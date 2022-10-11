Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Woman dies after vehicle crashes into home in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a home in Mishawaka on Monday night has died, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Ashley Nicole Stevens, 31, of Osceola, died at the hospital on Wednesday. The initial investigation found that just before 10:20 p.m. Monday...
abc57.com
Woman, two children injured when car strikes cow crossing CR 46
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A woman and two children were injured when their vehicle struck a cow crossing CR 46 Monday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the Saturn was traveling westbound on CR 46 just east of CR7 when it struck a cow crossing CR 46.
WNDU
Homeowner talks after being injured in car-into-home accident
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It happened in the 400 block of Russ Avenue around 10 p.m., Monday Night. According to the affected homeowner, Danny Lawhorn, a car ran the stop sign at the corner of the intersection, t-boned another car, and sent it spinning into the house on the corner.
95.3 MNC
Two children injured after vehicle crashes into cow
Two children were injured after the vehicle they were in crashed into a cow in Nappanee. It happened Monday, October 10, at 8:08 p.m., when the vehicle was going westbound on County Road 46, east of County Road 7. Officials say that the car hit a cow that was crossing...
WANE-TV
ISP: semitruck crash near Columbia City leaves man in critical condition
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash south of Columbia City Monday morning that involved a semitruck and left a man in critical condition. Police say the crash took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 9 and state Route 14, which is south of Columbia City and east of South Whitley.
95.3 MNC
Dog distracting driver leads to car crash
A dog distracting a driver is said to be the cause of a crash in New Paris. It happened on Sunday, October 9, at 7:19 p.m., when the driver, who was travelling east on CR 46, lost control of her vehicle, when her dog began moving around, distracting her. Officials...
WNDU
City of Mishawaka facing lawsuit in connection to deadly 2020 crash
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Mishawaka is facing a lawsuit stemming from a deadly crash two years ago. On Dec. 2, 2020, Mishawaka Police pursued a suspect after seeing a door that had been kicked in at a nearby home. After giving chase for less than a minute, officers say the suspect’s vehicle hit a car at E. 13th Street and Spring Street.
abc57.com
Mishawaka sued over police pursuit that killed 18-year-old woman
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Mishawaka in connection with the death of 18-year-old Elizabeth Johnson-Neher. Johnson-Neher was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by a vehicle fleeing Mishawaka Police. On December 2, 2020, a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Jessie Ricardo...
wfft.com
Bremen man dies in kite surfing accident
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - A man has died in a kite surfing accident near Washington Park Beach. Officers responded to a call around 5:23 p.m. Saturday about a man almost drowning after a kite surfing accident. Investigators say 56-year-old Douglas Tolle, of Bremen, was in a kite surfing lesson...
abc57.com
Police identify man injured in shooting near Quality Inn
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting near the Quality Inn in Roseland on Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. At 9:20 p.m., police were called to the area for a shooting. When officers arrived at the hotel, they found a 25-year-old...
abc57.com
SWAT situation at Village Green in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The SWAT team is at a residence in Village Green in Mishawaka Tuesday evening. SWAT is at a residence on Pheasant Run. According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, SWAT is searching for a suspect wanted on an arrest warrant.
22 WSBT
Traffic Alert: Repairs on Elkhart's Johnson Street bridge
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — There is a traffic alert in the City of Elkhart for drivers who take the Johnson Street Bridge at Beardsley. Crews have started repairs on the northbound lanes of the bridge. This has lead crews to shift northbound traffic over to the side that normally...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:42 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 5300 block of East Old Road 30, Pierceton. Personal/business documents were stolen. 6:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 100 block of North Leiby Lane, Warsaw. Online fraud occurred. Value of $1,000. 1:32 p.m. Saturday,...
WNDU
South Bend Police opening new academy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A closer alternative to training police recruits will soon open in Michiana. At Wednesday’s quarterly public safety meeting, Mayor James Mueller joined city police officials in announcing the launch of the South Bend Police Academy. “This is going to be one piece of the...
abc57.com
Water main break closes Cleveland Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Crews were called around 12:30 a.m. on October 13 for a water main break on Cleveland Road between Ironwood and Juniper roads. That section of Cleveland Road has been closed off so the issue can be addressed. It is unclear at this point how long the...
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Driver Impaired in Double Fatality
(Michigan City, IN) - Alcohol was involved in two people killed in a motorcycle crash in Michigan City over the summer. The victims were 41-year-old Kevin McCullough and 43-year-old Jennifer Houser, both from Illinois. Police said they were on a motorcycle eastbound on Homer Street when the driver ran a...
95.3 MNC
Goshen woman arrested for alleged beating
A Goshen woman was arrested after an alleged beating. It happened on Tuesday, October 11, at 8:34 a.m., when officials say that the woman, 19-year-old Aeslin Bystry, entered the home on 7th Street, without permission, allegedly injuring the 19-year-old inside. The victim was taken to Goshen General Hospital for minor...
95.3 MNC
Teenager injured after Sunday shooting in Mishawaka
A teenager was injured after a shooting in Mishawaka. It happened on Sunday, October 9, at 8:10 p.m., when police were called to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center on reports of a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old victim, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The...
WGNtv.com
Docs: Neglect charges filed after Northwest Indiana man claims boy who died ‘fell down stairs’
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Neglect charges have been filed after a 2-year-old Northwest Indiana boy died Monday. On Oct. 5, police responded to a home in the 1700 block of Tuckahoe Park Drive, located in Valparaiso, on the report of a child not breathing. According to court documents, Kyle...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Fugitive caught following high speed chase
PAW PAW – A Benton Harbor fugitive faces several charges after he attempted to flee from flee from authorities during a high speed chase and was eventually apprehended early Thursday morning, Oct. 6, according to a press release from the Van Buren Sheriff’s Office. Van Buren County Sheriff...
