridge, in Laurens County. It’s the bridge over Millers Fork Creek, in Clinton, on Golden Acres Road. This is the first step in a process that will take at least five months. The state’s Department of Transportation will build a new...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver dies when truck goes off Greer road, hits object, coroner says

GREER, S.C. — A Greenville County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash, according to the coroner's office. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Joshua D. Strange, 44, of Greer, died in the single vehicle collision at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive.
GREER, SC
wspa.com

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive in Greenville County, the coroner said. 44-year-old Joshua D. Strange was identified as the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from overnight crash in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight crash in Greer. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive early Monday. They added that they believe the collision occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 03:00 a.m.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect in custody following chase across Upstate counties

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night following a chase through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties. Landrum officers said the incident began when the suspect approached a man at a Shell gas station along Highway 14 East and asked...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate county sees progress in anti-litter program

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In April, Pickens County launched Pickens Proud to reduce litter throughout the county. A problem county officials say has increased over the last few years. While some parts of Pickens Proud are still being implemented, those behind the program believe what they are doing is...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

West Greenville woman says neighborhood bridge needs work

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A frustrated Greenville woman says she’s been asking for a busy neighborhood road to be looked at for years, but her requests have gone unfulfilled. The Queen Street Bridge runs over the railroad tracks in West Greenville, where Emma Baldwin has lived her whole...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Hand gestures of Spartanburg man shot in face lead to arrest in shooting, officials say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man who was shot in the face helped identify his assailant using hand gestures. Now, the shooter is headed to prison, court officials said. Jamal K. Rios, 28, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Murray Glenn, with the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
SPARTANBURG, SC
thejournalonline.com

West Pelzer Fire Department mourns loss of one of their own

The West Pelzer Fire Department is asking the community to pray for the Bagwell family as well as the fire community as they mourn the loss of one of their own. Daniel Bagwell served for many years at West Pelzer. In 2011, he was one of the first firefighters West Pelzer sent to the SC Fire Academy to receive his certification. Once he returned, he moved up through the ranks and served as Lieutenant and Captain at West Pelzer. Bagwell had stepped down to an honorary position to focus on family and his fulltime job as a Sargent with the Anderson City Fire Department. Bagwell, 29, of Pelzer, was on Midway Road near Stevens Court, where his vehicle had run out of gas and was attempting to put gas in the vehicle when he was struck by another vehicle Tuesday.
PELZER, SC

