Binghamton, NY

Binghamton, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Binghamton.

The Johnson City Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Seton Catholic Central High School on October 11, 2022, 14:00:00.

Johnson City Senior High School
Seton Catholic Central High School
October 11, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Chenango Valley Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Chenango Forks High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Chenango Valley Senior High School
Chenango Forks High School
October 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Johnson City Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Seton Catholic Central High School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00.

Johnson City Senior High School
Seton Catholic Central High School
October 11, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: October 10, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, a group of businessmen in Binghamton and Johnson City announced today that they have formed a development company, and purchased Taughannock Falls near Ithaca. Binghamton residents will have an opportunity to see themselves at the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira native competes on HBO Max “The Hype” Season 2

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira native Brittney Brooks, also known as “Knoxx”, is representing her hometown on HBO Max’s “The Hype”. Knoxx started her college career at Alfred State College for basketball, breaking a scoring record, and was offered a scholarship at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut. However, her journey did not stop there. […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

House Fire in Elmira this Morning

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY)-- A fire broke out around 7:15 this morning at 709 West Water Street in Elmira. Crews arrived on scene at approximately 7:25 to put out the flames. Minor damage occurred inside the house specifically in the kitchen. The outside of the home suffered little to no damage.
ELMIRA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 26, 2022 through Oct. 02, 2022 there were 85 calls for service, they responded to one motor vehicle accident, and 12 traffic tickets were issued. In the month of September, the Owego Police Department K-9 Unit assisted Owego Police...
OWEGO, NY
NewsChannel 36

Reward Offered in Richard Seeley Murder Case

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- After two years of cold leads and dead ends the family of the late Richard Seeley is offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of anyone involved in his murder. Seeley, who was 43 at the time of his death, died sometime in early August of 2020 in his home on Templar Road in the Town of Orange in a manner deemed by the medical examiner to be homicide.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
WKTV

Petit Larceny arrest in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested homeless, Jesse Sklenarik, 31, of Oneonta for the misdemeanor of Attempted Petit Larceny on Friday, Oct. 7. When troopers arrived on scene at Certified Auto in the town of Oneonta, an employee was found holding down Sklenarik after the employee observed Sklenarik allegedly attempting to cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle on their property.
ONEONTA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City Man Arrested in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Johnson City man is accused stealing from a Tioga County business. Nicholas P. Skiba, 42, is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of property from a Newark Valley business. Skiba was arrested on October 6th and charged with one count of Grand...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
High School Soccer PRO

