Dan McLaughlin charity golf tournament celebrates 20 years

ST. LOUIS — Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin has provided the soundtrack to games for 25 years.

That includes the 2022 season, one of the more thrilling Cardinals seasons in recent memory.

McLaughlin had a first-hand look at some historical baseball moments during the Cardinals’ summer surge to the division title. Among them was Albert Pujols’ pursuit of 700 home runs, and Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright’s batterymate milestone.

On Monday, however, Danny Mac helped deliver for a local charity for the 20th year. The Dan McLaughlin Golf Tournament benefits the Special Education foundation, which helps kids with disabilities achieve success inside and outside the classroom. Over the past 20 years, the tournament has helped raise nearly $5 million dollars for the charity.

