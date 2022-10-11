Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Is Portland Really Haunted? Locals Believe So
Portland was recently featured in a Travel & Leisure Magazine article about the most haunted cities in the United States, at number five. So, what's so scary about Portland?. The answer is underground! It is a network of so-called "Shanghai Tunnels". These underground passageways were used to move cargo from ships in port to businesses located downtown. There are also documented stories of more sinister events down there: murder, kidnapping, illicit drugs, and opium dens.
Where Ya Gonna Book? Vacasa and Sony Pictures Open a Ghostbusters Firehouse in Portland for the Stay of an Afterlife-Time
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Vacasa (Nasdaq: VCSA), North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, is offering the getaway of an afterlife-time at a Ghostbusters Firehouse in Portland, Oregon, in collaboration with Sony Pictures. One group of up to five lucky guests will have the opportunity to experience a three-night stay, Oct. 28-31, 2022, in an immersive recreation of where the Ghostbusters first studied and contained the spooky specters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005332/en/ Exterior of a Ghostbusters Firehouse in Portland, managed by Vacasa (Photo: Business Wire)
Channel 6000
To rain, or not to rain? That is the question
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s rare to have a conversation in October that doesn’t include rain. Let’s have a conversation about THAT!. We are 35% through the month of October and we have only had a trace of rain. That’s not a great sign. This is the time of the year when the faucet turns on and the water starts to flow. It doesn’t always work out that way, but more often than not, we are bringing in at least SOME rain.
WWEEK
Downtown Is Coming Back, Along With What Was Always Its Most Beloved Feature: Restaurants
Some say it’s scary. Others call it disgusting. Many, though, have agreed on one term to describe downtown Portland: dead. The past two years have taken a toll on our central city, to be sure. But a lot has changed since 2020, when empty offices, theaters and hotels turned that area into a ghost town. Downtown is coming back, along with what was always its most beloved feature: dining. You can hardly stroll a few blocks without running into a restaurant that’s opened within the past year filled with people drawn by either good word of mouth, Instagram or both. In fact, some spots are teeming with new life: Southwest 12th Avenue and the Portland State University campus are hot spots right now, and you may have had no idea if you’ve steered clear of these neighborhoods.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Micronation’ surrounded by Nevada, founded in Portland in 1970s, attracts tourists and laughs
The military dictatorship started right here in Portland. Kevin Baugh and James Spielman were teenagers at the time, about to be freshmen at Reynolds High.
Local chef brings French cuisine to downtown Portland
Paris has come to Portland with the opening of a new restaurant downtown.
opb.org
With 80-degree days and little rain, is relief in sight for record warm October weather in Oregon?
Your browser does not support the audio element. Over the weekend, temperatures climbed to the mid-80s in Portland, breaking decades-old records, according to the National Weather Service. The agency also said that high temperatures for this time of year are typically in the 60s for the region. A cold, dry front will bring a short-lived reprieve from the heat on Tuesday before temperatures rise once more later in the week. Smoke from nearby wildfires has also prompted the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to issue an air advisory alert in effect through Friday. Joining us to discuss the record warm start to autumn is Colby Neuman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Portland.
cascadebusnews.com
Portland-based Hacker Opens Office in Bend
Hacker has announced the opening of their new office in Bend. The Bend office will complement the firm’s Portland office and help to support the studio’s increasing presence in central Oregon. Recent work in the area includes: The Grove, a new development in Bend including the recently completed Grove Market Hall and Assembly workspaces, and the soon to be completed Arête condominiums; the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Central Oregon, a new home for community gathering for spiritual growth and fellowship; and the Lodge at Black Butte Ranch, an amenity building designed to capture the spirit and beauty of the Ranch through connections to the surrounding high desert and mountain landscape.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Red Cross: More people are now eligible to give blood
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The U.S Food and Drug Administration updated its blood donor eligibility, allowing people who spent time in the U.K. Ireland and France between 1980 and 2001 to donate blood and platelets. The American Red Cross began accepting donations from those individuals on October 3. People who...
thatoregonlife.com
An Exciting Giant Pumpkin Race Across an Oregon Lake Is Happening in October
Have you ever seen a giant pumpkin and thought to yourself, that thing’s so big I could just climb inside it? As it turns out people have been coming to Oregon since 2004 to climb inside gigantic pumpkins each October and paddle them in a one-of-a-kind race across a lake. The West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta is one fall event you don’t want to miss this year in Oregon!
Readers respond: Car-unfriendly Portland
A letter writer recently expressed dismay over difficulty in traveling to downtown Portland by car, (“Readers respond: Portland makes supporting downtown difficult,” Sept. 19) Despite this writer being a reasonable voice for many who expect such travel to be timely, convenient and safe, a subsequent writer suggested she just catch a bus or suffer the worry that comes with parking a car downtown. (“Readers respond: Car-unfriendly Portland is a good thing,” Sept. 28)
Docs: MultCo gear in homeless camps swept by city
In a lawsuit claiming the City of Portland isn't complying with federal disability rights laws, the lawyer behind the suit now says Multnomah County is paying millions of dollars for the camping supplies covering some sidewalks only for the city to sweep them away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
Truck driver from Oregon injured in North Carolina truck stop shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alina Prystupa is in disbelief over what happened to a beloved family member. "That's the last thing I would think would happen to him," she said from outside her Portland area home. "He was just there at the wrong place at the wrong time." Alina is...
Phys.org
Climate models accurately simulate Pacific Northwest weather patterns, study finds
Climate models are powerful tools that scientists use to study how the climate system works now and how it will change in the future under different scenarios of global warming. When models are updated with new scientific information, they must be evaluated to see how well they represent different climate features, including weather patterns found in particular geographical regions.
oregonmusicnews.com
Scorpions at the Moda Center on 10/09/22 // PHOTOS and REVIEW
Scorpions put on a great rock n' roll show last night. Amazingly, the Scorpions first album came out in 1972 and the band still remains a huge draw by fans and is still a force in concert. The band is currently touring in support of their newest and 19th release, Rock Believer. The show would numerous new songs live including "Gas In the Tank", "Rock Believer" and "Peacemaker". The Scorpions have been a positive voice in world politics with songs like "Wind of Change" and with this recent tour doctored some of the song's lyrics to pay respects to Ukraine. The Scorpions remain one of classic rock's most respected and favorite bands by rock fans. With fan favorite songs like "Big City Nights", "No One Like You" and their classic "Rock You Like A Hurricane", this is a band that still brings it live. Big staging, big sound and still a badass rock band live.
Drivers should prepare for traffic delays in downtown Portland due to Biden visit
In preparation for President Biden's visit to Portland on Friday, Portland police are warning people about the potential traffic impacts in the downtown area.
WWEEK
Opa! Greek Festival Dances Again in Northeast Portland After Two Years Away
For the first time in two years, there was dancing in the streets outside Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. The Portland Greek Festival returned Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 following a pandemic hiatus, bringing back all of its traditions, including a food lineup of baklava, gyros, souvlaki and the always popular spit-roasted lamb.
Real estate viewers discover body on vacant Camas property
Police in Camas, Wash. are investigating a suspicious death that was reported on Sunday, Oct. 9 when a deceased woman was found at a vacant property with an apparent gunshot wound. The incident was reported by several people who were viewing the property along with a real estate agent.
Brrrring it on: Winter forecast conference set for Oct. 22.
The 30th annual event hosted by the President Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society will be held at OMSI.Anyone wondering what winter will bring should attend the 30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast Conference started at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at OMSI. Presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, the event It is free and open to the public. It brings forecasters from throughout the Pacific Northwest together to predict the upcoming winter. Returning ones review their previous forecasts, sometimes to their chagrin. This is expected to be a rare third consecutive La Nina...
Comments / 1