Ocean’s Feniger, Jackson’s Spalthoff score hat tricks in tie - Girls soccer recap
Ocean Township’s Natalie Feniger and Jackson Liberty’s Delaney Spalthoff each recorded hat tricks, all part of a wild, 5-5 tie between the two teams in Jackson. Chelsea Lavezzo scored 7-5-2 Jackson Liberty’s other two goals, all five of which came in the second half. Jailyn Wells and...
NJTAC Tournament boys soccer roundup for Oct. 12: Passaic Tech wins
Christian Adame scored twice, helping Passaic Tech roll to a 4-0 victory over Morris Tech in NJTAC Tournament action in Wayne. Lucas Duchi and Javier Diaz also scored for the Bulldogs, who are now 7-5-1 on the season. Morris tech fell to 3-7 with the defeat. The N.J. High School...
Hasbrouck Heights over Wood-Ridge - Girls soccer recap
Five different players scored for Hasbrouck Heights, as the Aviators rolled to a 5-1 victory over rival Wood-Ridge in Hasbrouck Heights. Sophia Lara and Jenna O’Malley scored to give the 11-4 Aviators a 2-0 lead at the half. Second half scores from Ella Reyngoudt, Lexi Samperi, and Elina Gjeli busted the contest open.
Essex County Tournament girls soccer roundup for first round games, Oct. 12
Olivia Gist made eight saves as 12th-seeded Glen Ridge defeated fifth-seeded West Essex, 1-0, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament in North Caldwell.
Jackson Memorial over Point Pleasant Beach - Boys soccer recap
Tyler Korinchak and Tommy McChesney each scored, helping lift Jackson Memorial to a 2-1 victory over Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant. Christopher Schoener made five saves for the Jaguars, who are back at .500 with 7-7-2 on the season. Cody Monticello scored the lone goal for Point Pleasant Beach,...
Saddle River Day over Midland Park - Girls soccer recap
Cayla Sul paced Saddle River Day with two goals in its 3-0 win over Midland Park in Midland Park. Julia Pope added one goal for Saddle River Day, which scored two goals in the second half. Olivia DiDomizio dished out two assists in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports...
Union County Tournament girls soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 12
Olivia Russomanno starred for third-seeded Cranford with two goals in its 3-0 win over sixth-seeded New Providence in the quarterfinals of the Union County Tournament in Cranford. Shea Matheson added one goal in the victory and Tori Aslin made five saves. Aileen McGovern, Lily Young and Faith Kelly all had...
Metuchen over Spotswood - Boys soccer recap
Isaac Taegar scored twice, helping propel Metuchen to a 4-1 victory over Spotswood in Metuchen on Wednesday night. Henry Busch and Antoni Zanieki also scored for the Bulldogs, who are now 8-5 on the season. Kieran Barlow scored off a feed from Alex Lagowski for Spotswood, which fell to 7-6-1.
Somerset County Tournament boys soccer roundup for second round games, Oct. 12
Lucas Marchese scored a goal in the first half to lead sixth-seeded Somerville to a 1-0 win over 11th-seeded Franklin in the second round of the Somerset County Tournament in Somerville. Daniel Flores had the assist on Marchese’s goal for Somerville (11-3), which earned a spot in Saturday’s quarterfinals where...
Stuart Day over Hun - Field hockey recap
Despite being outshot by a triple margin, Stuart Day went on the road and notched a 1-0 victory over Hun in Princeton. Stuart Day only took five shots on the day, but one of them was Emily Ix’s finish off an assist by Lily Harlan. Emily Harlan made 14 saves to preserve the shutout for the Tartans.
Somerville over Mount St. Mary - Field hockey recap
Emilia Napolitano starred for Mount St. Mary with three goals in its 5-1 win over Somerville in Watchung. Olivia Castucci added one goal and two assists for Mount St. Mary, which led 4-0 at halftime. Dena Mistichelli had one goal in the victory. Rachel Geller scored for Somerville. The N.J....
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
Devils season opener: New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers | Everything you need for first game of 2022-23 NHL season
For the first time since April, the New Jersey Devils are playing a regular season game. On Thursday night, New Jersey will face the Philadelphia Flyers in a regular season game at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Coach Lindy Ruff and general manager Tom Fitzgerald were busy this offseason –– acquiring gritty veterans Ondrej Palat, Erik Haula, backup goalie Vitek Vanecek and improving the defense with John Marino, Brendan Smith and No. 2 pick Simon Nemec –– but Thursday’s game is the first chance to show that they’ve changed.
How Yankees’ Nestor Cortes transformed from struggling no-name to nasty (and beloved) star
NEW YORK — Catcher Kyle Higashioka often roams the Yankees clubhouse before games wearing a T-shirt picturing Aaron Judge as a little leaguer. Reliever Domingo German’s locker room attire usually includes a sleeveless hoodie that’s up. Starting pitcher Nestor Cortes mostly opts for the tee that many...
Wayne Hills wins the Passaic County Championship (PHOTOS)
It was a clean sweep for Jacqueline Bernardo in all events as she led Wayne Hills to a victory at the Passaic County Championships on Wednesday afternoon at West Milford. Wayne Hills finished with a team score of 102.325 and finished well ahead of the competition. West Milford was second at 89.725 while Passaic Valley rounded out the top three with a score of 87.525.
Keyport High School football player hospitalized with severe spinal injury
A Keyport High School football player remains hospitalized for a severe neck and spinal injury sustained during last weekend’s game.
East Rutherford Restaurant Cooks Victory Dinner For New York Yankees
The New York Yankees got a taste of Bergen County. The staff at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant in East Rutherford served the team dinner after its 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians in Game One of the American League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The menu included a list of...
It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
Recruits, local coaches react to Rutgers firing Sean Gleeson, promoting Nunzio Campanile
Three days removed from what Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hopes will serve as a kickstart to his offense when he moved tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile to interim offensive coordinator, special assistant Joe Susan to interim tight ends coach — which he coached previously — and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson out the door, fans are still adjusting to the moves.
How Yankees’ speedster Tim Locastro spends hours daily preparing for chance to impact
NEW YORK — There’s homework every day and every night for the last man on the Yankees’ Division Series roster, the one position player who probably won’t get an at-bat or play the field unless one of the games in this best of five gets crazy.
