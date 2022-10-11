ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Thousands donated to GoFundMe for legendary sportscaster Art Hains

By Parker Padgett
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BB4Ab_0iTyOmSC00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A GoFundMe for local sportscaster Art Hains has raised tens of thousands of dollars in less than three days.

A family member tells KOLR10 Art Hains will be transported to a facility in Nebraska that specializes in West Nile Virus rehab and recovery

Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network host Art Hains hospitalized

“He’s made some improvement. You know, he got the use of his hands a little bit to squeeze things. He’s on the lowest setting on the ventilator now, doing a lot of breathing on his own during the day.” Chris Hains, Art’s son said.

He says Art is working past West Nile Virus.

Many are helping however they can in his journey back to the broadcasting booth.

So far, a GoFundMe has raised tens of thousands of dollars in less than three days.

Chris Hains says the support reminds him of a famous movie scene.

“When I saw the GoFundMe, I was like, ‘You’re kind of like George Bailey from It’s a Wonderful Life and everybody’s just coming to the table to support you, and it just shows you the impact he’s had.”

Indigenous leaders ask Kansas City Chiefs to change name, imagery

People who know Art or listen to him on the radio say the support isn’t surprising at all.

“I think we’ve just started to see the tip of the iceberg, really. I think as people become aware that this is available for him, there’ll be donations that are far and wide throughout the entire Midwest.” Dennis Heim, Art’s football broadcasting partner said.

“I’ve just been blown away by how supportive everyone has been about this, especially Chiefs fans who have reached out to me. They really are rooting for art. They want the best for him. They think a lot of him.” Chiefs Digest writer Matt Derrick said. “I think it speaks volumes about what kind of a person art is and the impact that he’s made on people.”

“Every time you think about the news broadcast this year, you wait to listen to Art, you know, post and pre, and yeah, we’ll miss that. I hope he gets back next year.” Brad Youngs, a member of the Wolf Den said, a group that supports Kansas City Chiefs football said.

It’s an effort that doesn’t go unnoticed in the Hains household.

“My mom even said this is really restoring her faith in humanity. It’s just everybody’s love and it just shows the impact that he’s personally had on so many people.” Chris Hains said. “I know in the future we’re going to probably take a lot of pressure off my mom and my dad going through that.”

READ NEXT: Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M

Chris Hain says the next step is for Art to stay at a facility in Nebraska that specializes in recovery and rehab regarding West Nile Virus. He says that process could take months.

Rob Fulp, who started the GoFundMe spoke to KOLR10 on the phone and says the reason he started the fundraiser was that it was the right thing to do.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ksgf.com

Donations Pouring In For Art Hains

(KTTS News) — A GoFundMe account set up for local sports broadcaster Art Hains has raised thousands of dollars so far. Hains, who’s the voice of the Missouri State Bears, is battling complications of the West Nile Virus. A family member says Hains was transferred to a facility...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

This year’s changes to “Thriller on C-Street”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 13th Annual Thriller on C-Street will be making a few changes for those who wish to see the zombie-filled performance. This year’s event will be held on Commercial Street on Saturday, October 15, however, instead of an afternoon performance, there will be four performances of the routine at four different locations […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

SoundCheck: A heavy metal band from Springfield, Missouri pours their energy into the studio

For October’s SoundCheck, we’re bringing you a fun and spooky treat in the form of Transylvania. This heavy metal band features Trent Wilson, Chris Blades, James Craven, Mike Rumsey, Reed Herron, and Ran Cummings, the band’s vocalist who also works at KSMU. KSMU’s Jess Balisle sat down with Trent for a talk about the recording process for the band’s new upcoming record and Ran provided commentary later, which has been mixed into the interview.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Society
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Nebraska State
missouribusinessalert.com

Cheers to these beers: Missouri breweries medal at Great American Beer Festival

Three Missouri breweries returned victorious from The Great American Beer Festival, an annual brewing industry event that concluded Saturday in Denver. BKS Artisan Ales and City Barrel Brewing, both of Kansas City, and River Bluff Brewing, based in St. Joseph, each earned medals in one of the event's 98 competitive categories.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time

Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Alzheimer’s Association discusses recent Silver Alerts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said so far this year, more than 100 Silver Alerts have been sent out statewide. A few of those alerts have recently been issued here in the Ozarks. A Silver Alert is issued when adults, especially those who are older and suffer from dementia, are […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Gofundme#Charity#Kolr10 Art Hains
inkansascity.com

The Rachael Ray Show Features Kansas City Nonprofit Youth Program

Since 2010, over 150 14- to 16-year-old boys have participated in BoysGrow. The Kansas City nonprofit enlists local youth in a two-year paid internship in which the boys work together and develop core vocational skills on a ten-acre farm 25 minutes from downtown Kansas City. On Wednesday, October 12, at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Racing community says goodbye to local legend Dale Roper

Dale Roper owned a school bus that delivered kids to Fair Grove High School. Sometimes he filled in as a driver. That was more than 50 years ago and Rick Sharp, one of the students catching a ride, remembers it well. It was cool being chauffeured by a local legend...
FAIR GROVE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
KOLR10 News

Bass Pro hosts holiday hiring event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – For many across the Ozarks, the holiday season can bring struggles to the family’s pockets. Dealing with the rise of inflation can add to the headache of trying to make ends meet. Finding seasonal jobs could help remove some of that stress from families’ shoulders. In preparation for the upcoming holiday shopping […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Where to go trunk-or-treating in Springfield this Halloween

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With the holiday quickly approaching, parents may be wondering where to take their kids trick-or-treating in the Springfield area. Several businesses and organizations throughout the Springfield community have put together trunk-or-treat and trick-or-treat events for families. Here’s a list of where to go trick-or-treating this Halloween in Springfield: Springfield Botanical Garden’s Halloween […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

How RSV cases are impacting local families

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Area pediatricians are warning parents of young children to be prepared as RSV cases start to rise. Respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, is especially dangerous to infants. For some, it can put them in the hospital for days. Parent Mariah Mills said her family recently experienced just that.  “Their lungs […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KCTV 5

Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
SHAWNEE, KS
KYTV

Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While it may be fall, it won’t take long for winter to arrive across the Ozarks. With many wondering how the upcoming winter will unfold, many have started to crack open persimmon seeds and search for wooly worms for any possible signs about the upcoming winter season. Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says that while this is quite a folklore tradition for the Ozarks, other uses for the persimmon seeds can go back to the 1800s.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KCTV 5

Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy