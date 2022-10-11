Binghamton, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Binghamton.
The Johnson City Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Seton Catholic Central High School on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00.
Johnson City Senior High School
Seton Catholic Central High School
October 11, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Chenango Valley Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Chenango Forks High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
Chenango Valley Senior High School
Chenango Forks High School
October 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Johnson City Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Seton Catholic Central High School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00.
Johnson City Senior High School
Seton Catholic Central High School
October 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
