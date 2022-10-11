ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Rockford programs in place to educate people on domestic violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two $500K grants will likely be approved tonight by the city of Rockford, that will be used to educate more people about domestic violence. “There’s so many resources in our city and I think sometimes people don’t know where to turn,” said Phyllis Gallisath is the executive director with the LIAM foundation.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford officer accused of civil rights violation for body slamming Auburn student

CHICAGO (WTVO) — A Chicago attorney filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Rockford Public Schools and the city of Rockford Tuesday, accusing a school resource officer of misconduct. Filed by Chicago attorney Al Hofeld Jr., the suit alleges that Officer Bradley Lauer caused a 14-year-old Auburn High School student permanent brain damage on Sept. 21, […]
CBS Chicago

Family of teen slammed by police officer at Rockford school to file civil rights lawsuit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (CBS) -- The family of a Rockford teen body slammed by a police officer at school will announce a civil rights lawsuit on Wednesday.In a security video obtained by CBS 2, officer Bradley Lauer was seen lifting Paris Moore in the air and forcing him to the ground headfirst at Auburn High School in Rockford last year.The freshman had been wandering the halls, skipping class. The lawsuit claims Paris suffered a traumatic brain injury.The family is suing officer Lauer, the city of Rockford, and the Rockford Board of Education.
WIFR

Activists demand answers after police allegedly slammed Auburn student

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Activists say they’re rallying for answers and justice at the Rockford Public School Board meeting Tuesday. This comes after a video obtained by our CBS Affiliate in Chicago spreads across social media, showing a conflict between a student and an Auburn School police officer, that allegedly left the teen with traumatic brain injuries.
100fmrockford.com

New vending machines in Rockford deliver free opioid overdose medicine

ROCKFORD — Potentially life-saving opioid overdose medication is now available in the city at the push of a button. Two naloxone vending machines have been setup in downtown Rockford. The machines contain Narcan nasal spray that’s easy to use and can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The machines are located inside the lobby of the Criminal Justice Center, 650 W. State St., and the courthouse, 420 W. State St.
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Bears deal moves ahead; transit service proposes cuts; new casino plans in the works for Joliet, Aurora

Arlington Heights leaders take another step toward Bears deal. City leaders in Arlington Heights took another step toward a potential deal with the Chicago Bears. On Monday, the two sides met to hash out a predevelopment agreement and how the team and the village will work together moving forward. Earlier this month, the village leaders rejected a petition from Americans for Prosperity to ban public financing for a new stadium. The Bears said it would not need public money for the stadium itself, but would need funding for developing the area around the stadium.
Q985

20 Things to Know About Rockford’s New Radio Personality

It's been way too long my friends, but it's good to be back in Rockford to spend the afternoons with you. If we've never met, my name is Johnny Vincent and I will be keeping you company from 3-7 pm on weekday afternoons during the Ride Home on the legendary Q 98.5, Rockford's #1 for New Country.
WIFR

Tuesday morning shooting in Rockford marks fourth in two days

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shooting Tuesday morning sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries. It happened in the 2900 block of Halsted Road, on the city’s west side, and Rockford Police reported the incident just after 1 a.m. This is the fourth shooting in Rockford since...
NBC Chicago

DeKalb Woman Runs Into Spa Unit Trouble

A DeKalb woman contacted NBC 5 Responds after she said she was experiencing technical hiccups with her brand-new, $61,000 therapeutic spa unit. The woman said despite her repeated calls, the company that sold the unit would not get back to her or provide answers. But after NBC 5 Responds got...
AdWeek

WREX Promotes Investigative Reporter William Ingalls to Evening Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WREX investigative reporter William Ingalls will co-anchor the Rockford, Illinois NBC affiliate’s 10 p.m. newscast. Ingalls said he grew up watching...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man shot in the face

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the face in Rockford Sunday night. It happened in the 1200 block of West Street around 6:38 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. An adult male was reportedly shot in the face, those the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening. Police asked residents to avoid […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Seven shootings in Rockford over the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police reported seven shootings in the city between Saturday and early Monday morning. Saturday, October 8th One woman was shot around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, in the 5800 block of Garrett Lane. The 28-year-old victim is expected to survive, police said. Rockford Police have charged Timothy Gentry, 44, of […]
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: CBS did a story on a Rockford Resource Officer Allegedly Body Slamming A Student At a Local School

Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!. We highly encourage you to do your own research on the topic via other sources and form your own opinion. Be sure to bookmark our website. Information is posted...
