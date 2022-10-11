Binghamton, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- After two years of cold leads and dead ends the family of the late Richard Seeley is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of anyone involved in his murder. Seeley, who was 43 at the time of his death, died sometime in early August of 2020 in his home on Templar Road in the Town of Orange in a manner deemed by the medical examiner to be homicide.

WATKINS GLEN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO