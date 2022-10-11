Read full article on original website
Lompoc officials invite students to design the city’s 135th birthday logo
The city of Lompoc is asking Lompoc Valley high school students to submit their design ideas for the city's 135 birthday celebration logo. The post Lompoc officials invite students to design the city’s 135th birthday logo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Mark your calendar for the 16th Annual Chumash Culture Day on October 15
Get immersed in California-style Native American singing, dancing, food and games at the 16th annual Chumash Culture Day planned for Saturday, October 15. The events will be held from 1 to 9 p.m. at Elders Park, located behind the Tribal Hall, on the Santa Ynez Indian Reservation at 100 Via Juana Lane.
Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Hosts 21st Annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will host its 21st annual Santa Maria Empty Bowls on Wednesday, October 26 at the Santa Maria Fairpark on South Thornburg Street.
Lompoc Record
Santa Maria Fairpark hosts inaugural Tamale Festival
Hundreds turned out for the inaugural Tamale Festival held Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Patrons were treated to various tamale vendors and musical performances for a day of food and fun at the fairgrounds in the heart of Santa Maria. A tamal is a traditional dish made of masa,...
SONIC burger planning to open Atascadero location
A popular drive-in burger chain has plans to open in Atascadero sometime next year. The plans are expected to be reviewed this week.
Lompoc Record
Elks' Haunted Hills offers fright and fun
A good scare for a good cause. That's one way to describe the frightful drive-thru experience at Haunted Hills, as it's back just in time for this spooky season. This popular event will be terrifying people through Oct. 29 at the Elks Events Center located at 4040 Highway 101 in Santa Maria.
Lompoc Record
Central Coast AirFest to fill the skies, and tarmac at Santa Maria Airport this weekend
Central Coast AirFest will roar back from its pandemic-induced hiatus Saturday and Sunday as aircraft take to the sky and tarmac at the Santa Maria Airport. The event will include static displays, aerial performances, food and family fun as well as ample opportunities to walk through aircraft, talk to pilots and learn from military veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Santa Barbara Independent
Reggae on the Mountain Is Coming to Santa Barbara County’s Live Oak Campground
There’s a ripple of reggae that runs through Southern California culture, a feel-good jam soundtrack to backyard pool parties, chill sessions at the beach, and vibing under the stars on warm nights. This year Santa Barbara welcomes the Reggae on the Mountain music festival to its lineup of fall events — three days of roots reggae, art, food, drink, and holistic wellness are taking over the Live Oak Campground November 18-20. Come for a day and bask in the positivity of the reggae family, or come for the weekend, and connect with nature by camping (or glamping). Whatever your pleasure, it’s time to feel IRIE!
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Create New Court for Mentally Ill Homeless People
Based on the new statewide law just signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, Santa Barbara County — like all 58 counties in the state — will have to create a brand-new court program capable of mandating treatment for people who are also psychotically mentally ill but either don’t know that they’re sick or refuse treatment.
Santa Barbara Independent
Fresh Seafood, Live Music, and More at the 19th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival October 15
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, CA – 10/11/2022 — Celebrate Santa Barbara Channel’s bounty and the fishermen who harvest it at the 19th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival on Saturday, October 15. This free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., luring seafood lovers to Santa Barbara Harbor for one of our community’s most cherished events. Timed to celebrate the opening of lobster season, the Festival showcases fresh, regional seafood in addition to live music, maritime education, free boat rides, children’s activities, vessel tours, and more. There’s fun to be had for all ages.
Planned burn sends up flames, smoke in Santa Ynez Valley
A prescribed burn that aims to cut wildfire risk near Los Olivos is continuing as planned, fire officials said Wednesday.
Harbor & Seafood Festival will showcase fishing industry and maritime history of Santa Barbara
The Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival takes place Saturday. The event is in its 21st year. The post Harbor & Seafood Festival will showcase fishing industry and maritime history of Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Meet Vandenberg's Combined Force Space Component Command family
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE – On Aug. 22, the Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) welcomed Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Schiess and his wife, Debbie Schiess, as the general took command of the unit. Since taking command, the two have been busy settling into their new role, meeting CFSCC...
Lompoc Record
About Town: Applications for funding aailability open to local nonprofits
The city of Lompoc has issued a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA), which makes funds available to nonprofit agencies and other organizations under the Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and local Human Service Funds for the 2022-24 fiscal year. Grants will be awarded at a $15,000 minimum.
Hundreds take part in the Central Coast Railroad Festival
Over 500 people came to the county-wide festival including kids. The festival also featured tours of private model railroad layouts all the way from Paso Robles to Orcutt.
Schools in Santa Maria-Bonita District are celebrating Hispanic culture
In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, schools in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District are sharing Hispanic culture with students through classroom lessons, dances and rap music.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 2
The median price per square foot for a home in Paso Robles increased in the last week to $383. That’s $89 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Paso Robles was $349. The most...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter Waives Fees for Adopters and Owners
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA MARIA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter in Santa Maria urgently needs to reduce the number of pets in the shelter, by at least 50%, and is requesting help from the community. Highly needed repairs to the location are underway and will create significant challenges for animal care. These improvements are expected to last through mid-November 2022.
Central Coast AirFest returns to Santa Maria for the first time since 2019
This weekend, planes ranging from vintage warbirds to Air Force fighter jets will be taking flight at the Santa Maria Airport.
Atascadero arrest records for Oct. 3 to 9
On Oct. 3, Michael Robert Tanaka, 27, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera for driving under the influence. On Oct. 3, Brenda Sue Arp, 39, of Atascadero, was arrested in Atascadero for driving while license suspended/etcetera and possession of a controlled substance. On Oct. 4,...
