ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
NJ.com

Hasbrouck Heights over Wood-Ridge - Girls soccer recap

Five different players scored for Hasbrouck Heights, as the Aviators rolled to a 5-1 victory over rival Wood-Ridge in Hasbrouck Heights. Sophia Lara and Jenna O’Malley scored to give the 11-4 Aviators a 2-0 lead at the half. Second half scores from Ella Reyngoudt, Lexi Samperi, and Elina Gjeli busted the contest open.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wood-ridge, NJ
Rutherford, NJ
Sports
City
Rutherford, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen over Spotswood - Boys soccer recap

Isaac Taegar scored twice, helping propel Metuchen to a 4-1 victory over Spotswood in Metuchen on Wednesday night. Henry Busch and Antoni Zanieki also scored for the Bulldogs, who are now 8-5 on the season. Kieran Barlow scored off a feed from Alex Lagowski for Spotswood, which fell to 7-6-1.
METUCHEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Bull Arena
NJ.com

Stuart Day over Hun - Field hockey recap

Despite being outshot by a triple margin, Stuart Day went on the road and notched a 1-0 victory over Hun in Princeton. Stuart Day only took five shots on the day, but one of them was Emily Ix’s finish off an assist by Lily Harlan. Emily Harlan made 14 saves to preserve the shutout for the Tartans.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Somerville over Mount St. Mary - Field hockey recap

Emilia Napolitano starred for Mount St. Mary with three goals in its 5-1 win over Somerville in Watchung. Olivia Castucci added one goal and two assists for Mount St. Mary, which led 4-0 at halftime. Dena Mistichelli had one goal in the victory. Rachel Geller scored for Somerville. The N.J....
SOMERVILLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Devils season opener: New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers | Everything you need for first game of 2022-23 NHL season

For the first time since April, the New Jersey Devils are playing a regular season game. On Thursday night, New Jersey will face the Philadelphia Flyers in a regular season game at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Coach Lindy Ruff and general manager Tom Fitzgerald were busy this offseason –– acquiring gritty veterans Ondrej Palat, Erik Haula, backup goalie Vitek Vanecek and improving the defense with John Marino, Brendan Smith and No. 2 pick Simon Nemec –– but Thursday’s game is the first chance to show that they’ve changed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Wayne Hills wins the Passaic County Championship (PHOTOS)

It was a clean sweep for Jacqueline Bernardo in all events as she led Wayne Hills to a victory at the Passaic County Championships on Wednesday afternoon at West Milford. Wayne Hills finished with a team score of 102.325 and finished well ahead of the competition. West Milford was second at 89.725 while Passaic Valley rounded out the top three with a score of 87.525.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

LOSS OF A LEGEND

It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Recruits, local coaches react to Rutgers firing Sean Gleeson, promoting Nunzio Campanile

Three days removed from what Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hopes will serve as a kickstart to his offense when he moved tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile to interim offensive coordinator, special assistant Joe Susan to interim tight ends coach — which he coached previously — and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson out the door, fans are still adjusting to the moves.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy