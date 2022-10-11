Read full article on original website
WIFR
Federal civil rights suit filed against officer in alleged 2021 body slam of 14-year-old Rockford student
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A viral video that surfaced this week showing surveillance footage of a Rockford school liaison officer slamming a then 14-year-old freshman at Auburn High School has prompted a federal civil rights lawsuit. Attorneys representing the student held a news conference Wednesday outlining the details of the...
Rockford family files lawsuit, claims student suffers brain injury after thrown to ground by officer
The student's mother said her son suffered a traumatic brain injury at the hands of a school resource officer who was captured on surveillance video lifting and violently throwing him to the ground.
WIFR
Rockford programs in place to educate people on domestic violence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two $500K grants will likely be approved tonight by the city of Rockford, that will be used to educate more people about domestic violence. “There’s so many resources in our city and I think sometimes people don’t know where to turn,” said Phyllis Gallisath is the executive director with the LIAM foundation.
Rockford officer accused of civil rights violation for body slamming Auburn student
CHICAGO (WTVO) — A Chicago attorney filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Rockford Public Schools and the city of Rockford Tuesday, accusing a school resource officer of misconduct. Filed by Chicago attorney Al Hofeld Jr., the suit alleges that Officer Bradley Lauer caused a 14-year-old Auburn High School student permanent brain damage on Sept. 21, […]
Family of teen slammed by police officer at Rockford school to file civil rights lawsuit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) -- The family of a Rockford teen body slammed by a police officer at school will announce a civil rights lawsuit on Wednesday.In a security video obtained by CBS 2, officer Bradley Lauer was seen lifting Paris Moore in the air and forcing him to the ground headfirst at Auburn High School in Rockford last year.The freshman had been wandering the halls, skipping class. The lawsuit claims Paris suffered a traumatic brain injury.The family is suing officer Lauer, the city of Rockford, and the Rockford Board of Education.
Rockford mayor, alderman respond to recent rash of gun violence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford officials say a recent string of shooting incidents has set the city back in its efforts to reduce violent crime. “After several months of lower levels of violence, we had a very violent weekend,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said in response to seven shootings that occurred in the city between last Saturday […]
WIFR
Activists demand answers after police allegedly slammed Auburn student
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Activists say they’re rallying for answers and justice at the Rockford Public School Board meeting Tuesday. This comes after a video obtained by our CBS Affiliate in Chicago spreads across social media, showing a conflict between a student and an Auburn School police officer, that allegedly left the teen with traumatic brain injuries.
Rockford residents call for action after officer body slams Auburn student
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public School District is facing a federal civil rights lawsuit. It comes more than a year after an Auburn High School student was taken down to the ground by a school resource officer. Security camera footage has now been released, and several community members called for action at Tuesday’s […]
WIFR
Police: Avoid intersection of Auburn Street and Huffman Boulevard in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid Auburn Street and Huffman Boulevard in Rockford after a two-car crash with injuries. Limited details about the incident were released just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday via the Rockford Police Department Twitter account:. This story is developing and will be updated...
100fmrockford.com
New vending machines in Rockford deliver free opioid overdose medicine
ROCKFORD — Potentially life-saving opioid overdose medication is now available in the city at the push of a button. Two naloxone vending machines have been setup in downtown Rockford. The machines contain Narcan nasal spray that’s easy to use and can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The machines are located inside the lobby of the Criminal Justice Center, 650 W. State St., and the courthouse, 420 W. State St.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Bears deal moves ahead; transit service proposes cuts; new casino plans in the works for Joliet, Aurora
Arlington Heights leaders take another step toward Bears deal. City leaders in Arlington Heights took another step toward a potential deal with the Chicago Bears. On Monday, the two sides met to hash out a predevelopment agreement and how the team and the village will work together moving forward. Earlier this month, the village leaders rejected a petition from Americans for Prosperity to ban public financing for a new stadium. The Bears said it would not need public money for the stadium itself, but would need funding for developing the area around the stadium.
20 Things to Know About Rockford’s New Radio Personality
It's been way too long my friends, but it's good to be back in Rockford to spend the afternoons with you. If we've never met, my name is Johnny Vincent and I will be keeping you company from 3-7 pm on weekday afternoons during the Ride Home on the legendary Q 98.5, Rockford's #1 for New Country.
WIFR
Tuesday morning shooting in Rockford marks fourth in two days
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting Tuesday morning sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened in the 2900 block of Halsted Road, on the city’s west side, and Rockford Police reported the incident just after 1 a.m. This is the fourth shooting in Rockford since...
DeKalb Woman Runs Into Spa Unit Trouble
A DeKalb woman contacted NBC 5 Responds after she said she was experiencing technical hiccups with her brand-new, $61,000 therapeutic spa unit. The woman said despite her repeated calls, the company that sold the unit would not get back to her or provide answers. But after NBC 5 Responds got...
AdWeek
WREX Promotes Investigative Reporter William Ingalls to Evening Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WREX investigative reporter William Ingalls will co-anchor the Rockford, Illinois NBC affiliate’s 10 p.m. newscast. Ingalls said he grew up watching...
Rockford man shot in the face
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the face in Rockford Sunday night. It happened in the 1200 block of West Street around 6:38 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. An adult male was reportedly shot in the face, those the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Police asked residents to avoid […]
Oregon bowhunter accused of illegally killing whitetail deer
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Oregon man, Brandon Miller, 28, has been accused of illegally killing a whitetail deer with a bow and arrow. According to the Oregon Police Department, at 7:32 p.m. on October 3rd, officers arrested Miller on an outstanding Ogle County warrant. During the arrest, officers issued citations for violation of Illinois […]
Police: Rockford man arrested after multiple shootings in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Sunday after multiple shootings in Freeport, police said. Freeport Police officers responded to the 200 block of E. Pleasant Street around 8:15 p.m. Sunday for multiple shots fired, according to the department. They learned from an uninjured 18-year-old man that a Black male wearing a black […]
Seven shootings in Rockford over the weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police reported seven shootings in the city between Saturday and early Monday morning. Saturday, October 8th One woman was shot around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, in the 5800 block of Garrett Lane. The 28-year-old victim is expected to survive, police said. Rockford Police have charged Timothy Gentry, 44, of […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: CBS did a story on a Rockford Resource Officer Allegedly Body Slamming A Student At a Local School
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
