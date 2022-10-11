High school roundup for Oct. 10, 2022: Peters Township tops Mt. Lebanon in girls soccer showdown

Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 12, 2022: Thomas Jefferson takes control of section with win over EF
Emma Martinis had a pair of goals and Natalie Lamenza also scored to lead Thomas Jefferson to a 3-1 victory over Elizabeth Forward in a battle of the top two teams in Section 2-3A girls soccer Wednesday night. The Jaguars (13-2, 11-1) can clinch first place with victories over Uniontown...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 7
Plum (3-4, 1-2) at Penn-Trafford (4-3, 1-2) Plum dropped its third straight game, falling 20-6 at South Fayette. The Mustangs scored first on a short touchdown pass from Sean Franzi to Jerome Brazell but gave up 20 unanswered points. Eryck Moore has been a key running back for the Mustangs with more than 800 yards and nine touchdowns. … Penn-Trafford fell a game below .500 in the all-time series against rival Gateway as the Gators won 21-10. Carmen Metcalf caught an 11-yard scoring pass from Conlan Green in the fourth quarter, but by then it was too late for a comeback. Logan Swartz kicked a 25-yard field goal in the loss, the Warriors’ second in three weeks. Greene threw for 176 yards and a touchdown but had an interception returned 60 yards by Remy Bose for a TD.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deer Lakes on verge of clinching playoff spot, but dangerous East Allegheny stands in the way
After narrowly missing out on a WPIAL playoff spot last season, Deer Lakes is on the brink of securing a postseason berth this time around. The Lancers (4-3, 2-0) have won three in a row and can clinch with a win over East Allegheny on Friday and a loss by either Valley or Knoch.
Hempfield cross country program is a family affair
When the Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association cross country meet is run Wednesday, it will be a family affair for the Hempfield program. Actually, it’s a family affair every time for the Spartans. That’s because there are six sets of brothers and sisters on the squad. There are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant girls soccer stays unbeaten, tops Southmoreland
Usually this late in the girls soccer regular season, section games are precious and carry heavy meaning in the standings. Unbeaten Mt. Pleasant already had secured its first section title since 2016 and a WPIAL playoff spot by the time it hosted rival Southmoreland on Wednesday night. But the No....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin boys soccer team beats Mt. Lebanon on penalty kick
Shutouts are nice. But Norwin will take wins any way it can get them. Whatever keeps the streak hot. Alex Brown scored on a penalty kick with 1 minute, 34 seconds to play in overtime as the fifth-ranked Knights ran their winning streak to 11 with a 2-1 victory over visiting Mt. Lebanon on Tuesday night.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 7
He rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown in a loss to Seneca Valley. He’s rushed for 636 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. He also has caught 10 passes for 166 yards. The sophomore has completed 29 of 81 passes for 393 yards and four touchdowns. He also has rushed for 296 yards and one score.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Traditions celebrated during Fort Ligonier Days festival
“Honoring Historical Traditions” is the theme of this year’s three-day Fort Ligonier Days festival, which will kick off Friday with more than 300 food and crafter booths, live musical entertainment and tours of Ligonier’s reconstructed 18th-century fort. Food, crafts and wine-tasting will be available from 9 a.m....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Balloon Rosary makes annual flight above Bethel Park school
A longtime tradition continued this year at Ave Maria Academy’s Bethel Park campus, albeit with a slight change of venue. To help celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary each year, the campus — formerly St. Thomas More School, before its merger with St. Bernard in Mt. Lebanon to create Ave Maria — celebrates morning Mass outdoors with a series of balloons shaped like a Rosary floating nearby.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Title Games Not on Television for 2022
WPIAL football title games are not on television for the 2022 season, marking the first time in over three decade that there is no broadcast. KDKA-TV’s contract with the WPIAL ended last year and the station decided to not renew the contract. They chose to do this because the costs for the broadcast were too high and the sponsors for high school football don’t cover the expenses. KDKA-TV also paid a fee to the WPIAL for the broadcasting rights.
School spirit flourishes at Plum Homecoming event
Plum residents know how to fill a high school parking lot. Nearly 1,000 members of the community arrived on Oct. 6 to show their support for the Mustangs football team and several other school groups. The occasion was a Homecoming extravaganza featuring food trucks, performances and a massive bonfire to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Oktoberfests, Rosary rallies, burger bash, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
wtae.com
Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Freeport’s Olivia Giancola
The Freeport girls soccer program has made a huge splash and is one of the teams to beat this season in the WPIAL in Class 2A, building an impressive record of 9-0. Contributing to the success, among 14 seniors, is standout Olivia Giancola. “I’m confident that we will do very...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Polish immigrants built St. Ladislaus Church
The latest round of church closings within the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh includes the iconic St. Ladislaus Church in the Natrona neighborhood of Harrison. The final Mass was celebrated Thursday. But a group has emerged wanting the diocese to keep the building and have it declared a holy shrine by...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 13, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Halloween event to benefit Animal Protectors. Animal Protectors of Allegheny...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt, senior Jamarius Burton confront adversity with new faces, injection of confidence
Anyone with a TV or access to the internet knows the state of Pitt basketball. Over the past six seasons, the Panthers lacked scoring, quality depth, proper locker-room chemistry and, in the end, enough victories to uphold the tradition of winning created at the turn of the century by Ben Howland and maintained by Jamie Dixon.
Thomas Jefferson High School football player recognized for saving teammate’s life
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Thomas Jefferson High School football player was recognized Monday night for his heroic actions off the field. Brian Verbanick is a junior at the school, and is also a junior firefighter. On Monday, he received a proclamation from Jefferson Hills Borough officials. Over the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Appalachian Teaching Project students seek input from Connellsville residents
Across the Appalachian region, more than 2,000 students from more than 20 universities take part annually in the Appalachian Teaching Project, an applied research and training program that helps support economic development in Appalachia’s communities. On Oct. 14, a group of students from the University of Pittsburgh want to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Short hikes offer the best views in peak Western Pennsylvania fall foliage season
The brightly colored leaves and earthy scent of autumn might best be taken in with your feet tucked inside a sturdy pair of shoes. Westmoreland County and the Laurel Highlands have plenty of spots for hiking amid tall deciduous trees with sun-dappled gold, orange and red leaves. But it can...
