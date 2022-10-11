ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Lompoc Record

Mark your calendar for the 16th Annual Chumash Culture Day on October 15

Get immersed in California-style Native American singing, dancing, food and games at the 16th annual Chumash Culture Day planned for Saturday, October 15. The events will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. at Elders Park, located behind the Tribal Hall, on the Santa Ynez Indian Reservation at 100 Via Juana Lane.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Maria Fairpark hosts inaugural Tamale Festival

Hundreds turned out for the inaugural Tamale Festival held Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Patrons were treated to various tamale vendors and musical performances for a day of food and fun at the fairgrounds in the heart of Santa Maria. A tamal is a traditional dish made of masa,...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Lompoc, CA
Lompoc Record

Elks' Haunted Hills offers fright and fun

A good scare for a good cause. That's one way to describe the frightful drive-thru experience at Haunted Hills, as it's back just in time for this spooky season. This popular event will be terrifying people through Oct. 29 at the Elks Events Center located at 4040 Highway 101 in Santa Maria.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Lompoc Record

Central Coast AirFest to fill the skies, and tarmac at Santa Maria Airport this weekend

Central Coast AirFest will roar back from its pandemic-induced hiatus Saturday and Sunday as aircraft take to the sky and tarmac at the Santa Maria Airport. The event will include static displays, aerial performances, food and family fun as well as ample opportunities to walk through aircraft, talk to pilots and learn from military veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Reggae on the Mountain Is Coming to Santa Barbara County’s Live Oak Campground

There’s a ripple of reggae that runs through Southern California culture, a feel-good jam soundtrack to backyard pool parties, chill sessions at the beach, and vibing under the stars on warm nights. This year Santa Barbara welcomes the Reggae on the Mountain music festival to its lineup of fall events — three days of roots reggae, art, food, drink, and holistic wellness are taking over the Live Oak Campground November 18-20. Come for a day and bask in the positivity of the reggae family, or come for the weekend, and connect with nature by camping (or glamping). Whatever your pleasure, it’s time to feel IRIE!
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
#Art Gallery#Public Art#Art Show#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#The Grossman Gallery#The Lompoc Public Library
Santa Barbara Independent

Fresh Seafood, Live Music, and More at the 19th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival October 15

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, CA – 10/11/2022 — Celebrate Santa Barbara Channel’s bounty and the fishermen who harvest it at the 19th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival on Saturday, October 15. This free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., luring seafood lovers to Santa Barbara Harbor for one of our community’s most cherished events. Timed to celebrate the opening of lobster season, the Festival showcases fresh, regional seafood in addition to live music, maritime education, free boat rides, children’s activities, vessel tours, and more. There’s fun to be had for all ages.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Meet Vandenberg's Combined Force Space Component Command family

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE – On Aug. 22, the Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) welcomed Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess and his wife, Debbie Schiess, as the general took command of the unit. Since taking command, the two have been busy settling into their new role, meeting CFSCC...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

About Town: Applications for funding aailability open to local nonprofits

The city of Lompoc has issued a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA), which makes funds available to nonprofit agencies and other organizations under the Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and local Human Service Funds for the 2022-24 fiscal year. Grants will be awarded at a $15,000 minimum.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter Waives Fees for Adopters and Owners

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA MARIA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter in Santa Maria urgently needs to reduce the number of pets in the shelter, by at least 50%, and is requesting help from the community. Highly needed repairs to the location are underway and will create significant challenges for animal care. These improvements are expected to last through mid-November 2022.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for Oct. 3 to 9

On Oct. 3, Michael Robert Tanaka, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence. On Oct. 3, Brenda Sue Arp, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera and possession of a controlled substance. On Oct. 4,...
ATASCADERO, CA

