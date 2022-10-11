Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
TRAFFIC: Crash causes delays on I-85N
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash on I-85 North is causing some delays. The crash happened between exits 46A, 46B and 46C - South Carolina 291-Augusta Road and Mauldin Road- Greenville and Exit 48B-US-276 Northbound Greenville. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Crash shuts down N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has shut down a busy highway in Greenville County. The crash happened at 7:51 a.m. on North Pleasantburg Driver near Worley Road. Troopers said injuries were reported but the coroner’s office has...
FOX Carolina
SCDOT demolishes Golden Acres Road bridge, new bridge to come
CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews demolished a bridge, in Laurens County. It’s the bridge over Millers Fork Creek, in Clinton, on Golden Acres Road. This is the first step in a process that will take at least five months. The state’s Department of Transportation will build a new...
WYFF4.com
Driver dies when truck goes off Greer road, hits object, coroner says
GREER, S.C. — A Greenville County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash, according to the coroner's office. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Joshua D. Strange, 44, of Greer, died in the single vehicle collision at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive.
FOX Carolina
Neighbors call West Belvue Road the “death curve”, seek improvements
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville road, less than a mile long, has had 19 accidents in five years, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The residents who live there blame a windy curve and speeding drivers. When we first covered East and West Belvue Roads for “Getting...
wspa.com
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive in Greenville County, the coroner said. 44-year-old Joshua D. Strange was identified as the...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from overnight crash in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight crash in Greer. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive early Monday. They added that they believe the collision occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 03:00 a.m.
Child dead days after ATV crash in Anderson County
An Upstate child is dead after a weekend ATV crash. Anderson School District says, 12 year old Hagen Phillips, a 6th grader at Starr-Iva Middle School was severely injured in the crash on Sunday, near Iva.
mahoningmatters.com
‘Loved by all’: Firefighter dies trying to put gas in car, South Carolina coroner says
A beloved 29-year-old firefighter died while refueling a car that ran out of gas on a South Carolina road, officials said. Daniel Bagwell was trying to put gas in the car when another vehicle hit him on Monday, Oct. 10, according to the Anderson County coroner’s office. Bagwell, who...
Upstate man dead after single vehicle crash
An Upstate man is dead after a crash in Greenville County this Tuesday morning. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 44 year old Joshua Strange died after a single vehicle crash at Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive in Greer.
FOX Carolina
Coroner called to hospital after ATV crash injuring Anderson County students
IVA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a coroner has been requested to respond to the hospital after an ATV crash injuring four middle school students over the weekend. South Carolina troopers said the crash happened at the intersection of Cemetary Road and Lowndesville Highway...
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody following chase across Upstate counties
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night following a chase through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties. Landrum officers said the incident began when the suspect approached a man at a Shell gas station along Highway 14 East and asked...
Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman
The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia.
FOX Carolina
Upstate county sees progress in anti-litter program
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In April, Pickens County launched Pickens Proud to reduce litter throughout the county. A problem county officials say has increased over the last few years. While some parts of Pickens Proud are still being implemented, those behind the program believe what they are doing is...
WYFF4.com
HBCU Shaw University president calls Spartanburg County traffic stop involving school bus 'unjust and unfair'
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The president of a North Carolina historically black university on Monday publicly called out Upstate South Carolina law enforcement officers after a traffic stop involving students and staff on a bus. In a statement, Paulette Dillard, president of Shaw University, a private Baptist historically black...
FOX Carolina
West Greenville woman says neighborhood bridge needs work
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A frustrated Greenville woman says she’s been asking for a busy neighborhood road to be looked at for years, but her requests have gone unfulfilled. The Queen Street Bridge runs over the railroad tracks in West Greenville, where Emma Baldwin has lived her whole...
AOL Corp
SC coroner identifies teen among 5 who died in Upstate home shooting
The Spartanburg County Coroner Tuesday released the name of another man shot in an Inman home over the weekend. Roman Christean Megael Rocha, 19, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Sunday night but died in surgery, Coroner Rusty Clevenger said. Rocha was staying at the home on Bobo Drive where four others were found.
Man arrested for deadly weekend shooting in Greenwood
A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex in Greenwood.
WYFF4.com
Hand gestures of Spartanburg man shot in face lead to arrest in shooting, officials say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man who was shot in the face helped identify his assailant using hand gestures. Now, the shooter is headed to prison, court officials said. Jamal K. Rios, 28, of Spartanburg, pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to Murray Glenn, with the 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
thejournalonline.com
West Pelzer Fire Department mourns loss of one of their own
The West Pelzer Fire Department is asking the community to pray for the Bagwell family as well as the fire community as they mourn the loss of one of their own. Daniel Bagwell served for many years at West Pelzer. In 2011, he was one of the first firefighters West Pelzer sent to the SC Fire Academy to receive his certification. Once he returned, he moved up through the ranks and served as Lieutenant and Captain at West Pelzer. Bagwell had stepped down to an honorary position to focus on family and his fulltime job as a Sargent with the Anderson City Fire Department. Bagwell, 29, of Pelzer, was on Midway Road near Stevens Court, where his vehicle had run out of gas and was attempting to put gas in the vehicle when he was struck by another vehicle Tuesday.
