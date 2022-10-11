ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Meghan McCain lashes out at 'idiots' in the GOP for backing Kanye West despite the rapper's antisemitic comments

By Cheryl Teh
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Meghan McCain (right) lashed out at the House Judiciary GOP, calling them "idiots" for lauding rapper Kanye West. Edward Berthelot/GC Images via Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
  • Meghan McCain slammed the GOP for backing Kanye West after his antisemitic comments.
  • She called the House Judiciary GOP "idiots" after they left up a tweet lauding West.
  • West was locked out of Twitter after posting that he was "going death con 3" on Jewish people.

Meghan McCain, a TV personality and daughter of late Arizona Sen. John McCain, has slammed Republicans for continuing to back Kanye West despite the antisemitic rant the rapper unleashed on Twitter over the weekend.

West went on a tear over Twitter on Saturday after his Instagram account was placed under restrictions following an antisemitic post he made that involved a fellow rapper, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

West then switched to posting from his Twitter account that day, writing that he was "going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." While it is unclear what West meant, it could have been a reference to DEFCON 3, which is a military term for its state of readiness against external threats.

The tweet was removed from the platform, and West was locked out of his Twitter account on Sunday.

On Sunday, McCain responded to an October 6 tweet from the House Judiciary GOP's Twitter account that appeared to equate former President Donald Trump with West and billionaire Elon Musk.

"Take this down now. Idiots," wrote McCain in her reply to the post, which came after West was seen wearing a shirt with the slogan "White Lives Matter" at a fashion show. The same week, West told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he had worn the shirt because of "a connection with God, and just brilliance."

As of press time, the House Judiciary GOP's tweet remains up.

McCain also hit out at West in an Instagram post, calling his antisemitic language a "cancer" that is "everywhere."

"I have zero tolerance for this shit. Zero. This is poison and yet another example why this man and his behavior are trash," she wrote.

McCain also rebuked conservatives who claim to despise celebrities but then get "excited like a teenage girl at a Harry Styles concert" each time a star gives "our side" attention.

"It is pathetic, we are supposed to be anti-celebrity and for the average working men and women — but I guess that went out the window years ago," she wrote.

"This man is no icon, he has no wisdom I care to hear," McCain added, referring to West.

Representatives for West and Jordan did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

McCarthy told 2 officers in private meeting that Trump had no idea his supporters were attacking Capitol on January 6, newly obtained audio shows

CNN — During a private meeting last summer, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told two police officers who defended the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, and the mother of a third who died after the riot, that former President Donald Trump had no idea his supporters were carrying out the attack, according to newly obtained audio of the conversation.
Business Insider

Business Insider

