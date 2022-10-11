ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Dan McLaughlin charity golf tournament celebrates 20 years

By Kevin Ryans
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1386RP_0iTyPDQs00

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin has provided the soundtrack to games for 25 years.

That includes the 2022 season, one of the more thrilling Cardinals seasons in recent memory.

McLaughlin had a first-hand look at some historical baseball moments during the Cardinals’ summer surge to the division title. Among them was Albert Pujols’ pursuit of 700 home runs, and Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright’s batterymate milestone.

On Monday, however, Danny Mac helped deliver for a local charity for the 20th year. The Dan McLaughlin Golf Tournament benefits the Special Education foundation, which helps kids with disabilities achieve success inside and outside the classroom. Over the past 20 years, the tournament has helped raise nearly $5 million dollars for the charity.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Johnson is Edwardsville’s first female golf champ

Edwardsville High School golfer Nicole Johnson is the first female state champion in school history. Johnson shot a two day total of 138 (6 under par) last weekend at the state tournament to win the Class 2 title. The championship caps a terrific high school career for her. Johnson won four Southwestern Conference titles and […]
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Is Adam Wainwright coming back to the St. Louis Cardinals? ‘We’ll see’

ST. LOUIS – A quick exit from the postseason marks the end of an era for two St. Louis Cardinals legends, but could it mean a new chapter for another one?. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina played their final games as MLB ballplayers Saturday, a 2-0 Wild Card Series loss to eliminate the Cardinals from the 2022 postseason sweepstakes. Pujols and Molina made it known well before the season that this year would be their last go-around. A longtime teammate super close to the duo did not.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

SLU Basketball has sights on NCAA Tournament

ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Billiken Men’s Basketball team is continuing its preparation for its November 7th season opener against Murray State at home. SLU has had some good teams over the years but hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament in four seasons. While the veteran players look to take the season day by day, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
FOX 2

TKO: Don’t blame Arenado & Goldschmidt for Cardinals playoff failure

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is telling fans, “don’t blame Goldschmidt and Arenado for the Cardinals playoff loss to the Phillies.” Yes, they went a combined 1 for 15 in the short two-game series. But the Redbirds playoff failures shouldn’t be placed on only their two best players. The franchise has been in a playoff funk […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Road & Track

A Street Racing Atrocity Happened in St. Louis

A serious warning for R&T readers: a person dies in this video. A person who should still be here, ensuring all their bills are paid, their family is doing well, and that their job is getting done. A person who had hopes, dreams and a stockpile of memories. That that person is no longer here isn’t a tragedy, it’s an atrocity.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Danny Mac
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Dan Mclaughlin
FOX 2

City Foundry’s mini-golf venue opens this winter after raising $150M

ST. LOUIS – Puttshack, a mini-golf course coming to City Foundry STL this winter, finished raising a growth capital round of $150 million. Puttshack said, “The new funding will support Puttshack’s rapid growth strategy in the United States, bringing its cutting-edge and high-energy experience to more cities across the nation.” The new mini-golf venue will […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
unewsonline.com

Taste of Saint Louis 2022

Eat. Drink. Taste. That is the slogan of the “Taste of Saint Louis” festival, and it is an appropriate way of describing the experience. The annual “Taste of Saint Louis” festival took place at Ballpark Village over the weekend of Sept. 23-25, 2022. Filled with booths from local restaurants, this event provides attendees with the opportunity to discover the diverse cuisines that the city has to offer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports#Louis#Cardinals#Special Education#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox
thekirkwoodcall.com

What your St. Louis high school says about you

If you live in St. Louis, you know the judgment you’ll face for this simple question. What high school did you attend? No one anywhere else can truly understand the effect your answer will have on how others view you. You are automatically seen as snobby basic rich or anything else. Here are a couple examples of what your St. Louis high school says about you.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

WHS principal to retire

Washington High School Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum is retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year, after 25 years with the district. “I have been afforded a fantastic career and a fantastic community and school,” McCallum said. “It has been a really positive experience and so I wish the district and the high school nothing but the best. Those teachers are amazing, the students are great and the families are wonderful.”
WASHINGTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
KMOV

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed our way!

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to the St. Louis area!. From Oct. 13 to Oct. 16 the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels will spend time in both Missouri and Illinois. On Thursday, the Wienermobile will be in the Metro East. It will start the day...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Rosati-Kain alumnae proposing plan to keep school open

ST. LOUIS — Thousands of girls have been built up by Rosati-Kain and now the same women are fighting to prevent it from shutting down. "How much of an impact would it be? It would not be dropping a pebble, it is like a dropping a boulder and the chasm is vast if that happens," alumna Jeane Mitchell-Carr said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Hawaiian Bros readies to open

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

FOX 2

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy