ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Oregon SNAP food benefit recipients to receive 12% cost of living increase this month

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefit recipients will receive a permanent cost of living increase of about 12% starting this month, the Oregon Department of Human Services said Wednesday. This means that people in Oregon who receive SNAP will start receiving more food benefits...
centraloregondaily.com

Elk or deer roadkill in Oregon? Salvagers reminded to still report them

As we get into the peak season of vehicle collisions with deer and elk in Oregon, the state fish and wildlife and transportation departments are reminding drivers to be cautious. And they’re reminding folks that while salvaging roadkill is OK, there are still rules to be followed. Oregon Department...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Deschutes County, OR
Jefferson County, OR
Government
Deschutes County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Deschutes County, OR
Society
Crook County, OR
Government
County
Jefferson County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
County
Crook County, OR
The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
GRESHAM, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Portland-based Hacker Opens Office in Bend

Hacker has announced the opening of their new office in Bend. The Bend office will complement the firm’s Portland office and help to support the studio’s increasing presence in central Oregon. Recent work in the area includes: The Grove, a new development in Bend including the recently completed Grove Market Hall and Assembly workspaces, and the soon to be completed Arête condominiums; the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Central Oregon, a new home for community gathering for spiritual growth and fellowship; and the Lodge at Black Butte Ranch, an amenity building designed to capture the spirit and beauty of the Ranch through connections to the surrounding high desert and mountain landscape.
BEND, OR
Idaho8.com

Oregon trucker shot in North Carolina fighting for his life in hospital

GRESHAM, Oregon (KPTV) — On October 3, there was a deadly shooting across the country in North Carolina that involved Vasyl Nesvit, a 26-year-old Gresham man. Family and friends say he’s a truck driver and, by unfortunate chance, wound up in the crosshairs of a dispute while seeking shelter at a truck stop.
GRESHAM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Oregon#Foster Parents#Foster Families#Volunteers#Charity#National Hospitality Week
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon needs Johnson

Betsy Johnson is exactly what the Oregon needs in an advocate. Oregon needs a problem-solver. Oregon needs a dedicated public servant who will travel to each corner of the state to work on behalf of all Oregonians, regardless of party affiliation. I’ve never seen an elected official give more of...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Too many cats

The Humane Society of Central Oregon has taken in 14 cats from Hurricane Ian in Florida. They need loving homes. So too do the 11 cats taken in from La Pine recently on a forfeit. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for...
LA PINE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
KTVZ

C.O. kids, families join in International Walk and Roll to School Day

Wednesday was International Walk + Roll to School Day, recognized by 40 countries as a way to get kids to walk or bike instead of taking the bus. Many students in Bend-La Pine Schools took part. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum...
BEND, OR
opb.org

Services for substance use in Oregon face widespread gaps, study finds

Oregon needs to double the services it offers for substance abuse treatment, recovery and harm prevention, according to a new study by researchers at the Oregon Health and Science University and Portland State University School of Public Health. The study, published Sept. 30, focused on three areas, including workforce, to...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states

The initiative on guns has gotten more attention, though still less advertising than some advocates might have expected, but Measure 113 on legislative attendance deserves at least as much. Attention so far has been sparse. What could sound duller than a change in rules concerning the number of unexcused absences from the Legislature a member […] The post A ban against legislative walkouts would put Oregon in line with most other states appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy