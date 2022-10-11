The West Pelzer Fire Department is asking the community to pray for the Bagwell family as well as the fire community as they mourn the loss of one of their own. Daniel Bagwell served for many years at West Pelzer. In 2011, he was one of the first firefighters West Pelzer sent to the SC Fire Academy to receive his certification. Once he returned, he moved up through the ranks and served as Lieutenant and Captain at West Pelzer. Bagwell had stepped down to an honorary position to focus on family and his fulltime job as a Sargent with the Anderson City Fire Department. Bagwell, 29, of Pelzer, was on Midway Road near Stevens Court, where his vehicle had run out of gas and was attempting to put gas in the vehicle when he was struck by another vehicle Tuesday.

PELZER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO