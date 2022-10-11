Read full article on original website
985theriver.com
Early voting is underway in Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – You can now cast a ballot for this year’s midterm election as the early voting period is underway in Indiana. The early voting period will run until November 7th which is the day before Election Day. Locally, Vigo County has about 70,000 registered...
985theriver.com
Crews put out a structure fire in Clay County
CARBON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews worked to put out a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Locust Street Tuesday morning. The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and Clay County Dispatch said it was cleared up by 11 a.m. Dispatch also said the home was not a...
985theriver.com
Dancing with the TH Stars raises $300K for a good cause
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Roughly $300,000 was raised for this year’s Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars event. WTWO/WAWV’s Julie Henricks emceed Friday’s event, which featured dancing by another WTWO/WAWV familiar face in Shelby Reilly. Reilly and other dancers were asked to raise funds for...
